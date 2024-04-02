The Big Picture Too Old To Die Young is a pop surrealism neo-noir that explores L.A.'s criminal underworld with emotionally charged performances.

Nell Tiger Free shines as Janey, offering a light of innocence in a dark series dominated by violence and corruption.

Free's performance adds emotional depth to the show, making her character a key element in keeping viewers invested in the narrative.

To characterize the work of writer/director Nicolas Winding Refn as divisive would be a vast understatement considering the extreme reactions that his films have inspired. While some have hailed Refn’s brooding characters, eclectic music choices, allusions to philosophy, and aptitude for disturbingly pulpy violence as the indications of a genius, others have accused him of being a largely opportunistic storyteller who merely serves as a product of his influences. Although Refn offered a taste of his subversive style in his gritty films like the heist thriller Drive and the controversial revenge saga Only God Forgives, his restraints were completely freed when he helmed the ten-part Prime Video neo-noir surrealistic epic Too Old To Die Young. While it’s unlikely to convert those who are already a fan of his work, Too Old To Die Young features a career-best performance by Nell Tiger Free, who nearly singlehandedly elevates the sordid material.

What Is ‘Too Old To Die Young About?'

Although it's ostensibly set in modern-day Los Angeles, Too Old To Die Young is a work of pop surrealism where nearly every character seems to serve as a stand-in for a larger thematic concept. While the series eventually goes into fully arthouse territory as it continues, Refn establishes a basic story in the opening episodes that sets the stage for his subversion of the neo-noir genre. Too Old To Die Young examines the criminal underworld of L.A. through the dynamic between cops, yakuza, mobsters, and corrupt figures of authority. At the center of this interaction is Miles Teller’s character Martin Jones, an emotionally distraught cop who is struggling to deal with the guilt surrounding his involvement in the death of an innocent civilian.

Although Teller is giving one of the best performances of his career, Jones is by no means an inherently likable character. While it’s obvious that he seeks to atone for the mistakes that he made, he’s a reclusive character who often does not share his emotional state with others. However, Free is essential in establishing the emotional core of the series and giving the audience a reason to invest in the murder mystery at the heart of the narrative. She co-stars as Janey Carter, the daughter of the rich politician Theo (William Baldwin). Although Martin, Theo, and a majority of the main players have blood on their hands, Janey is perhaps the only character who is completely innocent.

Free’s performance critically exposes the darkness at the heart of Too Old To Die Young. Given how many violent shootouts, graphic moments of torture, and disturbing sequences of drug abuse Refn manages to pack into ten episodes, Too Old To Die Young risks feeling like exploitation. However, Free’s role as Janey serves as a reminder that the show is not entirely devoted to depicting evil. The kindness that Janey shows in the opening scenes suggests that she believes that a brighter future could emerge if Martin is able to protect the city from its insidious underworld; given the strength of Free’s performance, it’s something that the viewer can invest in.

Nell Tiger Free Adds Emotional Intrigue to ‘Too Old To Die Young'

While filmmakers like Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch have managed to keep audiences intrigued through their baffling narratives alone, Refn is a relative novice when it comes to developing surrealist themes. Although the series risked being pretentious if it leaned too far away from reality, Free’s performance is grounded in reality, adding emotional stakes to a show that is often difficult to follow. Janey has a very clear purity of spirit and desire to see Martin return home safely that the viewer can identify with; this perspective becomes critically important once the series begins to delve into the secret battle for Los Angeles’ “soul” that is waged by powerful groups of warriors.

In addition to being the most likable character on the show, Free’s performance makes Martin a more interesting protagonist. It is out of a desire to “save” Janey that Martin is inspired to be more heroic; he both wants to protect her from potential villains and ensure that she does not stoop to the dark levels of depravity that have encompassed the city. While television is filled with great anti-heroes, Janey’s influence on Martin helps transform him into a more traditional protagonist. Given how dark and cruel the world of Too Old To Die Young is, the genuine sweetness of their relationship feels somewhat subversive.

Nell Tiger Free Plays One of Nicholas Winding Refn’s Better Characters

Like many of the best ministries of the last decade, Too Old To Die Young essentially feels like one long movie that just so happens to be divided into ten chapters. Although it’s a series best viewed in its entirety, Free gives a standout performance in the best episode of Too Old to Die Young. “The Hanged Man” centers on the disappearance of Janey’s father, which forces both her and Martin to address critical questions about the future of their relationship. It’s an emotionally charged episode that ends with a shocking twist involving Janey’s fate that shapes a new direction for the narrative going forward.

Although his work has been met with critical acclaim for its visceral quality, Refn isn’t exactly known for crafting compelling female characters. While a character like Carey Mulligan’s Daisy felt somewhat superfluous to the plot of Drive, Free ensures that Janey has autonomy in Too Old To Die Young. While she is clearly intended to embody the show’s depiction of innocence, Free succeeds in making sure that she’s more than just a generic love interest. Too Old To Die Young is certainly not for the faint of heart, and some may view the entire project as an exercise in Refn’s ego. Nonetheless, Free’s performance may help serve as a gateway for viewers to test their stomachs with intentionally disruptive material.

