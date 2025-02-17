The minions might be taking over streaming. However, even two movies from the Despicable Me franchise aren’t enough to catch up with Kevin Costner’s Western thriller. There’s a lot of variety on streaming this week. From box office hits such as Moana and Interstellar, to action-packed comedies Rush Hour and The Fall Guy, audiences gravitate to familiar flicks to keep them entertained. But if you’re looking for something new, a 2025 international thriller just hit streaming as well to keep things fresh.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with trends. With a variety of selections, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from January 6- 12, 2025.

10 ‘Rush Hour’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 222,000,000

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: Brett Ratner | Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Ken Leung

It’s East meets West in Rush Hour! A comedic cultural clash that shook Hollywood, the film follows two cops from different opposites of the Earth who couldn’t be any more different. Hailing all the way from Hong Kong, Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) takes his job, remaining loyal throughout his mission. Meanwhile, Detective James Garter (Chris Tucker) of the LAPD is not only bold and reckless; he could really learn how to keep his mouth shut. The two can barely tolerate each other in the same room, but if there is anybody who could save a kidnapped eleven-year-old from a bunch of criminals, it's them.