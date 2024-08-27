As summer’s warmth melts into the crispness of autumn, it’s the perfect time to start getting used to the indoors by diving into a movie binge. Whether savoring the final sunlit moments or cozying up by the fireplace, any time is a good time to catch up on the latest flicks. Streaming services are rolling out new releases like there’s no tomorrow, so if you’re feeling dazed by the seasonal transition to pick out your next movie, don’t worry - we’ve got your back.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each film comes with a quick summary to give you the lowdown on what’s capturing everyone’s attention. From a classic Tom Cruise flick to a slightly controversial pick, these movies promise to keep you glued to your screen all day.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from July 22 – July 28, 2024.

10 ‘IF’

Platform: Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 215,000,000

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: John Krasinski | Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski

Go on a heartwarming and magical adventure with Bea (Fleming) in the beloved movie IF. Despite being in her younger years, Bea has been through more than her fair share of challenges. But life takes a delightful turn when she discovers her hidden talent - she can see everyone’s forgotten imaginary friends. These quirky, lovable companions were left behind when their human pals grew up and moved on. With a big heart and a little bit of magic, Bea sets out on a mission to reconnect these forgotten IFs with their now-adult humans. Along the way, she teams up with her neighbor Cal (Reynolds), who also shares her special gift. Together, they unlock their powers and create some enchanting reunions, one forgotten friend at a time.

9 ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’

Platform: Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 227,000,000

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Christopher McQuarrie | Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson

Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF squad are back to kick even more butts and take down even more sinister villains in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. In a pulse-pounding race against time, Hunt and his team must track down a devastating new weapon before it wreaks havoc on the world. As they jet-set across the globe, they’re hunted by a shadowy, all-powerful foe who seems to know every step of their way. With the fate of humanity hanging by a thread, Ethan faces the ultimate dilemma: he can either choose to sacrifice everything for his mission or safeguard his loved ones from the risk of death.

8 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 243,000,000

Image via Disney

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Set sail on a dazzling adventure across the crystal-blue waters of the Pacific as Moana brings children and adults to the breathtaking island of Motunui. Moana Waialiki (Cravalho) is a fierce and determined young heroine whose island is steeped in ancient traditions. At the heart of Motunui’s beliefs lies the goddess Te Fiti, whose powerful heart stone is the source of life itself. But when the mischievous demigod Maui (Johnson) swipes the stone, hoping to gift humanity the power of creation, everything falls apart - Te Fiti withers and Maui finds himself on the wrong side of a fiery demon, Te Ka. Fast forward a thousand years, and it’s up to Moana, the fearless descendant of legendary voyagers, to restore balance by returning the heart to where it belongs.

7 ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 251,000,000

Image via Prime Video

Director: Pete Segal | Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal

My Spy: The Eternal City throws audiences back into action with CIA tough guy JJ (Bautista) and his spunky 14-year-old stepdaughter Sophie (Coleman) as they go on another wild adventure. What starts as an innocent high school choir trip to Italy quickly spirals into chaos when they stumble upon a dangerous nuclear plot aimed at the Vatican. Suddenly, sightseeing turns into spy games, and the unlikely duo must venture through the breathtaking yet unfamiliar streets of Venice and Rome. Armed with JJ’s battle-hardened skills and Sophie’s sharp teen instincts, they’re in a race against time to stop a catastrophic disaster and save the world - again.

6 ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 260,000,000

Image via Disney

Director: Jennifer Phang | Cast: Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner

Descendants: The Rise of Red kicks off with Uma (China Anne McClain) stepping into her new gig as headmistress of Auradon Prep, just in time to welcome a fresh face to the Villain Kids crew: Red (Ctantrall), the defiant daughter of none other than the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora). But Red’s arrival isn’t exactly smooth sailing - her mom’s still nursing a serious grudge against Auradon and Cinderella, and she’s not here for peace talks. The Queen of Hearts stirs up a full-scale rebellion, throwing the school into total chaos. Now, it’s up to Red and Chloe Charming (Baker), Cinderella’s ultra-organized daughter, to save the day. With the help of a magical pocket watch from the Mad Hatter’s son, this unlikely pair must travel back in time to change history and stop the madness before it begins.

5 ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 314,000,000

Image via Imagine Entertainment

Director: Ron Howard | Cast: Amy Adams, Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy brings J.D. Vance’s memoir to life, spotlighting his struggle to balance two very different worlds: his polished life as a Yale law student and his chaotic upbringing in the rough-and-tumble hills of Ohio. Through the lens of three generations of his Appalachian family, Vance finds himself torn between chasing his future dreams or staying loyal to his gritty roots. While some might celebrate the film as a classic rags-to-riches tale, others can’t help but see it as perpetuating tired stereotypes about poverty and addiction. With a storyline that feels more self-serving than sincere, the movies seems to exploit the hardships of vulnerable communities without really digging into the deeper systemic problems that keep them trapped.

4 ‘Find Me Falling’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 416,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Stelana Kliris | Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Clarence Smith

Find Me Falling centers on washed-up rock star John Allman (Connick Jr.), who, after his comeback album flops, decides to ditch the spotlight and hide out in a secluded cliffside home on the picturesque Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Hoping for a peaceful escape and maybe a little creative revival, John’s getaway doesn’t go as he expected. His tranquil retreat becomes far from peaceful. The place comes with a spooky reputation, attracting some seriously unwanted company. To top it off, an old flame suddenly reappears, stirring up all kinds of unresolved feelings. John’s stuck between the ghosts of his past and the silence he craved. He can either embrace the solitude or finally confront the lingering echoes of his unfinished business.

3 ‘Land of Bad’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 664,000,000

Image Via The Avenue Entertainment

Director: William Eubank | Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth

Land of Bad throws audiences into the heart of the perilous jungles of the Philippines, dragged into the adrenaline of a high-stakes rescue mission. A US Army Delta Force team is ambushed by the ruthless local militia, Abu Sayyaf, during an op to rescue a CIA asset who’s spying on a Russian bigwig. Following a deadly firefight, only one sole survivor remains Sergeant JJ Kinney (Hemsworth). With no backup in sight, his only lifeline is Captain Eddie “Reaper” Grimm (Crowe), a seasoned drone pilot who guides him remotely through the unforgiving terrain. Meanwhile, Reaper and Staff Sergeant Nia Branson (Ikogwe) pull out all the stops to keep Kinney breathing as they endure a relentless 48-hour survival sprint to the extraction point.

2 ‘Trolls Band Together’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 732,000,000

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Director: Walt Dohrn | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs

Trolls Band Together takes audiences back to the colorful, music-filled universe of Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), who are leveling up their relationship game. But just as things are getting sweet and peachy, Poppy stumbles upon a shocking truth about Branch’s secret past: he wasn’t always the low-key guy audiences have grown to love. Turns out, Branch used to be part of BroZone - a boyband superstar group along with his four brothers - Floyd (Torye Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs), and Clay (Cudi). But instead of reaching for fame and popularity, the group sadly broke up back when Branch was just a baby. The brothers have been MIA ever since - BroZone is no more, or so they thought. When pop star baddies Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) kidnap Floyd, it’s time for Poppy and Branch to rally the brothers and save the day.

1 ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 1,405,000,000

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Gil Kenan | Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani

The legendary Ghostbusters are back with the newest generation in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Taking on their coolest mission yet (literally), the Spengler family teams up with the OG crew, who’ve been busy upgrading their ghostbusting game in a top-secret lab. But their newfound peace is shattered when an ancient artifact unleashes a powerful evil, threatening to turn the world into a frozen wasteland. With icicles forming and chaos spreading, the two Ghostbuster teams have to rally to stop this frosty nightmare from bringing on a second Ice Age. It’s going to take all their paranormal know-how to save the day before everything goes ice-cold.

