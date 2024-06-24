The Big Picture Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle drops July 19, 2024, with a new virtual presenter for the contestants to face.

Contestants must avoid sexual activities to win the $250,000 prize, with money deducted for rule-breaking.

Previous seasons had 10 episodes released in batches; viewers await details on episode count and lineup.

Netflix has confirmed the release date for steamy reality dating show Too Hot To Handle’s sixth season, alongside a teaser that will leave fans of the show clamoring for the upcoming episodes. Announcing the date via X, it seems that viewers have just a few weeks to go until the next season of Netflix’s ingenious dating competition. The streaming giant announced that season 6 will drop on July 19, 2024. First airing in 2020, Too Hot to Handle is entering its sixth season after 2023's Season 5, which received a not-so-flattering audience score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Too Hot To Handle encourages a group of single participants to leave their lives of mingling and flings behind in exchange for committed relationships, offering a maximum prize-pot of $250,000 for a couple who are able to form a strong emotional bond and lay the foundations for a successful relationship. It is not just fun in the sun for To Hot To Handle’s participants, however, as if they are caught engaging in sexual activities with one another, money will be deducted from the final prize-pot. The amount of cash lost depends on the kind of transgression, with the troublesome Lana hoping that this deters the contestants from avoiding romantic commitment.

Too Hot To Handle Release Date 2020-00-00 Main Genre Game Show Seasons 0

What To Expect from Too Hot to Handle Season 6?

Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle looks to be worth the wait, with the show’s signature Alexa dupe ‘Lana’ replaced by a somewhat sinister-looking, all-knowing virtual presenter. Netflix’s most recent promises not only a ‘new Lana’, but ‘new chaos’ for our show participants. According to Tudum, this season will be unlike the previous iterations, as the participants are going into the show entirely aware of what they’re in for, having released an open casting call for the hot reality show.

Netflix has yet to confirm any details regarding the episode count of episode titles. However, the reality series has previously tended to consist of 10 episodes per season. In addition, Netflix has previously released these episodes in batches, as opposed to dropping the entire season all at once. For Season 5, Netflix initially released 4 opening episodes, before dropping two further batches of 3 episodes to round off the season. In addition, Netflix has yet to announce an official lineup for the season, yet viewers can catch a glimpse of the season’s contestants in this recent teaser.

Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle will be released exclusively to Netflix on July 19, 2024. Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX