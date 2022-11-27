When in doubt of what to stream, ask Reddit and you shall receive.

Whenever one is bored and wondering what to binge-watch, Reddit threads are ultimately a surprisingly easy way to figure out what to stream. When it comes to great TV shows, several Redditors have made their opinions clear on the platform and can not recommend these wide-ranged series enough.

From feel-good, light-hearted sit-coms that help viewers forget about everything to critically-acclaimed dramas with intense storylines, Reddit's selection of TV shows counts with several goodies. According to several users on the website, there are some that deserve to be among the top 10 TV series of all time.

'Scrubs' (2001–2010)

Scrubs follows intern John "J.D." Dorian's (Zach Braff) exciting journey at Sacred Heart Hospital in California, where he gets to learn about the overwhelming world of medicine. Throughout the years, this Bill Lawrence dramedy has captured many hearts and is now considered one of the finest pieces of TV of its genre.

Many Reddit users agree that the NCB seriesis top-tier, and u/simplesouvenir shares this opinion. According to them, Scrubs is "a comedy that can make you laugh as easily as it can make you cry."

'Band of Brothers' (2001)

With an impressive IMDb score of 9.4, the American war miniseries based on Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 non-fiction book of the same name is not only a fan-favorite but also a critically-acclaimed series with an insanely talented cast. Band of Brothers is a prized drama show that follows the Easy Company of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division's mission in World War II.

"Thebest miniseries to ever air. This show perfectly captured what it set out to. Great production value which was obvious for an HBO show. And great scenes throughout this amazing miniseries," says u/tonysoprano1569 on the platform.

'The Office' (2005–2013)

This internationally loved mockumentary focuses on a group of regular office workers, capturing their day-to-day thoughts, strikes of boredom, and inappropriate behavior. The Office is undoubtedly the "no plot, just vibes" series we all need in our lives, especially when looking for a good laugh.

While the Steve Carrell-led show is one of the most hilarious and quotable pieces of television to date, delivering comedic elements is not the only thing the series excels at. The Office also features realistic fictional characters that are extremely easy for the viewer to connect with: "Out of every show I've seen, I've never connected to a show's characters like I have with The Office," remarks u/simplesouvenir.

'Six Feet Under' (2001–2005)

Six Feet Under is an enthralling HBO original dramatic series created and produced by Alan Ball. Revolving around the Fishers, a very real dysfunctional family with very real responsibilities to deal with (including their small funeral business), the brilliantly-told show has several fans on multiple Reddit threads.

"Six Feet Under was the first series in which I really connected with the characters," u/inmynothing explains. "I loved the Fisher family, and the show is widely recognized for having one of the most memorable finales of all time."

'The Leftovers' (2014–2017)

Based on the book by Tom Perrota, The Leftovers explores the lives of a group of people in a small town near New York post the disappearance of 2% of the global human population. Captivating and soul-stirring, the underrated 2014 series from HBO is the perfect watch for those who enjoy a mix of drama, fantasy and thriller.

On Reddit, Damon Lindelof's acclaimed series is a part of many "best TV shows" lists. According to u/tonysoprano1569, there are countless great things about the show, starting from "the incredible cinematography & visuals, the opening themes, the perfect score by Max Ritcher, the amazing character & their dynamics," all the way down to the incredible performances and "top notch dialogue & character development."

'Mad Men' (2007–2015)

Following Donald Draper (Jon Hamm), a very talented yet mysterious executive of a New York ad agency in the early '60s, this prestigious drama created by Matthew Weiner seems to be just as good as everyone says it is. With a highly talented cast, Mad Men is unsurprisingly one of Reddit's favorite series.

As u/Midwest__Misanthrope comments, "it's a show that lends itself to rewatch incredibly well. It’s not plot driven but character/dialogue driven. There will be scenes where I’m glued to the screen and it’s just two characters talking, and not even talking about any major story beat or anything, just a normal conversation."

'The Wire' (2002–2008)

Rated 9.3 on IMDb and considered one of the best crime thriller series of all time, The Wire explores Baltimore's drug scene, offering an in-depth look as seen through the eyes of drug dealers, law enforcement, politicians, the media, and everyday citizens.

When Redditors were asked about their 3 top TV shows of all time, David Simon's series was mentioned in over 58 comments. "Near perfect in every aspect. From writing, themes & characters, to the technical. It's shot & edited great. And the sound mixing & editing are superb," u/MN-Warrior remarks.

'Breaking Bad' (2008–2013)

After being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, an overqualified high-school chemistry teacher (played by Bryan Cranston) turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine with a former student (Aaron Paul) in Vince Gilligan's critically acclaimed series.

Mentioned in over 70 lists on a single Reddit thread, Breaking Bad's legacy as one of the best television series to date endures. "The BB characters aren’t particularly deep but it’s a load of fun to watch them navigate the crazy plot. I actually really hate Walter White but watching him weasel his way out of life and death situations was pure entertainment," one Redditor commented.

'The Sopranos' (1999–2007)

There is hardly anyone who has yet to hear about The Sopranos, and that fact alone speaks for itself. The Sopranos was a series ahead of its time. David Chase's crime drama follows the turbulent life of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his struggles with personal and professional issues.

An essential to almost every Redditor, The Sopranos receives high praise on the platform: "It's ground breaking TV that should be watched by all," says u/Chazzyphant. On another post, u/tonysoprano1569 adds: "The show that set the precedent for TV shows going forward."

'Game of Thrones' (2011–2019)

Although a major part of the audience was not pleased with its finale, Game of Thrones remains a highly popular series with an unmatched fanbase. Based on the book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George R.R. Martin, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' famous TV show depicts the fight of nine noble families who seek to control the lands of Westeros.

On Reddit, u/Heimersleep says, "The writing is superb, everything is. Yes, there was a drop off and if the final season hit, it would be indisputable for me. However, it still is number 1 for me because of its impact on my life and how big a part of my life it was….and I loved every minute of being a part of the conversation while it was running."

