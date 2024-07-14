The summer heat is making the streaming scene more exciting than ever. With new films premiering constantly, there’s a nonstop stream of fresh titles on various platforms. Keeping up with what’s trending can feel like a full-time job. That’s why we’ve done all the legwork for you.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from June 3 – June 9, 2024.

10 ‘Dune: Part Two’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 216,000,000

Director: Denis Villeneuve | Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler

After the brutal massacre of House Atreides, Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), as they find themselves stripped of their noble status and seeking refuge with the Fremen, the native people of Arrakis. As they immerse themselves in Fremen culture, Paul forms a deep emotional bond with Chani (Zendaya), a fierce Fremen warrior. Paul is soon caught in the web of an ancient prophecy, hailed by the Fremen as the Lisan al Gaib, a legendary messiah foretold to save them from the imperial oppressors. As he wrestles with this daunting destiny, his enemies are plotting. The cunning Baron Harkonnen (Skarsgård) seeks to reclaim control over Arrakis, enlisting his sadistic nephew Feyd-Rautha (Butler) to do his bidding. With ominous visions of a potential holy war haunting him, Paul must act swiftly to outmaneuver the Harkonnens before they strike.

9 ‘300: Rise of an Empire’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 219,000,000

Director: Noam Murro | Cast: Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey, Hans Matheson

Following the defeat of Leonidas’ 300 Spartans, King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his massive Persian army marched towards the Greek city-states. Athens, led by Admiral Themistocles (Stapleton), stands as the first line of defense, relying on its strong fleet. Forced into an uneasy alliance with their rivals, the Spartans, who possess superior infantry, Themistocles faces an overwhelming Persian force both on land and sea. With ruthless naval commander Artemisia (Green) spearheading the Persian fleet, Themistocles must rally Greece, persuading Queen Gorgo (Headey) and others to join the fight for freedom. As Xerxes forces near victory, the fate of Greece lies in the air.

8 ‘Home’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 250,000,000

Director: Tim Johnson | Cast: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Matt Jones, Jennifer Lopez

Home follows Oh (Parsons), an adorably awkward alien from the Boov race who crash-lands on Earth while fleeing from his own people. Running from their enemies, the Gorg and the Boov relocate humans to new cities, taking over their homes. Unfortunately, the clumsy Oh accidentally broadcasts Earth’s location to the Gorg, turning him into an intergalactic fugitive. On the run, he bumps into Tip (Rihanna), a spunky girl currently searching for her mom, Lucy. Promising to help each other, Oh and Tip set off on a wildly funny and heartwarming adventure. Along the journey, the unlikely duo redefines what it means to be “home”, one hilarious mishap at a time.

7 ‘Atlas’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 264,000,000

Director: Brad Peyton | Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong

In the distant future, when an AI soldier wages war on humanity, the highly intelligent data analyst Atlas Shepherd (Lopez) is the only hope to end the chaos. Atlas is set in a bleak reality where artificial intelligence has become the world’s biggest threat. For the cynical Atlas, AI is nothing but a menace. Her worst fears are realized with Harlan (Liu) a rogue AI terrorist responsible for the deaths of three million people. With no one else capable of stopping Harlan, Atlas is reluctantly drawn into a high-stakes mission to thwart his deadly plans. But the only way to defeat Harlan is by fighting AI with AI. Despite her deep-seated skepticism, Atlas must set aside her loathing and harness the very technology she despises.

6 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 277,000,000