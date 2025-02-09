Audiences can’t get enough of Hollywood’s biggest directors, and it definitely shows on the week’s rankings. Streaming charts show that the works of Christopher Nolan, George Miller, and Denis Villeneuve are battling for dominance this week. However, it’s Kevin Costner’s western flick that surprisingly claimed the top spot in the rankings. As for genres, the week saw a shift away from traditional holiday films, but holiday action moves like Carry-On and Red One continue to hold a place in the top 10, keeping the festive spirit alive as the New Year approaches.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with trends. With a variety of selections, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

10 ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 328,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Adam Wingard | Cast: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire follows the legendary titans Godzilla and King Kong as they find themselves in a tenuous peace after their colossal showdown with Mechagodzilla. Kong rules the mysterious Hollow Earth, while Godzilla guards his domain with an iron tail. However, when an ancient titan, known only as The Empire, awakens from its slumber, their harmony is shattered. As the Earth is rocked by mysterious tremors and natural disasters, Dr. Ilene Andrews and her teams go underground into the depths of Hollow Earth to uncover a threat that could annihilate both monsters and mankind.