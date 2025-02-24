Sports and cartoons are taking over the week on streaming. Illumination’s Despicable Me movies and Disney’s biggest hits Frozen and Moana make their mark on platforms. But it’s the Academy Award-nominated The Wild Robot that’s taking the charts by storm. Apart from all the 2D action, sports are having their little moment with the wrestling biopic Unstoppable and the Little Leagues inspirational flick You Gotta Believe. With audiences looking for something more along the action genre to kick 2025 off, viewers are giving one particular action movie a lot of love on Netflix.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with trends. With a variety of selections, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from January 20 - 26, 2025.

10 ‘Dune: Part Two’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 153,000,000

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Denis Villeneuve | Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler

The stakes soar higher in Dune: Part Two as Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), find sanctuary with the Fremen following the brutal massacre of House Atreides. As Paul finds himself in the middle of Fremen’s world, he forges a deep bond with the fierce Chani (Zendaya). Yet, Paul is a man caught in a web of prophecy and power; some Fremen view him as the legendary Lisan al Gaib, while others remain skeptical. As the cunning Baron Harkonnen (Skarsgård) recovers and reasserts his control over Arrakis by installing his sadistic nephew, Feyd-Rautha (Butler), Paul faces an agonizing choice. With Stilgar (Bardem) and Jessica urging rebellion, Paul is haunted by visions of a devastating holy war that could ensue.