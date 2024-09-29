It’s time to say goodbye to the summer. As the autumn leaves start to fall, it’s time to swap those swimsuits for something a little more warm and cozy. With the temps dropping, there’s no better excuse to stay inside, curl up, and treat yourself to a binge-worthy movie marathon. Streaming platforms are dropping new releases faster than we can keep up, making it pretty much impossible not to fire up the TV and see what’s hot. Don’t worry about endless scrolling, we’ve curated the best of the best so that you can focus on watching the movie of your choice.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary so you can keep up with what’s trending. From beloved animated flicks to action comedies, there’s something for everyone.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from August 19 – August 25.

10 ‘Trolls: Band Together’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 201,000,000

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Director: Walt Dohrn | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs

Time to crank up the jam in Trolls: Band Together! Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) are thriving, totally wrapped up in their swoon-worthy romance. But just as things seem picture-perfect, Poppy stumbles onto a jaw-dropping truth: Branch hasn’t always been the chill, easygoing troll she fell for. Turns out, he used to be part of BroZone, the hottest boyband in the troll world, alongside his four brothers - Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs), and Clay (Cudi).

However, the brotherly harmony didn’t last. The band broke up back when Branch was just a baby troll, and ever since his brothers have been off the grid. That is, until now. When the dazzling yet devious pop duo Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrews Rannells) kidnap Floyd, Poppy, and Branch must pull off the ultimate reunion tour rescue. It’s time to reunite the band and save the day!.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn , Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick , Zooey Deschanel , Troye Sivan , Daveed Diggs , justin timberlake , Christopher Mintz-Plasse Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Animation

9 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 204,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studio

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Set sail for an epic adventure in Moana, where both kids and adults are swept away to the stunning island paradise of Motunui. Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), is a fearless young explorer with the heart of a true wayfinder and the courage of her ancestors. Her island may look like a postcard, but there’s something much more powerful beneath its surface - a deep, mystical bond with the goddess Te Fiti, whose heart holds the very essence of life.

But things go awry when Maui, the mischievous demigod, swoops in and swipes the heart, aiming to gift humanity with creation’s ultimate power. In a matter of seconds, all hell breaks loose. Te Fiti fades, the island crumbles, and Maui ends up in a fiery showdown with the lava demon Te Ka. A thousand years later, Moana, the gutsy descendant of legendary voyagers, must rise to the challenge and set things by restoring the heart and saving her home

8 ‘Incoming’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 211,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Dave Chernin, John Chernin | Cast: Mason Thames, Bobby Cannavale

Four very enthusiastic and incredibly eager freshmen are about to get a taste of the quintessential high school experience: their very first party. Inspired by the chaos of Superbad and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Incoming takes a page from these beloved raucous high school comedies that follow not only the debauchery of these soon-to-be young adults but also their coming-of-age experience in a foreign social setting.

Nostalgic yet freshly hilarious, the movie invites audiences to relive the awkwardness, excitement, and identity crises that come with being a teenager. As these freshmen crash the party, the night unfolds in ways beyond their imagination. Whether it's mistaken Ubers or Taco Bell runs, there’s never a dull moment at a high schooler’s first party.

Incoming 4 10 Incoming is a high school comedy about four freshmen—Benji, Connor, Eddie, and Koosh—who face the challenges and hilarity of their first-ever party. As they navigate this milestone, they encounter various adolescent terrors. Release Date August 23, 2024 Director Dave Chernin , John Chernin Cast Raphael Alejandro , Bobby Cannavale Kaitlin Olson , Mason Thames , Thomas Barbusca , Scott MacArthur , Gattlin Griffith , Isabella Ferreira Main Genre Comedy

7 ‘Logan Lucky’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 220,000,000

Image Via Fingerprint Releasing/ Bleecker Street

Directors: Steven Soderbergh | Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes

The Logan brothers, Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Driver) attempt to plan that most ambitious, and truly audacious heist in Logan Lucky. Targeting the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the two have their sights set on a huge score, but the only way they could possibly pull it off is by carrying out their scheme during a NASCAR race. Also, they’re going to need a lot more reliable manpower on the job.

Two rope in their sister Mellie (Keough), and notorious safe-cracker Joe Bang (Craig), who’s currently locked up in prison. Before they head to the race tracks, they’ll have to break Joe out, blow the vault, grab the cash, and sneak Joe back into prison. Let’s just hope that the infamous “Logan family curse” doesn’t foil their hard work.

6 ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 223,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: Kevin Costner | Casts: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Will Patton, Jamie Campbell Bower

Spanning 15 years before and after the Civil War, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 follows families, friends, and enemies as they navigate the hardships of westward expansion while grappling with a nation tearing itself apart. Through the eyes of those who lived it, audiences witness the grit, heartache, and hope that defined the American frontier. A look into the personal struggles and triumphs of those living through one of the most turbulent times in American history, the film explores what it truly meant to be part of a country at war with itself.

5 ‘The Emoji Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 278,000,000

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Tony Leondis | Cast: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph

Despite being roasted by critics, The Emoji Movie continues to be the ultimate guilty pleasure. Set in the bustling city of Textopolis - the pixel-packed world inside one kid’s phone - emojis of all shapes and vibes live in harmony. Overseeing this emoji-filled city is the iron-fisted (or pixelated-limbed) Smiler (Rudolph), the no-nonsense CEO of the emoji world.

The story zooms in on Gene (Miller), a unique emoji born with a major glitch - he’s got all the expressions, unlike his “Meh” emoji parents. Determined to shake off their one-note ways, Gene just wants to be his multi-faceted self and find his place in society. But when his emotions mess up a critical text message, Smiler summons him to her office, ready to wipe him out of existence for good. Gene might be at rock bottom, but he’s not about to let Smiler delete him without a fight.

The Emoji Movie

4 ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 310,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: George Miller | Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the gritty origin story of the fierce warrior audiences all fear and admire. Kidnapped as a child from the lush haven known as the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is thrust into the ruthless clutches of Warlord Dementus and his Savage Biker Horder. For years, she endures their brutal rule, but Furiosa isn’t just a passive prisoner - she’s a survivor, quietly plotting her escape while mastering the brutal art of survival in the unforgiving Wastelands.

When Dementus locks horns with the infamous Immortan Joe, the ensuing chaos sparks a brutal battle for power. Seizing her chance, Furiosa unleashes her fury, sparking a vengeance-fueled mission to reclaim everything ripped from her. However, in the merciless desserts of the Wastelands, revenge comes with a heavy price - even for a warrior as tough as Furiosa.

3 ‘Jackpot!’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 339,000,000

Image via Prime Video

Director: Paul Feig | Cast: Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Simu Liu

In a not-so-distant dystopian California, the economy’s experiencing the worst crash of the century. The rich keep stacking their coins, while the poor are left collecting scraps. To “fix” things, the government launches a wild solution: The Grand Lottery, a Purge-like event to keep things “balanced.” Each year, residents are pulled into a high-stakes lottery where one lucky winner scores a multi-billion dollar prize. The twisted part: anyone who doesn’t win can legally snatch the cash by taking out the winner before sundown.

Jackpot! follows Katie (Awkwafina), a former child star turned struggling actress, who’s just relocated to LA to resurrect her fading career. Completely oblivious to the madness of The Grand Lottery, Katie’s world flips upside down when she finds out she’s won a whopping $3.6 billion. Things quickly take a deadly turn when her audition rivals from a mob, dead-set on claiming her prize by murdering her in cold blood. Luckily, a bumbling yet determined amateur “jackpot protector” by the name of Noel (Cena) comes to save her. Now, Katie’s got one wild night to survive, complete with a clueless bodyguard and a whole city trying to kill her.

Jackpot! 1 10 Jackpot! revolves around a futuristic "Grand Lottery" in California, where the twist is that the winner must be killed before sundown for the prize to be legally claimed. Katie Kim, who finds herself with the winning ticket and must survive with the help of Noel Cassidy, against various hunters. Release Date August 15, 2024 Director Paul Feig Cast John Cena , Awkwafina , Simu Liu , Seann William Scott , Marian Green , David Conk , Josh Diogo , Rosanna Scotto Main Genre Comedy

2 ‘Migration’

Platform: Netflix| Minutes Watched: 673,000,000

Image by Illumination Studios, Universal Pictures

Director: Benjamin Renner | Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina

Thanksgiving arrives much earlier than expected with Migration. From the minds behind Minions and Despicable Me, this laugh-out-loud family adventure is sure to bring the entire family together. This animated flick follows the Mallard duck family as they soar through a sky-high road trip, letting the wind guide their way. While dad Mack (Nanjiani) is perfectly content in their peaceful New England pond, mom Pam (Banks) is itching to show their kids, Dax (Casper Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal), the wonders of the world.

When the Mallards meet a lively migrating duck family, they throw caution to the wind and join in the adventure. Their journey takes them everywhere - from the sunny shores of Jamaica to the hustle and bustle of New York City. Along the way, hilarious hijinks ensue, transforming their view of the world - and each other - forever.

1 ‘The Union’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 1,128,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Julian Farino | Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw

No one’s itching to run into their ex - especially if they’re mixed up with a top-secret intelligence agency. All Mike (Wahlberg) really wants is a simple, drama-free life. If that means working a low-key construction job in New Jersey, he’s fine with it. But when a blast from his past shows up out of the blue, his life flips upside down. So when Roxanne (Berry), his high school sweetheart and the one who got away, suddenly shows up in his life again, the hopeless romantic Mike is instantly smitten.

But it’s not love Roxanne’s looking after in The Union. In fact, she needs his help. As an agent for “The Union”, a shadowy government organization handling the cases even the CIA and FBI avoid, Roxanne ropes Mike into a wild European goose chase filled with gun-slinging spies, heart-pounding car chases, and a whole lot of tactical chaos. If Mike plays his cards right, he might even steal a kiss from Roxanne before this adrenaline-fueled adventure wraps up.

The Union 7 10 The Union follows Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage when his high school ex-girlfriend, Roxanne, recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. As they navigate dangerous situations, Mike must adapt quickly to survive in this high-octane adventure Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Julian Farino Cast Mark Wahlberg , Halle Berry , J.K. Simmons , Jackie Earle Haley , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Main Genre Action

