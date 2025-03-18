The Hollywood greats have been reclaiming their thrones on streaming. Last week, Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, who have taken a break from acting, came back to set and delivered the action espionage comedy Back in Action – claiming the top spot on streaming. However, this time, the Diaz-Foxx joint takes a back seat in second place, making way for Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoons’ wedding war comedy.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with trends. With a variety of selections, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from January 27 - February 2, 2025.

10 ‘The Boss Baby’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 140,000,000

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director: Tom McGrath | Cast: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel

Tim Templeton loves his life. But when his baby brother shows up in a suit and starts talking, Tim can’t help but be suspicious from the get-go. What’s even more surprising is that this little being is no ordinary baby – he’s a top-secret agent on a mission. The Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) has a job to do: stop Puppy Co.’s sinister plan to make puppies more popular than babies. To succeed, he'll need Tim’s assistance. Whether it's diaper disasters or sibling rivalry, the two eventually find common ground and transform into super spy mode.