The streaming scene is hotter than ever thanks to summer! With new movies dropping left and right, there’s always a constant influx of fresh flicks coming in and out of streaming platforms so quickly. With all these new titles delivered at one go, it’s hard to keep up with what’s trending. But no worries, we’ve got your back.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US, complete with brief summaries to keep you in the loop with what’s trending. Whether you’re in the mood for a jumpy horror flick or a nostalgic childhood classic, there’s something here for everyone.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from May 27 – June 2, 2024.

10 ‘The First Omen’

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 182,000,000

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director: Arkasha Stevenson | Cast: Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, Keith Thomas

Set in the 1970s, The First Omen follows Margret, a young American woman who heads to an orphanage in Italy run by nuns to start her life serving the church. Raised in an orphanage since she was young, Margret suffers from creepy visions, which she thinks are just her imagination. When a girl at the orphanage starts having the same eerie experiences, Margret decides to get to the bottom. Delivering scares by building on suspense, The First Omen is served with a side of slow-building tension to keep the heart pounding, offering the most unsettling scares just at the right moments.

WATCH ON HULU

9 ‘Thelma The Unicorn’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 197,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Jared Hess, Lynn Wang | Cast: Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Fred Armisen

There’s a new star in town, and it’s a unicorn! Thelma The Unicorn, based on Aaron Blabey’s books, tells the charming rags-to-riches tale of Thelma (Howard), a small-town pony with dreams of hitting it big and performing at the dazzling Spaklepalooza event. Despite her amazing musical talent, Thelma faces constant teasing for her looks. But everything changes with a magical twist - she turns into a unicorn and rockets to fame. Yet, as she basks in the spotlight, she starts to question if the unicorn life is really for her. A simple yet heartwarming story about loving ourselves, Thelma The Unicorn is a fun watch for the family.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 ‘A Simple Favor’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 220,000,000

Image via Lionsgate

Directed by: Paul Feig | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding

As the saying goes, love thy neighbor as thyself. But if that neighbor is anything like the mysterious Emily Nelson (Lively), better run for your lives. Set in a quaint little town, A Simple Favor follows the enthusiastic Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) who secretly yearns for a life more interesting than her current one. As a typical suburban mom, Stephanie goes through her never-ending errands, from school volunteering and gourmet cooking - the only exciting thing about her life is her parenting vlog. So, when the beautiful and wealthy Emily waltzes into the sleepy town out of nowhere, Stephanie can’t help but be swayed by her intoxicating aura. But when Emily goes missing all of a sudden, Stephanie decides to use her vlogging expertise and sleuthing skills to use, tracking down Emily’s last whereabouts. But she better be careful - curiosity kills the cat.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 236,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Get ready for a blast from the past with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a fun-filled adventure for kids of all ages (and even adults) based on the iconic Nintendo games. Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day) are two inseparable brothers and plumbers by trade. What is supposed to be any other ordinary day turns sideways when the two are suddenly sucked into a Warp Pip, hurtling them into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom. In this magical realm, the brothers encounter a rag-tag team of unforgettable characters: the adorable and courageous Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy), who quickly becomes an ally; the mischievous Toad (Key), always ready with a quip; and the menacing Bowser (Black), whose plans threaten the very fabric of the kingdom. Jumping over one Goomba after another, Mario and Luigi have one entire universe to explore.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 ‘Shrek’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 247,000,000

Close

Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow

Shrek proves that everyone, even ogres, deserves to have their happily ever afters. Once upon a time, there lived a misfit ogre named Shrek (Myers) living a peaceful life deep in the forests, a distance away from the shiny ivory towers of Far Far Away. With not much but a treehouse and a makeshift shed of a toilet, Shrek spends his days happily all by himself. Trespassers be warned; anyone who dares intrude on Shrek’s abode shall feel the wrath of the ogre (much to the comedic amusement of Shrek). But when Shrek’s untouched solitude is abruptly disturbed by a rowdy bunch of fairytale creatures, banished by the cunning Lord Farquaad (Lithgow), Shrek makes a deal with the sly lord: he will rescue Princess Fiona (Diaz), in exchange for getting his swamp back. Together with the talkative Donkey (Murphy), Shrek ultimately saves Fiona from her tower. Unbeknownst to Shrek and Donkey, Fiona has a surprising secret that will change everything about their adventure.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 ‘Colors of Evil: Red’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 295,000,000

Image via Netflix

Director: Adrian Panek | Cast: Jakub Gierszał, Maja Ostaszewska, Zofia Jastrzebska

The scene is set for a gripping murder case in Colors of Evil: Red. The dark secrets of Tri-City’s criminal world come to light when a young girl’s body turns up on the beach. Leading the charge is the determined prosecutor, Leopold Bilski (Gierszał), along with the victim’s mother, Judge Helena Bogucka (Ostaszewska). The investigation leads them to a seaside club connected to a murder from 15 years ago. As Bilski and Bogucka dig up the past skeletons of the city’s underworld, they discover truths that make the local police very uncomfortable. A movie that is willing to take audiences to some seriously dark places, this murder mystery isn’t one to shy away from the raw, gritty reality of these kinds of crimes.

Colors of Evil: Red

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 295,000,000

Image via Disney

Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

There’s never a dull day in Moana. With the sun always shining, and the crystal blue sea only footsteps away from home, Moana Waialiki (Cravalho) has spent her entire life on a Polynesian island paradise. But the beauty of mother nature is at risk. When Moana discovers the islands’ dwindling fish and crops, she learns that the mischievous demigod Maui (John) has stolen the heart of the goddess, Te Fiti. To restore balance in the Pacific, Moana must retrieve the heart and return it to where it belongs. As the descendent of a long line of ocean navigators, the young Moana bravely sets out on this epic quest to save her homeland, all while fulfilling her destiny. Celebrating the power of heritage, nature, and humanity, Moana is a wonderful, touching reminder to never forget our roots.