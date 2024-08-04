The summer heatwave isn’t going anywhere fast. While some people prefer to soak up the last bits of sunshine before fall makes a rude entrance, other prefers the comfort of binge-watching movies at home. The streaming scenes are buzzing with excitement, delivering fresh picks almost every week. With so many new releases, it can feel like you’re downing in options. But don’t sweat it (literally and figuratively) - we’re here to help!

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each title is accompanied by quick summaries to keep you informed of what everyone’s watching. From a beloved buddy cop franchise to a saucy Netflix romance, these options will keep you entertained all day long.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from July 1 – July 7, 2024.

10 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 211,000,000

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Nothing beats the sparkling blue waters, sandy beaches, and the tropical sunshine of Motunui. But when all of this lush nature gets taken away, it’s up to one person to bring it all back. Moana tells the story of a young Moana Waialiki (Cavalho), who is destined to rescue Motunui. As her island home loses its crops and fish, her island home is on the brink of destruction. The only way to rescue Motunui is by retrieving the heart of Te Fiti, the goddess of nature, and returning it to her. Moana must hurry - not everyone wants to see her succeed in her quest. A lighthearted celebration of heritage, culture, and family, Moana is just as enjoyable for adults as it is for children.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

9 ‘Trigger Warning’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 228,000,000

Close

Director: Mouly Surya | Cast: Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso

Family business gets a new meaning in Trigger Warning. When Special Forces operative Parker receives news of her father’s passing, she has no other choice but to leave her line of work and move back home. As the de facto boss of the family bar, Parker settles for the quiet sleepiness of her town. When she’s not busy tending to the bar, she’s reacquainting with a couple of people from her past, including her ex-boyfriend Jesse (Webber) now working as a sheriff, and his questionable father, Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall). But when Alba discovers something off regarding her late father’s death, Parker learns that curiosity does kill her. It doesn’t take long for Parker to get herself entangled with a dangerous gang, corrupt politicians, and ruthless arms dealers.

Trigger Warning (2024) 2 10 After taking over a small-town bar from her late grandfather, a former soldier discovers a web of illegal activities connected to the establishment. Her efforts to clean up lead her into a dangerous confrontation with powerful enemies, pushing her to leverage her military training in a fight for justice. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Mouly Surya Cast Jessica Alba , Mark Webber , Anthony Michael Hall , Alejandro De Hoyos , Tone Bell , Jake Weary , Gabriel Basso , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Action

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 ‘Minions’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 276,000,000

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

Since the conception of Earth, minions have existed to serve history’s biggest villains. Whether it’s the animalistic T-Rex to the almighty Napoleons, these yellow beings dedicate their skills and services to ensure their designated baddies succeed in their misadventures. Minions follows the story of three particular minions, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob, as they’re on the lookout for their next evil boss. After venturing to all corners of the world, the trio finds themselves in London. It doesn’t take long for the minions to land in the hands of Scarlet Overkill (Bullock) and her eccentric inventor husband, Herb (Hamm). As the world’s first female supervillain, her ambitious prospects look promising, and these minions can’t wait to be a part of her exploits. But as luck plays out, turns out Scarlett is hatching up an evil scheme to wipe out the entirety of Minionkind. It’s up to these unlikely minions to put a stop to her most despicable plot ever and save their fellow Minions from obliteration.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘Independence Day’

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 294,000,000

Close

Director: Roland Emmerich | Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch

It all started on July 2nd. When world communication systems are sent haywire after receiving strange interferences from foreign objects, global officials realize that they’re in for something insidious. In the pitch-black depths of a faraway galaxy, a massive spaceship flotilla led by a hostile alien life form transcends light years and makes a rude entrance into Earth, all hell breaks loose. What seems to be something straight out of a sci-fi flick suddenly becomes real. Flying saucers with technologically advanced weapons show no signs of mercy as they attack powerless and defenseless human beings. By July 4th, a group of survivors decides that enough is enough. With an all-out plan to enslave these aliens and reclaim their homes, these survivors show what it means to truly celebrate Independence Day.

WATCH ON HULU

6 ‘Inside Out’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 340,000,000

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director: Pete Docter | Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black

Inside Out shows that growing can be exceptionally hard, especially when you’re 11-year-old Riley Anderson. Just as things are going great for her in snowy Minnesota, her parents abruptly relocate the entire family to windy San Francisco. It’s heart-breaking enough to leave her whole world behind, but moving to a new place where she has no friends, is a lot of stress for Riley to take in. On the outside, Riley hides her true emotions from her parents. But it’s a completely different story in her mind. Endearingly dubbed Riley HQ, a crew of five emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness, make sure that Riley’s feelings are in check. With the move putting Riley in a depressing situation, Joy is determined to keep her happy, even if it means pushing Sadness to the sidelines. But as is with life, Joy will soon realize the only way to attain happiness is by accepting the sorry that comes into Riley’s life.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 485,000,000