The streaming competition is intense these days! Every day, new films are hitting screens faster than a blink of an eye, leaving viewers spoiled for choice. Amidst the growing demand for new movies, movies zoom in and out quicker to keep up with what the public wants. However, it’s easy to feel lost in the shuffle. Fear not, as this list below will keep you up to date with the latest trending movies on streaming.

Check out the list of the top 10 most streamed movies in the United States below, complete with snappy summaries to keep you in the know about these must-see flicks. Whether you’re looking for a lighthearted watch or something more on the gritty side, this list has something for every movie preference.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from May 13 – 19, 2024.

10 ‘Thelma The Unicorn’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 216,000,000

Close

Director: Jared Hess, Lynn Wang | Cast: Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Fred Armisen

A new star is on the rise, and it’s a unicorn! Inspired by Aaron Blabey’s beloved books, Thelma the Unicorn tells the story of a small-town pony with big dreams of becoming a music sensation and performing at the coveted Spaklepalooza event. Despite her remarkable musical talent, Thelma (Howard) faces relentless bullying about her appearance. However, in a surprising twist of fate, she transforms into a unicorn and catapults to global fame, performing with her band, the Rusty Buckets, on the world’s grandest stages. Yet, Thelma isn’t entirely sure if the unicorn lifestyle is for her. This heartfelt tale of self-discovery appeals to both kids and adults as Thelma grapples with whether her fans love her for her music or her looks. But she must act fast, as rival music star Nikki Narwhal (Ally Dixon) is set to take away everything Thelma has worked hard for.

Watch on Netflix

9 ‘The Idea of You’

Platform: Prime Video | Minutes Watched: 217,000,000

Close

Director: Michael Showalter | Cast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine

Summer’s about to sizzle with The Idea of You, inspired by Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name. 40-year-old Sophie (Hathaway) is an art gallery owner fresh out of a divorce. Now a newly single mom, she reluctantly accompanies her daughter to Coachella when her ex-husband is unable to. Little does she expect that she’ll meet one of the hottest boyband members in the music industry, Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) of August Moon. Despite their 16-year age difference, Sophie and Hayes find themselves having the hots for each other. But when their age gap draws plenty of attention, Sophie’s unsure if this is the kind of love she wants. Celebrating women in their 40s, the movie is a journey of self-discovery at a stage in life where society often overlooks women within the older age bracket, deeming them less attractive, relevant, or complete.

The Idea of You (2024) 7 10 Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. Release Date May 2, 2024 Director Michael Showalter Cast Anne Hathaway Nicholas Galitzine , Ella Rubin , Annie Mumolo Reid Scott , Perry Mattfeld , Jordan Aaron Hall , Mathilda Gianopoulos Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime Video

8 ‘Unfrosted’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 218,000,000