The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One dominates the box office with an $11 million debut, signaling the resurgence of the King of the Monsters.

The producers of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters believe there can never be too much Godzilla, with each new project offering something different to satisfy fans' desires.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a TV show, and the MonsterVerse films could complement each other and create a successful shared universe.

With Godzilla Minus One blasting away the competition with its atomic box office, the upcoming Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters popping big viewing figures on Apple TV+, it's a good time to be a fan of the King of the Monsters. Collider's Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Monarch producers Chris Black, Tory Tunnell, and Joby Harold to discuss the re-emergence of Godzilla — Godzillassaince, anyone? No? — and to pose the question of oversaturation in the market. Is it even possible to have too much Godzilla?

For the producers, it seems, you can't get too much of a good thing and, at the moment, nor can fans, especially with the stunning box office haul of Godzilla Minus One — which isn't associated with Legendary's MonsterVerse — as it delivered the biggest-ever domestic debut for a Japanese live-action film with $11 million in its first three days, and has received spectacular reviews with a "certified fresh" score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Part of what keeps audiences coming back for more is that each current Godzilla project is offering them something different. According to Black, "It’s funny, I think it's a great time because those three projects you just referenced are all so different and they all sort of fall into such different lanes that they satisfy different desires." He went on to explain, "The TV show we're doing is very different from the Legendary features, which is very different from Godzilla Minus One, which I have not seen yet, but I hear is a masterpiece. I can't wait to get out to see it. I think they all scratch different itches.

Is 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' In the Same Universe as 'Godzilla x Kong'?

Close

Harold added that he felt the television series could serve as a complementary side dish to the big-screen MonsterVerse pictures that also include the likes of King Kong, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. He said:

"The Legendary TV show versus the feature, in success both can feed off of each other and complement each other and add to each other's audiences. I think that's very much our hope is that we bring audiences to them, and they bring audiences to us, and that it becomes…the word universe is thrown around, but in this instance, it might actually really, really work, and I think it's something we're so excited about."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and Godzilla Minus One is currently available in select theaters. Look for more from our exclusive interview soon.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl, Mari Yamamoto, Kurt Russell, Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Watch on Apple TV+