Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from July 8 – July 14, 2024.

10 ‘Minions’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 282,000,000

Director: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

From the dawn of Earth’s history, minions have been the loyal sidekicks to the most notorious villains in history. From the fearsome T-Rex to the mighty Napoleons, these little yellow mischief-makers have dedicated themselves to ensuring their masters’ nefarious plans go off a hitch. In Minions, we zoom in on three standout yellow fellas - Kevin, Stuart, and Bob - who are on a quest to find their next big bad boss. Their journey takes them across the globe, ultimately landing them in the bustling streets of London. Here, they stumble into the clutches of Scarlet Overkill (Bullock) and her quirky inventor hubby, Herb (Hamm). As the world’s first female supervillain, Scarlet’s ambitions are sky-high, and these minions are thrilled to be part of her grand scheme. But when Scarlet reveals that she has a dastardly plan to wipe out all of Minionkind, it’s up to these three heroes to foil her most villainous plot yet and save their fellow minions.

9 ‘Inside Out’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 323,000,000

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Director: Pete Docter | Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black

Inside Out takes audiences on a wild emotional ride through the life of 11-year-old Riley Anderson, who’s facing the ultimate growing-up challenge. Just when everything’s looking rosy in snowy Minnesota, her parents pull the rug out from under her by relocating the whole gang to breezy San Francisco. Leaving behind her friends and familiar world, Riley’s under serious stress, and she’s putting on a brave face for her folks. But the real shenanigans happen inside her head. Welcome to Riley HQ, where a quirky crew of five emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness - are on a never-ending mission to keep Riley’s inner world in check. With the big move, throwing Riley into a funk, Joy is determined to keep the smiles coming, even if it means pushing Sadness to the backseat. But, as life loves to teach us, Joy will soon discover that the road to true happiness is paved with a mix of all her feelings, even the sad ones.

8 ‘The Long Game’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 342,000,000

Image via Mucho Mas Media

Director: Julio Quintana | Cast: Jay Hernandez, Julian Works, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Brett Cullen

Based on Humberto G. Garcia’s acclaimed book, The Long Game swings into action with a heartwarming true story set in 1955 South Texas. Five young Mexican-American caddies, fueled by their love for golf, take on a dastardly adventure: building their gold course from scratch in the middle of the desert. With nothing but outdated gear and zero pro guidance, these underdogs face off against wealthy, all-white teams. Their sheer determination and talent ultimately brought them a stunning victory at the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

7 ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 363,000,000

Director: Adam Wingard | Cast: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the titular titans Godzilla and King Kong are enjoying a rare period of peace following their epic battle with Mechagodzilla. Kong reigns over the mysterious Hollow Earth, while Godzilla maintains his territory with a menacing presence. However, their fragile truce is upended when an ancient titan known as The Empire awakens from its long slumber. With the Earth being rocked by unexplained tremors and natural disasters, Dr. Ilene Andrews and her team venture deep into Hollow Earth to uncover a threat that could endanger both the colossal monsters and humanity itself.

6 ‘Family Affair’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 374,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Richard LaGravenese | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King

Seeing your grown, adult parents get back into the dating world is always a cringe-worthy experience, but when it involves your mom and your boss, the stakes are even higher. Family Affair kicks off with Zara Ford (King), a young adult whose life is a delightful mess. She still lives with her mom, Brooke (Kidman), but Zara’s not exactly a freeloader. She’s a personal assistant to the glamorous movie star Chris (Efron), a job that many would envy. However, managing the demands of a high-maintenance, temperamental actor is no easy feat. Zara’s had enough of Chris’s empty promises about becoming a producer, so she decides to quit. But Chris isn’t ready to let her go just yet. When he shows up at her house, he’s not greeted by Zara but instead meets Brooke. Sparks fly, and things quickly heat up, much to Zara’s horror.

5 ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 386,000,000

Image via Disney

Director: Jennifer Phang | Cast: Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner

In this latest chapter of Descendants: The Rise of Red, Uma - now the headmistress of Auradon Prep - brings a new Villain Kid into campus: Red, the rebellious daughter of Wonderland’s infamous Queen of Hearts. The Queen, still fuming over her grudge against Auradon and Cinderella, seizes the chance for revenge as she drops Red off at school. Chaos erupts when the Queen incites a coup, and it’s up to Red and Chloe, Cinderella’s ultra-organized daughter, to step in and save the day. With the help of a magical pocket watch from the Mad Hatter’s son, the unlikely duo must go back in time to undo the event that twisted Red’s mom into a villain.

4 ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 387,000,000

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Cal Brunker | Cast: Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi

Get your paws ready for a fur-filled thrill ride with PAW Patrol: The Movie. When the mischief-making Mayor Humdinger takes charge of Adventure City, he’s quick to stir up trouble. It’s up to Ryder and his pawsome crew to swoop in and save the day. As the team faces new challenges, including dealing with one member’s tricky past, they welcome a feisty new ally: Liberty, a savvy dachshund with street smarts and attitude to spare. Equipped with some seriously cool gadgets and their trademark can-do spirit, the PAW Patrol is on a mission to prevent Humdinger from turning the city into chaos. Remember, no job is too big and no pup is too small when it comes to saving the city!

3 ‘Divorce in the Black’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 498,000,000

Image via Prime Video

Director: Tyler Perry | Cast: Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson

Just like its name, Divorce in the Black follows a matrimony that doesn’t end in a happily ever after. Ava’s life takes a nosedive when her husband Dallas bails on their marriage. Devastated but determined, Ava fights to salvage what’s left - until fate reveals Dallas’s dark secrets. It turns out he’s not just wrecked their marriage but also sabotaged her chance at finding her true soulmate. As Ava digs into Dallas’s treacherous deeds, she sets out to untangle the mess he’s made and reclaim her destiny.

2 ‘IF’

Platform: Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 607,000,000

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: John Krasinski | Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski

A delightful, magical adventure, IF tells the story of Bea (Fleming) a young girl who, after experiencing some tough times, discovers she has a remarkable gift: the ability to see everyone’s imaginary friends. These whimsical companions were left behind as their real-life friends grew up and forgot them. Bea’s journey to reunite these forgotten IFs with their humans takes her on an extraordinary adventure. With the help of her neighbor Cal (Reynolds), who also has the same ability, Bea learns to harness her power.

1 ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 917,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Mark Molloy | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton

Axel Foley isn’t ready for a retirement party just yet. Four decades after his first big screen adventure, this street-smart detective is back in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Now older but just as sharp, Axel is drawn into a top-level conspiracy that threatens the life of his estranged daughter. He returns to the dazzling world of Beverly Hills, which is still as glittering and glamorous as ever, though now it’s buzzing with smartphone-wielding residents and sleek, high-tech cars. Reuniting with his old buddies and teaming up with Detective Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), Axel is once again bending the rules to expose the dark, sinister plot of Captain Cade Grant (Bacon). This time, it’s not just about catching criminals; it’s personal.

