Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from July 15 – July 21, 2024.

10 ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 329,000,000

Director: Mark Molloy | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton

Axel Foley (Murphy) might be a little older, but he’s far from hanging up his badge just yet. Four decades after his wild debut, our favorite street-smart detective is back in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Although a bit more seasoned, Axel hasn’t lost his edge. He’s pulled into a high-stakes conspiracy that puts his estranged daughter in danger, forcing him back into the glitzy streets of Beverly Hills. The place might be more tech-savvy now - think flashy cars and people glued to their smartphones - but the stakes are higher than ever. With old pals by his side and a new ally in Detective Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), Axel is ready to bend every rule in the book to take down the scheming Captain Cade Grant (Bacon).

9 ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 336,000,000

Director: Pete Segal | Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal

My Spy: The Eternal City reunites the unstoppable duo of CIA veteran JJ (Bautista) and his 14-year-old stepdaughter Sophie (Coleman) for another action-packed adventure. When Sophie’s high school choir trip to Italy takes a dangerous turn, the pair find themselves caught up in a sinister nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. With the stakes higher than ever, JJ and Sophie must thread the beautiful, yet perilous streets of Venice and Rome, using their spy skills and teen smarts to save the world.

8 ‘IF’

Platform: Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 369,000,000

Director: John Krasinski | Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski

IF whisks audiences young and old on a charming, magical adventure following Bea (Fleming), a girl who’s had her share of tough times despite her age. But things take an enchanting twist when she discovers she has a special gift - the ability to see everyone’s forgotten imaginary friends These quirky, whimsical companions have been left behind as their human pals grew up and moved on. Determined to reunite these forgotten IFs with their now-grown humans, Bea embarks on a wonderful journey. Along the way, she teams up with her neighbor Cal (Reynolds), who shares her unique ability. Together, they learn to harness their powers, making magic happen one reunion at a time.

7 ‘Divorce in the Black’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 372,000,000

Director: Tyler Perry | Cast: Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson

Divorce in the Black lives up to its title, unveiling a marriage that’s anything but a fairy tale. Ava’s (Good) world crumbles when her husband, Dallas (Hardrict), walks out on their relationship, leaving her heartbroken and reeling. But Ava isn’t one to stay down for long. Just as she’s picking up the pieces, she stumbles upon Dallas’s dirty secrets, and they’re worse than she imagined. Not only has he trashed her marriage, but he’s also sabotaged her chance at finding true love. Field by a dangerous mix of anger, heartbreak, and determination, Ava takes the first step to revenge and redemption as she uncovers his betrayal and reclaims a future that’s rightfully hers.

6 ‘Find Me Falling’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 380,000,000

Director: Stelana Kliris | Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Clarence Smith

Find Me Falling follows aging rock star John Allman (Connick Jr.) retreats to a secluded cliffside home on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus after his comeback album bombs on the charts. Hoping for peace and a chance to reignite his creative spark, John’s plans for a quiet escape quickly go south. His supposedly serene cliffside home has a dark reputation, drawing unwanted visitors. Things get even more complicated when an old flame unexpectedly reenters his life, sparking long-buried emotions. As John gets caught up between the past and the present, he’ll need to choose whether he’d like to continue his desire for solitude or seek closure on unfinished business.