The pursuit of justice is alive on streaming platforms. While animated staples like Moana and The Super Mario Bros. Movie continue to be a mainstay, viewers lean towards stories of good old-fashioned crime fighting or mystery debunking. But if that’s not your cup of tea, the Oscar-nominated horror gothic Nosferatu has been catching the audience’s attention on streaming. Apple TV+’s The Gorge, starring real-life friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, also cut with its fresh take on sci-fi romance.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with trends. With a variety of selections, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from February 17 - February 23, 2025.

10 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 189,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Nothing beats the sparkling blue waters, sandy beaches, and the tropical sunshine of Motunui. But when all of this lush nature gets taken away, it’s up to one person to bring it all back. Moana tells the story of a young Moana Waialiki (Auliʻi Cravalho), who is destined to rescue Motunui. As her island home loses its crops and fish, her island home is on the brink of destruction. The only way to rescue Motunui is by retrieving the heart of Te Fiti, the goddess of nature, and returning it to her. Moana must hurry - not everyone wants to see her succeed in her quest. A lighthearted celebration of heritage, culture, and family, Moana is just as enjoyable for adults as it is for children.