The holiday season was definitely in full effect. With the weather snowing and Yuletides singing, streaming platforms participated in the festive cheer with their unique Christmas offerings. While Disney+ amplified the nostalgia factor with its Home Alone selections, Netflix topped the charts with its action-packed holiday thriller flick Carry On. From old classics to new Christmas movies that are also the perfect watch outside of December, there’s something for audiences of different tastes.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from December 16 - 22, 2024.

10 ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 392,000,000

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director: Chris Columbus | Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

Everyone’s favorite kid mischief is back in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The nine-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is excited to spend their Christmas vacation by the beach in Miami, Florida with his family. Unfortunately, one blunder leaves Kevin accidentally separated from his family, again. Instead of going south, Kevin ends up in New York City. With the Big Apple in his palm and a large hotel suite, the young kiddo enjoys everything the city has to offer,. But when he crosses paths with burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) once again, Kevin must evade the Wet Bandits’ meticulously planned booby traps once again and stop their holiday heist hijinks.

9 ‘The Dead Don't Die’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 397,000,000

Image via Focus Features

Directors: Jim Jarmusch | Cast: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton

In the sleepy town of Centerville, poker-faced police officers Chief Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray) and Officer Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver) find themselves in the heart of a zombie attack. The Dead Don’t Die offers an absurdist flair to the typical gore that comes with zombie genres. In Centerville, the sun refuses to set after 8 p.m., watches and cell phones stop working, and the town is at risk of polar fracking. The worst is yet to come: the undead rise from their graves, feeding on innocent civilians. With more and more zombies craving for human flesh, it’s up to the two officers, and a group of oddball defenders, to put these ravenous creatures back where they belong.

8 ‘It Ends With Us’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 420,000,000

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Directors: Justin Baldoni | Cast: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate

Colleen Hoover’s New York Times best-selling novel finally arrives on screen. It Ends With Us doesn’t steer away much from the book’s original plot. Budding florist Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) is looking for a fresh start in Boston with her newly-opened flower shop. While tending to her peonies and roses, the warm-smiling neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) charms his way into her store, and then into her heart. But the more they fall deeply in love, the bigger the cracks that show. As Kyle reveals a side to him that reminds Lily of her traumatic past, she must find it in herself to decide what kind of future she wants - even if it means one without Kyle.

7 ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 457,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Ron Howard | Cast: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Kelley

Dr. Seuss’s magical winter wonderland comes to life in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The enthusiastic residents of Whoville are excited to celebrate the holiday season. But in the outskirts of Whoville, the green, anti-social hermit known as the Grinch (Jim Carrey( hates Christmas with every bone in his body. Fueled by a traumatic past and spite, the Grinch decides to steal Christmas once and for all from the Whos. However, the beady-eyed Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen), wholeheartedly believes that there might be some good in the creature, setting the stage for a season of good-natured change (and some Christmas-stealing hijinks.

6 ‘Elf’

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 578,000,000

Image via New Line Cinema

Directors: Jon Favreau | Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart

Cheeky, whacky, and heartwarming, Elf follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), an elf from the North Pole who turns out that he might be more human than Santa’s other little workers. It is only when he grows up into a full-fledged adult that he realizes that his towering height and lack of magical powers make him different than the rest. Determined to discover his true identity, Buddy embarks on a coming-of-age journey, departing from the comfort of the North Pole to the chaotic mess that is New York City. On top of reuniting with his long-lost family, Buddy must also save Christmas for New York and the entire world.

5 ‘Dr. Seuss' The Grinch’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 298,000,000

Image via Illumination

Directors: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier | Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones

A modern spin to the Christmas classic, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch follows the infamous green grouch as he hatches a devious plan to swipe Christmas away from the cheery Whos of Whoville. Living in a gadget-filled cave on Mt. Crumpet with his loyal dog Max, the Grinch is fed up with the Whohs’ ever-growing holiday festivities. When they vow to make Christmas three times bigger, he disguises himself as Santa, wrangles an awkward reindeer, and sets off to steal every decoration, gift, and crumb. Unbeknownst to him, the spirited young girl Cindy-Lou (Cameron Seely) plots to trap Santa and get him to help her overworked mom.

4 ‘Home Alone’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 606,000,000

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directors: Chris Columbus | Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

It’s every kid’s dream to have the house all to themselves. A movie that defined Christmas and childhood, Home Alone introduces everyone’s favorite troublemaker Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). Amid their vacation prep to Paris, Kevin’s constantly annoying his parents and siblings with his antics. Forced to sleep on the third floor, Kevin wakes up to an empty house. Meanwhile, his parents only realized they forgot to take Kevin with them when they were already on the flight en route to France. Reveling in his newfound independence, Kevin soaks up every inch of his freedom - eating junk food, jumping on beds, and living the dream. But when two burglars attempt to rob his house, Kevin sets up an arsenal of painful booby traps for these unsuspecting adults.

3 ‘The Six Triple Eight’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 867,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Tyler Perry | Cast: Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson

The Six Triple Eight takes audiences all the way back to 1943 - the peak of World War II. Due to unforeseen circumstances, there is a surge of undelivered mail - a three-year backlog to be exact. These letters are more than just words on paper - they’re the only source of communication between soldiers on the front lines with their families back home. To fix the situation, the 6888th Battalion the Women's Army Corps' all-Black battalion is assigned to sort out these mails, hoping to rebuild the bridge between troops and their loved ones and provide a beacon of hope during dark times.