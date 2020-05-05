Watch: What If Netflix’s Dating Show ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Was a Horror Movie?

Reality dating shows certainly have a tendency to go the extreme. In Love Is Blind, contestants were expected to commit to marriage before even seeing their soon-to-be husband or wife. After that, Netflix unveiled another wild concept with Too Hot To Handle. The streamer found a group of sex-obsessed serial daters, put them in a beautiful resort, gave them the impression that they had a hot, steamy and sex-filled month ahead of them and then threw them ultimate curveball – Lana. She’s an Alexa-like device that’s always watching and if you break one of her rules, she deducts money from the grand prize that’ll be awarded at the endow the show. Those rules? No kissing, no sex and no self-gratification. Needless to say, the contestants were pretty stressed about it.

If you caught my review of Too Hot To Handle, you already know that I enjoyed the show a good deal, and was pleasantly surprised when the concept effectively highlighted the importance of personal growth. But even then, I know the whole thing was off the wall, loaded with bad behavior and one ludicrous decision after the next. The show is heightened to say the least and apparently Netflix knows it because they’re embracing the craziness and having a little fun with it through a parody trailer; what if Lana was the villain of a horror movie?