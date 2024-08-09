The Big Picture Too Hot to Handle produces long-lasting relationships: Emily, Cameron, Kayla, and Seb from past seasons are still happy together.

Season 7 could feature a redemption arc: returning contestants can prove they have changed and are serious about finding love.

A veterans-only season would provide a second chance for contestants to follow Lana's rules and form meaningful relationships.

Netflix's original reality show, Too Hot to Handle, has been extremely popular and talked-about since first airing in 2020. Too Hot to Handle has produced some of the biggest reality stars and social media influencers: Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farago, Melinda Berry, and more. The point of this show has always been to cast a group of single people who are terrible in relationships. All they want to do is party and hook up with each other. Besides the most recent season, Season 6, the cast has always been told they were on a different show about partying and getting crazy. Once the cast is made aware of what they actually signed up for, and that their summer will consist of following the rules made by a cone named Lana, there is always a crazy mix of emotions: sadness, anger, and even tears. The rules consist of no physical touching or acts of intimacy of any kind. If any of the cast mates choose to break the rules, the prize money, which is $100,000, will be at risk.

Throughout this show, some of the cast mates take it seriously, while others choose to ignore Lana's rules and get physical with each other. Some very serious and ongoing relationships have made it out of this villa. Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose from Season 4 are still dating, and Emily Miller and Cameron Holmes from Season 2 just had their first baby together. The couples that decided to take the retreat seriously came out on top. Some of the contestants who decided to mess around and have fun did not have as serious of an experience. If Season 7 of Too Hot to Handle decided to do veterans only, it would not only be entertaining to the viewers, but it would show who grew from the retreat, and who did not.

The Retreat Produced Long-Lasting Relationships

During Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, two of the contestants, Cameron Holmes and Emily Miller, showed that they cared about each other and wanted to take their relationship to the next level. Both Cameron and Emily went into the villa expecting to hook up with their other cast mates, get drunk, and have fun. They both vocalized that they were not only not interested in getting into a relationship, but that they were terrible at them. During their time in the retreat they did go through some obstacles but, ultimately, left as boyfriend and girlfriend. Lana taught Emily and Cameron that not all relationships are set up to fail and that they only think they are terrible at relationships because of their mindset. Lana's advice on the retreat worked because they are still currently together. Emily just recently gave birth to their first child.

In Season 4, Kayla and Seb went through a similar experience. Ultimately, they are currently still happier than ever. If Season 7 was veterans only, couples that could have made it in the long run but let temptation get the best of them, could try again. Melinda Berry and Marvin Anthony of Season 2, who were the winners, were in a serious relationship, but it failed shortly after the cast left the retreat. Couples can come back and get the second chance that some of them want and deserve.

Season 7 Would Be Full Of Redemption

Too Hot to Handle is a show that can either make or break your image on social media. If a contestant decides to completely ignore Lana's rules, or if they are a player, most fans of the show dislike them. If a contestant wants to actually take the retreat seriously and take a shot at finding love, fans root for them. There are plenty of contestants from previous seasons that could come back and prove the fandom wrong. Fans have seen a lot throughout this show. Contestants do not take it seriously, spending the prize money anyway, and overall choosing to ignore Lana. Chase DeMoor from Season 2 has been a well-known player ever since his exit from the show. If Chase came back for a veterans-only season, he could prove all his haters wrong and show he is a changed person. Even though Chase was coupled up with Carly Lawrence, he still had a wandering eye, especially after immediately leaving the villa.

A very popular social media influencer who started out on Too Hot to Handle, Holly Scarfone, was one of the biggest spenders during her season. For the majority of Season 3, Holly was paired with Nate Soan. Although Holly did not have wandering eyes, she still put the prize money at risk, not caring that her cast mates who were following the rules would suffer the consequences as well. Holly and Nate chose to be intimate quite a few times, putting their wants before the groups. If Netflix chose to bring Holly back for a redemption season, it would be her chance to show the world that she is not as selfish as her first go-around made her seem. Holly could get a chance to take Lana seriously this time and, respectively, follow the rules of the retreat.

Too Hot to Handle has been a fan-favorite reality show for years because of the entertainment that it brings, and the producers' ability to choose an attractive, lively, and drama-filled cast. Some of Netflix's biggest reality stars came from this show, and fans would love to watch them re-live their time on the retreat. If Season 7 were veterans only, it would give the cast members a second chance at finding love. They have already been through the retreat before, they know what to expect, and they know that Lana does not mess around. The villains, the goody two shoes, and everyone in between from the past five seasons would be extremely entertaining for the fans. It would give a contestant from Season 1 who is interested in a contestant from Season 5 to get to know each other. It would be a great opportunity for these singles to find love. The contestants who did not have the best image, who chose to spend money, and who were labeled as "players" could redeem themselves.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix in the US.

