There’s no better time to tuck in for move nights than autumn. As summer starts pulling back its curtains and makes way for the crisp embrace of the fall season, it’s the perfect moment to start getting used to the coziness of the indoors. With streaming platforms constantly dropping new releases, it’s always a good idea to stay at home and get ready for a film binge. As new titles continuously come, picking your next watch can be overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each one comes with a brief summary of what’s making waves on streaming. From spine-tingling horror flicks to beloved superhero classics, these movies are sure to keep you hooked for hours.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from July 29 – August 4, 2024.

10 ‘Deadpool’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 233,000,000

Director: Tim Miller | Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand

It’s the origin story of Marvel’s favorite anti-hero. Deadpool follows the beginnings of Wade Wilson (Reynolds), a wisecracking mercenary whose life takes a dramatic turn for the worse. After a rogue experiment meant to cure his terminal cancer instead turns him into a supercharged mutant with a twisted sense of humor, Wilson becomes Deadpool - a scarred, regenerative being with a vendetta. With his face looking like a Halloween nightmare and his healing powers in full swing, Deadpool hunts down the sadistic madman Ajax (Skrein), who messed up his life with his experiment and left him hideously disfigured.

9 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 240,000,000

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Ride the waves of adventure in Moana, where kids and adults alike are swept away to the stunning island of Motunui. Meet Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), a fierce and determined young explorer from an island full of ancient traditions. At the heart of Motunui’s beliefs is the goddess Te Fiti, whose magical heart stone is the source of all life. But things go south when the mischievous demigod Maui (Johnson) snatches the stone, hoping to gift humanity the power of creation. Suddenly, Te Fiti withers and Maui finds himself up against the fiery demon Te Ka. Fast-forward a thousand years, and it’s up to Moana, the fearless descendant of legendary voyagers, to return the heart and restore balance to the world.

8 ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 246,000,000

Director: Guy Ritchie | Cast: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Jared Harris, Hugh Grant

Set in the glamorous yet tense 1960s, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. shows the height of all things espionage with CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Cavill) and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Hammer). Despite their contrasting backgrounds, the two are left with no choice but to get into an unlikely alliance. After Solo successfully helps the mechanic Gaby Teller (Vikander) defect from East Berlin, the Cold War rivals find themselves begrudgingly teaming up when it’s revealed that Gaby’s missing father - a top nuclear scientist - might be working on a bomb for a sinister criminal organization. From navigating the chic streets of Rome to infiltrating high society, the stylish trio must save the world all while dealing with each others’ trust issues.

7 ‘Land of Bad’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 282,000,000

Director: William Eubank | Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth

Land of Bad pulls audiences deep into the treacherous jungles of the Philippines, right in the middle of an intense rescue mission. A US Army Delta Force team is ambushed by the brutal local militia, Abu Sayyaf while trying to save a CIA asset spying on a Russian big shot. After a deadly firefight, Sergeant JJ Kinney (Hemsworth) is the only one left standing. With no reinforcements on the horizon, his only hope is Captain Eddie “Reaper” Grimme (Crowe), a battle-hardened drone pilot who guides him remotely through the brutal terrain. All this happens as Reaper and Staff Sergeant Nia Branson (Ikogwe) work tirelessly to keep Kinney alive as they race against time in a grueling 48-hour fight for survival.

6 ‘Tarot’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 291,000,000

Director: Spenser Cohen | Cast: Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Wolfgang Novogratz, Humberly González

Tarot follows a group of college friends who unwittingly release a sinister force after breaking a sacred Tarot rule - never use someone else’s deck. What starts as a fun weekend getaway at a mansion in the Catskills turns into a devilish nightmare when their fates are sealed by eerie cards they pull. As strange, monstrous versions of their Tarot cards come to life, the friends are hunted down one by one in terrifying, fate-sealing encounters. With time running out and death creeping closer, they must figure out how to escape their doomed readings before the Tarot claims them all.

5 ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 414,000,000

Director: Liza Johnson | Cast: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass

Sandy Cheeks (Lawrence) and SpongeBob (Kenny) team up as they save Bikini Bottom in Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. When a mysterious mega-corporation unexpectedly snatches their beloved home right out of the ocean, the karate-kicking duo is not about to let their enemy get away without a fight. Making their way to Texas, Sandy lassos up some help from her cowboy-style family. With an evil CEO plotting who-knows-what and their friends trapped in a giant scoop, it’s all hands on deck. Together, they have to outsmart the villainous company, save Patrick (Fagerbakke), and Squidward (Bumpass), and bring Bikini Bottom back where it belongs - under the sea, of course.

4 ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 476,000,000

Director: Gil Kenan | Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani

The iconic Ghostbusters are back in action, and this time, they’re bringing the next generation along for the ride in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In what’s quite possibly their coolest mission yet, the Spengler family teams up with the OG ghostbusting crew, who’ve been busy leveling up their supernatural tech in a super-secret lab. But just as things start to chill, an ancient artifact unleashes a bone-chilling evil that’s ready to turn the world into a frozen wasteland. With frost creeping in and chaos breaking loose, the two Ghostbuster squads have to join forces to stop the icy apocalypse before the planet becomes one big popsicle. It’s going to take all their ghostbusting skills to keep this frosty disaster from spiraling into a full-blown Ice Age.

3 ‘Trolls Band Together’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 506,000,000

Director: Walt Dohrn | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs

Get ready to sing your hearts out in Trolls Bad Together. In the tune-filled world of Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), the two trolls have been getting all warm and fuzzy in their newfound relationship. But Poppy realizes there’s more to Branch than meets the eye. Unbeknownst to her, Branch has been hiding a huge secret - he isn’t always the chill guy everyone knows and loves. He used to be part of BroZone, a boyband sensation, alongside his four brothers - Floyd (Torye Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs), and Clay (Cudi). But the game and brotherhood didn’t last, and the band broke up when Branch was just a tiny troll. The brothers have been off the grid ever since, until now. When pop star villains Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) kidnap Floyd, Poppy and Branch must reunite the band to pull off the ultimate musical rescue mission.

2 ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 560,000,000

Director: Wes Ball | Cast: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes audiences into a future where Caesar’s legacy has become a distant memory, and ape societies have flourished while humans have dwindled to a feral existence. In this new world, some apes have never heard of Caesar, while others twist his teachings to build empires. When a tyrannical ape leader begins enslaving other tribes in pursuit of lost human technology, a young ape, whose clan has been taken, goes on a dangerous journey to find freedom. Along the way, he meets a young human who becomes vital to his quest - though he has his own hidden agenda. In a world teetering between the past and an uncertain future, this journey will shape the destiny of both apes and humans alike.

1 ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 697,000,000

Director: Edward Zwick | Cast: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders

There’s a reason why one shouldn’t relive the past in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Former military investigator turned vigilante drifter Jack Reacher (Cruise) returns to his old headquarters, only to find that Major Susan Turner (Smulders), his closest ally, has been arrested for espionage. As Reacher digs deeper, he uncovers a far-reaching government conspiracy involving military officials and a powerful arms dealer. Framed for murder and on the run, Reacher rescues Turner, and together they go on a relentless pursuit of justice. Along the way, Reacher discovers he might have a teenage daughter, Samantha, who is also in danger. With assassins hot on their trail, Reacher, Turner, and Samantha must stay one step ahead of their enemies all while trying to expose the truth.

