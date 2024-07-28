The sweltering summer heat shows no signs of letting up. While some folks to like soak in the sunny goodness while it lasts, others simply want to chill from the comfort of their homes and put on a movie or two. These days, the streaming world is buzzing at full throttle. With a stream of new releases almost every week, it feels like there’s an endless option of movies waiting for audiences to binge. Keeping track of the latest might seem like a chore in itself, but we’ve got you covered.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each title is accompanied by quick summaries to keep you in the know on what everyone’s watching. From an Oscar-winning historical epic to beloved animated flicks, get ready to catch up on the season’s hottest picks.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from June 24 – June 30, 2024.

10 ‘Home’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 190,000,000

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Tim Johnson | Cast: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Matt Jones, Jennifer Lopez

The loveable yet awkward Boov race alien Oh (Parson) is in desperate search of a new home as he and his people flee their intergalactic enemies, the Gord. Seeking refuge on Earth, the Boov relocate humans to different cities and make themselves at home in their newfound shelters. Only one problem: Oh is always causing some trouble, and most of it’s unintentional. When Oh accidentally broadcasts Earth’s coordinates to the Gorg, Oh finds himself making a break for it. While he’s on the run, he encounters Tip (Rihanna), a spunky young girl on a journey to find her mom, Lucy. With the two going on the same path, Oh and Tip decide to team up and form an unlikely duo, setting the stage for the wild adventures and the heartwarming moments in Home.

Home After Earth becomes a new home for a clumsy alien species, an unlikely friendship forms between an adventurous girl and a banished alien. Their quest to locate her missing mother leads them on a comedic adventure across a wildly different Earth. Release Date March 27, 2015 Director Tim Johnson Cast Jim Parsons , Rihanna , Steve Martin , Jennifer Lopez , Matt Jones , Derek Blankenship Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Animation

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 203,000,000

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director: Mike Mitchell | Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Viola Davis

Almost a decade after the last movie, the beloved Po (Black) returns to the screen with Kung Fu Panda 4. As the Dragon Warrior, Po has been living up to his responsibilities. Together with his kick-butting crew, the unlikely kung fu master has butt heads with some of the deadliest villains and saves the village time after time again with his mad martial arts skills. But there’s only so much the Dragon Warrior can do, and the time has come for Po to put his abilities to rest. When destiny calls him to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, Po must embark on a new journey in his life. Of course, Po being Po, doesn’t have the clearest idea of what becoming a spiritual leader entails. That’s not even the hardest part - Po also needs to find someone to replace his position as Dragon Warrior. He better act fast, because word on the street is that a wicked, shapeshifting Chameleon (Davis) sorceress has her eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

8 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 204,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Brace yourself on a wild adventure! Based on the hit Nintendo video game, Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day) go on a field trip beyond their wildest imagination in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. What started out as a regular day for these two Brooklyn plumbers takes a sharp detour when they’re sucked into a Warp Pipe and transported into the wacky Mushroom Kingdom. Not only are they stuck in this vivid realm, but Mario and Luigi are completely separated. Fortunately, they’re not alone. Along the way, Mario encounters Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy), ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom. Unfortunately, Luigi finds himself in the Dark Lands, ruled by the evil Koopa king Bowser (Black). Bowser seeks to marry the princess, but she won’t let him have it that easy. Angered by her refusal, Bowser imprisons Luigi. With the clock running, Mario and Peach must save Luigi from the evil clutches of Bowser before it’s too late.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘Oppenheimer’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 208,000,000

Close

Director: Christopher Nolan | Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh

Adapted from Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, Oppenheimer is a gripping true story about one scientist’s quest to innovation that leaves him on the questionable side of history. Ever since his university days, Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy) has shown great interest in the field of theoretical physics, a branch of science often undermined by practitioners due to its lack of application. However, Oppenheimer’s work eventually caught onto some very important people, particularly Gen. Leslie Groves (Damon) and Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss (Downey Jr.). As America is knee-deep in a nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union, Oppenheimer is entrusted with leading the Manhattan Project during World War II. What was supposed to be a remarkable step in his line of work slowly transforms into a politically charged endeavor, one that could get Oppenheimer in trouble due to his conflicting morals.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

6 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 220,000,000

Image via Disney

Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Nature is very much alive in Moana, with its endless sunshine, sparking blue waters, and the creatures that bring life and joy to the Polynesian island of Motunui. A long time ago, the inhabitants of Motunui worshiped the goddess of nature, Te Fiti, as a form of respect and gratitude. However, the shape-shifting demigod Maui stole Te Fiti’s heart and gave it to humans. Te Fiti, whose original form was a living island, suddenly disintegrates into nothingness. Unfortunately, Maui lost Te Fiti’s heart after he was attacked by the volcanic demon, Te Kā. A century later, Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), the descendant of a long line of ocean navigators, is destined to find this heart and bring back pace to Te Fiti. With Motunui being on the brink of destruction, Moana must act swiftly before her home gets destroyed.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 ‘Minions’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 223,000,000

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

Since the dawn of time, minions have been the ultimate sidekicks to history’s most notorious villains, from the mighty T-Rex to Napoleon himself. In Minions, three standout minions - Kevin, Stuart, and Bob - hit the road on a quest to find their next big boss. The trio ends up in London in the hands of Scarlet Overkill, the world’s first female supervillain, and her wacky inventor husband, Herb. But as it turns out, Scarlet has been hatching an all-out scheme to wipe out Minionkind. It’s up to these unlikely heroes to step up, save their fellow Minions, and stop Scarlet from pulling off the most despicable plot ever.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 ‘The Flash’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 254,000,000