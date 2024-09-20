As summer waves goodbye and the crips fall breeze sweeps in, folks are trading in their swimsuits for knitwear. With temperatures cooling down, there’s no better season to stay at home and binge-watch the latest movies. With streaming platforms launching new movies almost every week, there’s practically no excuse to not turn on the TV and catch up on what’s trending. But let’s be real - we spend more time choosing what movie to watch than actually watching. This time, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each one comes with a brief summary to keep you up-to-date with what’s buzzing. From a spy-themed rom-com to a Purge-style comedy, these flicks will have anyone hooked for hours.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from August 12 – August 18.

10 ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 206,000,000

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director: Wes Ball | Cast: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes thrusts audiences into a future where Caesar’s legendary legacy is fading into myth, and ape societies have thrived while humans have regressed to a wild, primal existence. In this fractured world, some apes have forgotten Caesar entirely, while others have twisted his ideals to seize power. When a ruthless ape leader is on a mission to enslave other tribes to dig up lost human technology, a young ape sets out on a daring quest for freedom.

Along the way, he crosses paths with a young human, an unlikely ally with a hidden agenda of his own. As they explore a world caught between the shadows of the past and an uncertain future, their journey will decide the fate of both apes and humans.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7 10 Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Wes Ball Cast Kevin Durand , Freya Allan , Peter Macon , Owen Teague , Eka Darville , Sara Wiseman , Neil Sandilands Runtime 145 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

WATCH ON HULU

9 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 213,000,000

Image via Disney

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Set sail for adventure with Moana, where both kids and grown-ups are whisked away by the winds to the breathtaking island of Motunui. Meet Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), a brave and unstoppable young explorer with the spirit of her ancestors flowing through her. Her island may be beautiful, but at its core is something far deeper - an ancient connection to the goddess Te Fiti, whose heart stone holds the magic of life itself.

But everything goes sideways when the trickster demigod Maui swoops in and steals the stone, trying to gift humanity with the power of creation. Chaos erupts, Te Fiti withers and Maui faces off against the fiery demon Te Ka. A thousand years later, it’s up to Moana, the bold descendant of legendary voyagers, to set things right and bring the heart back to home

WATCH ON DISNEY+

8 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 225,000,000

Image via Illumination

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

For anyone who grew up smashing Goombas and dodging Koopa shells, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one straight plunge into childhood. Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day), aren’t just plumbers; they’re brothers who have each other’s backs, running a struggling business in Brooklyn. Mario’s the fearless go-getter, while Luigi’s the more cautious, stay-out-of-trouble type. But when they stumble into a mysterious Warp Pipe, everything changes as they’re whisked away to the magical, colorful Mushroom Kingdom.

Fans will be thrilled to see familiar faces like the adventurous Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy), and the menacing Bowser (Black) brought to life. A nostalgic joyride packed with throwbacks and Easter eggs, the movie is a gleeful reminder of the simpler days spent playing the classic video game. And the best part: the sequel is currently underway.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘Trolls Band Together’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 237,000,000

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Director: Walt Dohrn | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs

Turn up the volume in Trolls Band Together. Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) have been living their best lives, all lovey-dovey in their fresh relationship, but Poppy’s about to uncover something big. Turns out, Branch hasn’t always been the cool, laid-back troll she knows. He’s been hiding a wild secret - he was once part of BroZone, a boyband sensation with his four brothers: Floyd (Torye Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs), and Clay (Cudi).

But that brotherhood hit the skids, and the band split up back when Branch was just a tiny troll. The brothers have been MIA ever since, until now. When the flashy pop star villains Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) kidnap Floyd, it’s up to Poppy and Branch to get the band back together for the rescue mission of a lifetime.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn , Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick , Zooey Deschanel , Troye Sivan , Daveed Diggs , justin timberlake , Christopher Mintz-Plasse Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Animation

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 243,000,000

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Edward Zwick | Cast: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders

No-nonsense- lone-wolf vigilante, Jack Reacher (Cruise), is about to learn that sometimes digging into the past unleashes way more trouble than expected. In Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the former military investigator turned vigilante drifter returns to his old stomping grounds, only to find out his trusted ally, Major Susan Turner (Smulders), has been locked up on bogus charges. Smelling a rat, Reacher plunges into the mess, revealing a complex web of corruption, shady military officials, and dangerous arms dealers.

If that’s not enough chaos, Reacher is hit with the bombshell that he might have a teenage daughter, who’s now caught in the crosshairs too. Framed for murder and hunted by assassins, Reacher and Turner are in a race against time to expose the truth, keep their daughter safe, and stay alive.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is the sequel to the 2012 original based on the Novel by Lee Child. Finally trying to meet face to face with his support over the years, Jack heads to Washington to meet Major Susan Turner, only to discover that she has been accused of treason and arrested. Jack quickly deduces that she is being framed - and after helping her escape, the two team up to get to the center of a deadly government conspiracy. Release Date October 21, 2016 Director Edward Zwick Cast Tom Cruise , Cobie Smulders , Aldis Hodge , Danika Yarosh Runtime 118 minutes

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 405,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: George Miller | Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as the badass backstory of the warrior audiences both love and fear. Kidnapped s a child from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is thrown into a twisted world of Warlord Dementus and his brutal Biker Horde. For years, she’s forced to serve under his merciless rule, quietly biding her time and learning how to survive in this dog-eat-dog wasteland.

But Furiosa isn’t just surviving - she’s scheming. When Dementus crosses paths with the equally ruthless Immortan Joe, the chaos ignites a war for dominance, and Furiosa catches her moment to strike. With vengeance burning hotter than the desert sun, she sets off on a mission to confront her captors and take back everything they stole from her. But in the unforgiving, terrains of The Wastelands, vengeance is a dangerous road - even for a steely warrior like Furiosa.

WATCH ON MAX

4 ‘Night School’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 408,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Malcolm D. Lee | Cast: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco

No matter how old we are, there’s nothing more important than the value of a good education. Night School follows Teddy Walker’s (Hart) return to the academic world. Following an unfortunate incident back in high school, he decides to drop out without a backup plan to set him up. 17 years later, Teddy now works as a barbeque-grill salesman and is geared up for a very generous promotion. Unfortunately, his one chance at being financially well-off vanishes after an incident that triggers an explosion.

Luckily, Teddy’s friend offers him a job at a financial investment firm, provided that he has a GED. With no other option, Teddy re-enrolls in high school, taking up its night semester course. Reunited with people from the past and coming to terms with his concentration issues, the class clown has to buck up his grades if he wants to graduate with straight As (or at least a decent pass).

WATCH ON NETFLIX

3 ‘Jackpot!’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 531,000,000

Image via Prime Video

Director: Paul Feig | Cast: Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Simu Liu

In a near, dystopian future, the state of California is plagued by rampant economic challenges. With the rich getting richer, and the poor getting poorer, the government decides to impose a The Purge-style event to maintain financial balance: The Grand Lottery. Every year, residents are drafted into a multi-billion dollar lottery. The winner, of course, is entitled to this jackpot. But there’s more - losers can legally claim the winner’s pot by killing them, as long as they do it before sundown.

Jackpot! is told through the eyes of former child star Katie (Awkwafina), who recently moved to Los Angeles to revive what’s left of her acting career. Unbeknownst to her, Katie is the winner of a whopping $3.6 billion jackpot. Fully unaware of the Grand Lottery sanctions, the LA transplant is mortified when her fellow audition mates decide to mass-murder her when news of her jackpot breaks out. Saved by an amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena), Katie puts her life in a stranger’s hands as she tries to survive the rest of the night (and possibly bag that sweet, sweet cash prize).

Jackpot! 1 10 Jackpot! revolves around a futuristic "Grand Lottery" in California, where the twist is that the winner must be killed before sundown for the prize to be legally claimed. Katie Kim, who finds herself with the winning ticket and must survive with the help of Noel Cassidy, against various hunters. Release Date August 15, 2024 Director Paul Feig Cast John Cena , Awkwafina , Simu Liu , Seann William Scott , Marian Green , David Conk , Josh Diogo , Rosanna Scotto Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

2 ‘The Emoji Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 539,000,000

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Tony Leondis | Cast: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph

Notoriously bad on the movie ratings, The Emoji Movie surprisingly earned the public’s favor by clinching the second top spot. Set in the digital city of Textopolis, a.k.a. The virtual world inside one kid’s phone, emojis of all kinds live side by side. As they coexist in harmony, Smiler (Rudolph), CEO of the emoji company, rules the land with his iron fists (or probably pixelated limbs). Much of the film’s plot follows Gene (Miller), a multi-expression emoji born into a family of “Meh” emojis. Despite his parent's attempts to turn Gene into a fellow “Meh” emoji, Gene is determined to become a useful member of society by just being himself.

But when Gene messes up a text message by showing a confusing expression, the emoji is summoned by the Smiler into his office. As punishment for his “malfunction”, Gene is to be deleted from Textopolis forever. While the depression brings Gene to an all-time low, he’s not going to run away without a fight.

The Emoji Movie

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 ‘The Union’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 1,322,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Julian Farino | Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw

Nobody wants to see their ex again, especially if they’re part of some super secret intelligence agency.. All Mike (Wahlberg) ever wants is a simple, normal life. If that means working as a measly construction worker in the Garden State, so be it. But when someone from the past suddenly shows up again in his life, things immediately take a 180-degree turn. Mike’s high school ex-girlfriend, and arguably his long-lost sweetheart Roxanne (Berry), decides it's time to patch things up. Being the hopeless romantic Mike is, he’s swept off his feet by Roxanne’s unexpected presence.

As it turns out, Roxanne isn’t looking for a reunion: she needs his help. Tied to a clandestine government agency called “The Union”, she’s responsible for cases the CIA and FBI wouldn’t let their agents even touch on. Fully aware of Mike’s capabilities, she enlists her reluctant ex on a European mission that involves trigger-happy spies, high-speed car chases, and tactical weaponry. If Mike’s lucky, maybe they might share a kiss at the end of The Union.

The Union 7 10 The Union follows Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage when his high school ex-girlfriend, Roxanne, recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. As they navigate dangerous situations, Mike must adapt quickly to survive in this high-octane adventure Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Julian Farino Cast Mark Wahlberg , Halle Berry , J.K. Simmons , Jackie Earle Haley , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Action

WATCH ON NETFLIX