The summer heat isn’t dwindling any time soon. With movies coming back and forth, the streaming platform momentum is at full speed. All these new titles dropping makes it feel like a never-ending parade of fresh movies to binge. Keeping up with the hottest trends might seem like a full-time gig, but don’t sweat it - we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. All you simply need to do is scroll.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each title is accompanied by quick summaries to keep you in the know about what’s hot. From feel-good animated adventures to monstrous animals, get ready to catch up on the must-see hits of the season.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from June 10 – June 16, 2024.

10 ‘The Lego Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 179,000,000

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller | Cast: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman

Everything is awesome in The Lego Movie - until it’s not. Meet Emmet Brickowski (Pratt) an ordinary Lego figure who religiously follows the rules. For Emmet, every day is a carbon copy of the last. He wakes up at 7 AM, does some breathing exercises, almost forgets his clothes, and heads to the construction site to work as a brickman. But when Emmet is mistakenly identified as the Special, a legendary hero destined to save the world, his life is turned upside down. Suddenly, Emmet sees the Lego World for what it really is: a soulless, corporate-controlled dystopia run by an evil tyrant (Ferrell). Now, it’s up to this not-so-special figure to step up, battle the baddies, and find the Piece of Resistance to save his beloved city. A zero-to-hero tale, the film has audiences rooting for the underdog as he rebuilds his world one brick at a time.

9 ‘Ultraman: Rising’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 187,000,000

Director: Shannon Tindle | Cast: Yuki Yamada, Fumiyo Kohinata, Ayumi Tsunematsu

In Ultraman: Rising, Kenji “Ken” Sato (Yamada) is living the high life as a big-time, if slightly full-of-himself, baseball star. Despite being on the brink of a championship win in the States, Kenji decides to head back to Japan. Claiming he has unfinished family business, the real why he’s flying back to home base is because of his secret double life as Ultraman, the colossal superhero he begrudgingly inherited from his dad, Professor Sato (Kohinata). Kenji’s plan to keep his superhero identity under wraps involves joining a local baseball team in Japan. But things go sideways fast when he ends up with a baby kaiju monster, a.k.a. The spawn of his biggest foe. On top of that, Kenji’s got to mend fences with his estranged father and uncover the devious schemes of the Kaiju Defense Force.

Ultraman: Rising (2024) 6 10 The legacy of a colossal hero is passed down to his unsuspecting son in a futuristic city besieged by giant monsters. Struggling with his new-found powers and the weight of expectations, the young hero learns to harness his abilities under the guidance of a veteran warrior to defend humanity from impending doom. Release Date June 14, 2024 Director Shannon Tindle , John Aoshima Cast Christopher Sean , Gedde Watanabe , Tamlyn Tomita , Keone Young , Julia Harriman Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Animation

8 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 210,000,000