The Big Picture Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle thrived due to its surprise factor; subsequent seasons lost charm with insincere reactions and a lack of accountability.

Contestants exploited loopholes to regain lost prize money, leading to predictable gameplay and loss of authenticity.

Genuine emotional connections between contestants are rare, with few successful couples emerging from the show's premise.

When Too Hot To Handle first debuted on Netflix in 2020, it took the reality TV world by storm. It was a fresh interpretation of a dating show. Instead of going for the concept of coupling and exploring their physical connection, the show brought hot singles together for the ultimate chastity challenge. The reality TV show thrived initially for several reasons. Primarily, during Too Hot To Handle Season 1, contestants were unaware of what they’d signed up for, which made their reactions feel authentic, and the challenges felt more engaging. However, from the onset of Season 2, the decline of the element of surprise resulted in insincere reactions, a lack of accountability for rule breaches, and an overall loss of the charm that once left viewers hooked. When thinking about the cringe factor, it is safe to say that it’s always been prevalent in all seasons of the popular reality TV series, but gradually proved to be intolerable.

Seasons 1 and 2 brought memorable contestants like Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Cam Holmes, and Emily Miller, to name a few. Although it’s rare for a couple to last after the wrap of a season, viewers were still led to believe that they shared some form of connection on the show. Fans genuinely rooted for them to make their relationships work even after the seasons ended. The last couple of installments of Too Hot To Handle have been brimming with contestants who seem to be on the show to chase clout, which has grown increasingly evident as the episodes progress. Although the producers have tried to mix things up with the introduction of Bad Lana and the banishment room, the show has inevitably succumbed to its popularity and lost its charm.

The Show’s Popularity Affected Casting for Future Seasons

The primary reason Too Hot To Handle sunk in terms of entertainment is the casting. The first season of the show had the contestants walk in, completely unaware of the premise. They were made to believe they were on a typical dating reality TV show and were there to form romantic connections. So, when the ultimate bomb was dropped that to win the cash prize, they’d have to abstain from any form of sexual activity, the contestants looked visibly shocked. This shock value sets Too Hot To Handle apart from the rest. Contestants like Jowsey, Farago, Chloe Veitch, and Sharron Townsend looked perplexed when this information was thrust upon them. Although the reality TV show did portray that the contestants were fooled season after season to participate in the show, it eventually got hard to believe that they were kept entirely in the dark, considering the show’s popularity.

Contestants Found a Loophole Leading to Predictable Gameplay

Another aspect of Too Hot To Handle’s loss of entertainment value is that contestants watched the previous installments as the seasons went by and followed the same patterns as their predecessors. In Season 1, when Jowsey and Farago kept hooking up and losing money, no one knew there were ways to get the money back until way later in the season. Even Season 2 had a certain level of mystery about it, since the show was still relatively new and the contestants feared that anything could happen. However, in subsequent installments, the contestants would engage in unhinged kissing fests during the season’s onset because they knew they’d be served with the opportunity to win that money back in later episodes. Contestants like Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from Season 3 and Flavia Laos Urbina and Louis Russell were contestants who repeatedly abused this loophole.

Mngomezulu and Scarfone even went ahead and burned through $141,000 without a care in the world, spending the most money in the history of the show at the time. Too Hot To Handle Season 4 through Season 6 particularly felt especially insincere. Right off the bat in Too Hot To Handle Season 6, the contestants were on a rampage to eat each other’s faces as both Charlie Jeer and Bri Balram went around on a kissing spree and ended up getting banished during the season premiere. They even brought Russel back for Season 6, possibly because he was a major contributor to the entertainment in Season 5 because of multiple rule breaches and no remorse. Although producers have tried getting creative with punishment and doubling the cost of a kiss, the inherent knowledge that they can win back the money prevents all the singles from keeping their hands to themselves.

Genuine Emotional Connections Are a Rare Occurrence

The couples formed on the show have gradually proven to be the one thread that keeps viewers hooked. Seasons 4 and 5 banked on this aspect to the extent that couples like Seb Melrose and Kayla Richart and Alex Snell and Elys Hutchinson were some of the only memorable contestants from the show, while the rest of the cast sunk into the background. Of course, fans were always heavily invested in whether the couples on the show would make it in the outside world. Although some of them did end up dating for a hot minute, like Farago and Jowsey and Demari Davis and Bri Balram, their love stories were short-lived, making people question whether it was all just a ploy for clout.

But that’s not to say that there haven’t been any couples who didn’t follow through on their connection. Cam Holmes and Emily Miller from Too Hot To Handle Season 2 would possibly be the sole success story to come out of the dating show. The duo has been in a relationship since their season wrapped up, and they've even welcomed a baby boy, Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes. The recent installment of Too Hot To Handle Season 6 yielded an emotional connection between Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell, who cut off their connections with Lucy Syed and Russell, respectively, mid-way through the show, since they felt a spark erupt during one of the personality-building workshops. The duo emerged as runners-up of the season and are still very much together. Since their relationship is relatively fresh, only time will tell if they can follow in Holmes and Miller’s footsteps.

The Purpose of the Show Is Flaky, Which Is Why It Must End

The last reason, and possibly one of the more logical reasons why Too Hot To Handle should refrain from being renewed for new seasons, is the inherent pressure to form connections. More often than not, the participants who abide by the rules and take their time to feel things out end up being sent home or leaving the show midway. A great example is Kylisha Jag and Matthew Smith, who didn’t get to bask in the glory of the prize fund or even see if there were possibilities for personal growth. However, the whole point of the show is to get individuals who are emotionally hollow and engage in relationships solely based on a physical connection in the outside world to achieve growth. Getting rid of contestants who abide by the rules proves problematic. When that factor is considered, contestants are bound to jump into flirting and getting handsy to save themselves from possible elimination.

As the seasons have progressed, it has become rather evident that Too Hot To Handle has succumbed under the pressure of its own fame, with producers throwing in random methods almost as a trial and error to see what works. While this may have worked initially as audiences became increasingly familiar with the show, the lack of structure, stringent rules, and accountability have made the reality TV show appear messy. There’s also the fact that the prize money doesn’t seem to entice the contestants enough to take the show seriously. Because Too Hot To Handle hasn’t been able to define its core values and simply hops on the train of being a reality TV series that forbids people from hooking up, it has failed to hold its own in the long run.

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

