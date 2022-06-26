For many decades, the Dick Wolf Universe has given audiences around the world a number of memorable characters. Those you can connect with, relate to, and come to fully understand after multiple episodes. They have been a part of viewers’ lives through one TV show or another.

RELATED: 13 Actors You Didn't Know Were on 'Law & Order: SVU'

From Law & Orderto FBI, a variety of characters have shown up on your screen season after season to keep your nights busy. Many of them have stuck to this day, reminding us why this universe is so entertaining.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)

Since 1999, Olivia Benson has been the main character on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. As part of one of the best detective duos of the 21st century, the audience has seen her grow professionally — becoming captain of her squad — and personally — fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother.

Captain Benson works with her heart on her sleeve, making survivors on and off-screen feel heard and seen. She is a comforting character who viewers turn to in times of need. That is probably why she has remained the lead for 23 seasons.

Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni)

Detective Elliot Stabler has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for several decades. Until 2011, he was part of Law & Order: SVU, but after ten years, he came back as the lead on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Although his return was anxiety-inducing for fans, everyone looked forward to his reunion with Olivia Benson.

RELATED: 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Renewed For Season 3

For many years, Stabler was the poster boy for policemen with anger issues. However, after his return things changed. Nowadays, audiences love this character even more because they get to see his softer side: a family man who will go to the end of the world for those he loves.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe)

Sergeant Hank Voight made his first appearance as a guest star on Chicago Fire, but audiences liked him so much he became the lead on Chicago P.D. From that moment, he took the baton from Detective Stabler and became the poster boy for policemen with anger issues. Nevertheless, he remains loved by the viewers.

Although Voight is not the kind of character people normally warm up to, he has created a place for himself in fans’ hearts. His violent reputation precedes him, but there is another side to him. A side also very similar to Elliot Stabler. He is a man who cares deeply about his team and would do anything to get them home safe.

Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker)

Since 2012, Chief Boden has been head of Firehouse 51, keeping some of the most beloved characters of the One Chicago Universe safe and in line. As many have come and go, Boden has remained in his place fighting to make his firehouse the best. This task has presented many challenges, but he has always made his team a priority.

As a family man, Chief Boden has brought this quality into the firehouse. Viewers can see him become a father figure to many, including Stella Kidd. Throughout the seasons and the many heartbreaking episodes, he has been a strong figure everyone can count on.

Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymundo)

Although Gabriela Dawson has been gone from Chicago Fire for a while now, for six years she captivated audiences around the world. Working mostly as a paramedic, she was portrayed as a resilient woman who did not give up when facing adversity.

Her relationship with Matt Casey, her failed adoption, and the loss of a pregnancy allowed viewers to see the more vulnerable side of this strong woman. She was a great example of how to write female characters who know what they want, work hard, and fight for their happy ending.

Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym)

When FBI started in 2018, viewers did not expect to fall in love with Special Agent Maggie Bell as fast as they did. The tragic loss of her husband and the many challenges she had to face alongside her partner Omar Adom Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) made her a very lovable character. As she continued to grow on the show, the audience got more invested in her story.

Towards the end of season four, it was announced that Peregrym would go on a maternity leave. At first, fans were scared of what this would mean for the show. However, the fear was put to rest when season five was confirmed and the return of Maggie Bell was announced. Viewers get to love her at least for one more season.

Dana Mosier (Sela Ward)

From the very beginning, Sela Ward knew her run as Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier was a short one, but that did not stop her from bringing to life a character that viewers would fall for. Although she was a strict and firm boss, she cared about her agents and always wanted to avoid putting them in unnecessary risk.

Being part of a show for one season means people will soon forget you were ever a part of the show, or you will be remembered forever. With Dana Mosier the latter happened. Other characters have joined the show, but she is still very much talked about by the fans.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson)

S. Epatha Merkerson had been part of the Dick Wolf Universe for nearly two decades during Law & Order. However, one of her most memorable characters showed up on screen in 2015 when she became Sharon Goodwin, Head of Patient and Medical Services, on Chicago Med. Goodwin’s employees and fans alike enjoy her mother-like attitude in the workplace, protectiveness, and drive.

As a former nurse, Goodwin is not afraid to get her hands dirty and jump into the emergency room when needed. For seven seasons, she has worked to make Chicago Med the best hospital in the city with the best doctors possible. Although doctors have given her a headache on more than one occasion, she has always had their back. She is the mother of the ED.

Fin Tutuola (Ice-T)

Fin Tutuola took over the screen during season two of Law & Order: SVU and since then he has remained one of the funniest characters on a show where comedy would not even be thought of. His calmness — which can be appreciated in his choice of sweatpants at the beginning — stabilizes the squad. He keeps it real at all times, telling everyone exactly what he thinks.

RELATED: Best Adversaries In The 'Law & Order' Universe

From the beginning, Fin was a fan-favorite character. When his screen time seems to decrease, viewers ask for more. His personality is what makes him so likable. He is a breath of fresh air in the middle of a crime show.

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett)

Charge Nurse Maggie Lockwood has become a familiar face to everyone who visits Chicago Med. She is quick on her feet, always knowing how to handle emergencies, which doctor needs to take care of different patients, and how to keep the ED running. Without her, the emergency room would be chaotic.

For seven seasons, audiences have seen her go on a roller coaster of emotions. From beating cancer and falling in love to finding her biological daughter. Maggie Lockwood is the kind of coworker and friend you want in your corner: gentle and loving, but extremely strong and resilient. Her motivation to never give up has inspired many fans.

NEXT: 'One Chicago' Relationships Ranked