Since its launch in 2001, Adult Swim has been home to some truly unique original programming, from sketch comedy to adult animation. As its name implies, Adult Swim programs aired late at night when most of Cartoon Network's child viewers are presumed to be asleep, gearing its content toward an older audience. But if you were a kid who fell asleep in front of the TV watching Cartoon Network and happened to wake up in the middle of the night, you may have witnessed something that traumatized you or made you question whether you were really dreaming. A prime example of this is the comedy horror short Too Many Cooks, which first aired at 4 AM on October 28, 2014, as part of Adult Swim's series of faux infomercials. Written and directed by Casper Kelly, what starts as a parody of beloved sitcoms like Full House and Family Matters, complete with its own ridiculously catchy theme song, turns into a surreal slasher, evoking horror movies like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Shining. You truly have to see it to believe it.

'Too Many Cooks' Parodies Several Iconic TV Sitcoms

Too Many Cooks opens like your typical wholesome family sitcom title sequence, but just as it reaches its natural conclusion at the one-minute mark, it keeps going. As the comically large ensemble cast is introduced one by one, you'll start to notice a strange man lingering in the background of certain shots, though he's never credited like the other cast members. Portrayed by William Tokarks, this creepy man becomes the major through line connecting the metafictional universe of Too Many Cooks, eventually revealed to be a serial killer terrorizing the ever-expanding cast. Just when the humor of the sitcom parody is starting to wear off, Too Many Cooks switches gears by delving into other genres, parodying everything from​ Dallas to Battlestar Galactica​​​​​​, with the same creepy man popping up during each segment.

The serial killer gets quite a few kills in before one woman (Katie Adkins) takes note of his presence and tries to escape, but the glowing yellow credit text bearing her name gives her away when she tries to hide in a closet. Though the bloodthirsty, cannibalistic serial killer is the main antagonist, as Too Many Cooks becomes more and more convoluted and absurd, the credit text itself becomes a deadly affliction, dubbed "intro-nitis." Despite the massacre that takes place throughout Too Many Cooks, in the end, the ensemble cast comes together in a massive blue grid in the style of The Brady Bunch. Though it bounces between a number of TV references, at the end of the day, they're all still Cooks.

'Too Many Cooks' Was a 4 AM Fever Dream

Though it first aired on Adult Swim, Too Many Cooks really started gaining traction when it hit YouTube, earning praise from Mark Hamill and directors like Edgar Wright, Richard Kelly, and Rian Johnson, who said it deserved an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. The key to Too Many Cooks is the way it just keeps going and going... and going, and just when you think it's over, it becomes something else entirely. As writer-director Casper Kelly told Rolling Stone, he incorporated the sinister twist because he needed to find a way to stretch his original concept to fit into Adult Swim's eleven-minute timeslot. Though it was shot over the course of just a few days, post-production for Too Many Cooks took over a year to complete, since Kelly was also working on his live-action Adult Swim series Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell at the time.

Too Many Cooks took the internet by storm in 2014 and even inspired its own parodies, including Annoying Orange's Too Many Fruits. In 2015, it was parodied by CNN, poking fun at the sheer number of candidates in the early months of the 2016 presidential election, and by Bleacher Report for the 2015 NBA Draft, though neither ventured into the bizarre, violent territory of the original, for obvious reasons. It now has over 26 million views on YouTube, and if you scroll through the comments section you'll find dozens of anecdotes from viewers who witnessed Too Many Cooks first airing on Adult Swim when they were way too young (or way too stoned).

The absurd humor of Too Many Cooks can be appreciated simply at face value as a ridiculous send-up of beloved American TV shows, but now, ten years later, the Internet has picked apart its narrative structure and deeper meaning. Too Many Cooks feels like a fever dream that was probably most effective if you happened to catch it while it was airing in the early morning on Adult Swim, but is still just as bizarre and shockingly hilarious ten years later.

Too Many Cooks is available to stream on Max in the U.S. and for free on YouTube.

