The streaming scene gets even more buzzing with the latest movies! New films are dropping at lightning speed, leaving viewers spoiled for choice and struggling to keep up. With the constant rush of fresh flicks, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the list of the top 10 most streamed movies in the United States below, complete with summaries to keep you up-to-date with what’s trending. Whether you’re in the mood for a suspenseful suburban thriller, or a blockbuster hit, this list has something for every movie taste.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from May 20 – May 26, 2024.

10 ‘Upgrade’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 165,000,000

Director: Leigh Whannell | Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson

In a future not too far from now, where technology has entwined itself into every crevice of human life, Upgrade tells the thrilling tale of Grey (Marshall-Green), a mechanic who ironically hates the advanced tech that sustains a huge part of society. One unfortunate night, Grey and his Asha get into an accident, caused by their self-driving car going haywire. With his wife dead and Grey paralyzed from the neck down, he is trapped in a body that can no longer obey his will. As he spirals more into his grief, Eron Keen, a shadowy genius in the tech world, offers him a solution: the STEM microchip, a revolutionary device that promises to restore Grey’s ability to walk. The STEM implant is more than just a means to regain physical abilities; it’s a door to unimaginable capabilities and risky consequences. As Grey stands at a crossroads, he can either choose to sulk in his perpetual sorrow or take the opportunity to reclaim his life - at a cost.

9 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 208,000,000

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Straight from the beloved Nintendo Mario games, The Super Mario Bros. Movie pulls audiences on a magical ride that rekindles old childhood memories. Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day), the iconic Brooklyn plumbers and inseparable brothers, are the heart of this epic animated movie. Their ordinary lives take an extraordinary turn when they are suddenly sucked into a Warp Pipe, hurtling them into the whimsical Mushroom Kingdom. It is in this very dimension where the duo meets an array of unforgettable characters: the adorable and courageous Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy), who quickly becomes an ally; the mischievous Toad (Key), always ready with a quip; and the menacing Bowser (Black), whose plans threaten the very fabric of the kingdom. As Mario and Luigi navigate this fantastical realm, they must rely on their wits, bravery, and each other to jump over any hurdles in their way.

8 ‘Mother of the Bride’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 224,000,000

Director: Mark Waters | Cast: Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray

Here comes the bride! Or at least her mother. Lana (Shields) is determined to make her daughter Emma’s (Cosgrove) wedding in Thailand an island nuptial dream come true. From meticulous dress fittings to enjoying the serene hotel activities leading up to the big day, Lana is in full mother-of-the-bride mode, leaving nothing unchecked. But just when she thinks has everything perfectly planned, her long-lost ex-boyfriend, Will (Bratt), pops up out of nowhere amid wedding preparations. Lana and Will were once the golden couple, their love story the stuff of legends, destined for eternity. But when Will vanished from Lana’s life unexpectedly, Lana promised to never put her heart in someone else’s hands ever again. That is until now. To Lana’s shock, she discovers that Will is none other than the father of the groom, RJ (Suter). Mother of the Bride is a lighthearted flick that sees the reunion of old lovers, and wondering if there’s a possibility of being together once again.

7 ‘Shrek’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 245,000,000

Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow

Once upon a time on the outskirts of Far Far Away, a grumpy green ogre named Shrek (Myers) enjoys his peaceful life in a gloomy swamp. However, his solitude is abruptly disturbed when a hodgepodge of fairy tale creatures, banished by the cunning Lord Garquaad (Lithgow), seeks refuge in his swamp. Determined to reclaim his sanctuary, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad: he will rescue Princess Fiona (Diaw), who is imprisoned in a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon, in exchange for getting his swamp back. With his annoyingly loyal companion Donkey (Murphy), who literally won’t leave his side, Shrek sets foot on a days-long journey to the tower. Unbeknownst to Shrek and Donkey, Fiona has a surprising secret that will change everything about their adventure. An unconventional fairy tale that redefines “happily ever afters”, Shrek shows that even the grumpiest ogre can find love and joy in the most unexpected places.

6 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 279,000,000

Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

A vibrant, beautiful story of the deep connection between humanity and nature, Moana follows the adventures of Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), as she sets out on an epic quest to save her homeland. Set against the stunning crystal blue waters and pristine beaches of the Polynesian islands, Moana's bond with the sea is unbreakable. When her island faces a dire crisis, with dwindling fish and crops, she discovers that the mischievous demigod Maui (Johnson) has stolen the heart of the goddess Te Fiti, causing the island’s troubles. Coming from a long line of legendary navigators, Moana sets sail across the Pacific to bring back the heart to its original place and restore the island to what it was. Celebrating the power of heritage and the spirit of exploration, the film is quite the experience for viewers of every generation.

5 ‘Thelma The Unicorn’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 383,000,000

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director: Jared Hess, Lynn Wang | Cast: Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Fred Armisen

Watch out world! A star is born, and it’s a unicorn! Based on Aaron Blabey’s books, Thelma The Unicorn is an enchanting rags-to-riches story of Thelma (Howard), a small-town pony with big dreams of becoming a music star and performing at the prestigious Spaklepalooza event. Despite her incredible musical talent, Thelma is constantly bullied for her appearance. But in a magical twist, she transforms into a unicorn and shoots to stardom. Taking the world by storm, Thelma performs on the biggest stages with her equally rockin’ band, the Rusty Buckets. However, as she enjoys the limelight, Thelma begins to wonder if the unicorn lifestyle is really for her. Grappling with whether her fans love her for her music or just her looks, the film’s message resonates with audiences of all ages as Thelma comes to love herself just the way she is, flaws and all.

4 ‘A Simple Favor’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 613,000,000