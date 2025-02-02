With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Tubi is streaming one of the greatest romantic comedies ever — for free. Tootsie, the Dustin Hoffman cross-dressing comedy that ruled the box office in 1982, is now streaming on the free, ad-supported streamer. Tootsie had a difficult journey from page to screen; inspired by a 1970s play written by Don McGuire (Bad Day at Black Rock), it was initially to have been directed by Dick Richards (Farewell, My Lovely) before passing to Hal Ashby (Harold and Maude) over creative differences.

When Ashby had to bow out over post-production commitments to his previous film, Lookin' to Get Out, Sydney Pollack (Three Days of the Condor) took over. Meanwhile, the script had gone through a number of permutations; while Larry Gelbart (M*A*S*H) and Murray Schisgal (Luv) were ultimately credited, a number of notable writers made uncredited contributions, including Elaine May and Barry Levinson. Peter Sellers and Michael Caine were mooted for the lead before Hoffman signed on.

What Is 'Tootsie' About?