The Universal Monsters have been making a bit of a comeback lately with remakes like The Invisible Man and Wolf Man, new versions of Dracula seen in films like Renfield and Abigail, and a nostalgic blood-red sea of merchandise. This includes new moody 4K editions of the classics, but NECA has brought these gothic beasts back to life in more than one way. Whether it be their beloved seven-inch Ultimate horror line or their Saturday morning cartoon-inspired Tooney Terrors figures, they’ve championed these iconic movie villains like no other. Now, NECA has brought the monsters back to their haunting roots with Tooney Terrors’ latest wave.

NECA’s Tooney Terrors Series 10 features Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, The Mummy, and The Wolf Man in stunning black-and-white. While these characters have been featured in this line before, this colorless aesthetic is more accurate to the original films they appeared in. This is a part of Tooney Terrors “Silver Screen” sub-series which has previously included horror icons like Nosferatu, Vincent Price, and the Alien from John Carpenter’s They Live. The four-pack set will be available in April for $63.99 USD.

The Universal Monsters Continue To Haunt Horror