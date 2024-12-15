The holiday spirit is finally upon us! It’s officially the season of winter wonderlands, hot chocolates, and kisses under the mistletoe. Streaming platforms join in on the festive mood, with Netflix putting up an array of Christmas-themed selections, including Meet Me Next Christmas and Hot Frosty. Peacock’s got its offering, with Dr. Seuss' The Grinch to get things merry. But for those who think that it’s a little too early for candy canes and stockings, there are plenty of other trending movies to check out as well.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from the adorkable Despicable Me 4 to the buddy adventure The Lost City, there are plenty of movies to choose from on streaming.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from November 11-17.

10 ‘Rob Peace’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 241,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Chiwetel Ejiofor | Cast: Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor

It’s a battle between loyalty and ambition in Rob Peace. Rob (Will) is a Yale graduate with a promising future, but even the shiniest of academic accolades couldn’t steer him away from the shadows of his imprisoned father Raised by his resilient mother (Blige), Rob risks everything - his education, his freedom, his soul - turning to drug dealing to free his father (Ejiofor). Based on Jeff Hobbs’s New York Times bestseller, the film is a testament to family bonds and to what extent are we willing to sacrifice for the people we love.

5 10 Rob Peace The story of an inner-city Newark kid who attends Yale yet ultimately succumbs to harsh economic realities and the demons of his past. Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chiwetel Ejiofor Cast Chiwetel Ejiofor , Michael Kelly , Mare Winningham , Camila Cabello Runtime 119 minutes Main Genre Drama

9 ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 289,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Rusty Cundieff | Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Mitch Grassi

Get into the romantic holiday spirit with Meet Me Next Christmas. This serendipitous tale of meet-cutes starts with Layla’s (Milian) quest for a fairytale love. It all begins with a magical airport encounter with James (Ellis), followed by a pact to reunite at a Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. But when the concert sells out, Layla races through the whirlwind of New York City’s holiday madness, guided by the irresistibly charming Teddy (Grassi), an adventurous concierge. As sparks fly, Layla will need to decide who she wants to be with this festive season.

Meet Me Next Christmas Release Date November 6, 2024 Director Rusty Cundieff Cast christina milian , Devale Ellis , Kofi Siriboe , Kalen Allen , Mitch Grassi , Scott Hoying , Kirstin Maldonado , Kevin Olusola , Matthew Sallee , Priyanka Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Holiday

8 ‘Despicable Me 4’

Platform: Peacock| Minutes Watched: 294,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage | Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin

The family’s getting more cramped and crowded in Despicable Me 4. The lovable self-proclaimed evil-doer Gru (Carell) and his wife Lucy (Wiig) welcome a new chapter in their lives: parenthood. With Margo (Cosgrove), Edith (Gaier), and Agnes (Polan) already keeping them on their toes, the couple now has a new pin-sized troublemaker at home: Gru Jr. This mischievous mini-me is also showing signs that he’s inherited his dad’s knack for mayhem. But family life is anything but peaceful in this household. The town’s next new flashy villain Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell) and his partner-in-crime, the gorgeous yet devious Valentina (Vergara), are about to show what bad truly means.

7 ‘Dr. Seuss' The Grinch’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 298,000,000

Directors: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier | Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones

A modern spin to the Christmas classic, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch follows the infamous green grouch as he hatches a devious plan to swipe Christmas away from the cheery Whos of Whoville. Living in a gadget-filled cave on Mt. Crumpet with his loyal dog Max, the Grinch is fed up with the Whohs’ ever-growing holiday festivities. When they vow to make Christmas three times bigger, he disguises himself as Santa, wrangles an awkward reindeer, and sets off to steal every decoration, gift, and crumb. Unbeknownst to him, the spirited young girl Cindy-Lou (Seely) plots to trap Santa and get him to help her overworked mom.

6 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 311,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Take a journey to the Polynesian islands with Moana. Featuring the classic Disney charm audiences love and a strong leading lady, the film follows the adventurous teen Moana Waialiki (Cravalho) as she sets out on a mission to save her island. As the chief’s daughter in a family of skilled navigators, Moana has always felt a deep connection to the ocean. Trouble brews when the island suffers from a lack of fish and crops, leading Moana to discover that the powerful demigod Maui (Johnson) is responsible for stealing the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. Determined to right this wrong, Moana sets sail on an epic voyage across the Pacific to restore her island and fulfill her destiny. Fans are also in for another treat - the sequel to Moana has officially hit theaters.

Moana In ancient Polynesia, a young girl chosen by the ocean embarks on a daring voyage to save her island from a devastating curse. Alongside the demigod Maui, she navigates treacherous waters, battles mythological creatures, and discovers her true destiny as a master wayfinder. Release Date October 13, 2016 Director John Musker Cast Dwayne Johnson , Auli'i Cravalho , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger , Alan Tudyk , Louise Bush , Oscar Kightley , Troy Polamalu , Puanani Cravalho , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Christopher Jackson Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Adventure Expand

5 ‘The Lost City’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 362,000,000

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee | Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

In The Lost City, reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) finds herself living in the kind of adventure she only writes about. Kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), Loretta is forced to hunt for a legendary treasure from her latest book. Meanwhile, her overly enthusiastic cover model Alan (Tatum), bumbles his way into a rescue mission, proving that he’s more than just a pretty face. Trekking through a lush and potentially dangerous jungle, the unlikely duo must survive a foreign land and overcome surprising mercenaries.

The Lost City Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever. Release Date March 25, 2022 Director Aaron Nee , Adam Nee Cast Sandra Bullock , Channing Tatum Daniel Radcliffe , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Brad Pitt Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Action

4 ‘Twisters’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 428,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Lee Isaac Chung | Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos

A modern reimagining of the disaster movie classic, Twisters introduces retired storm chaser Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones), who is pulled back into Tornado Alley after a tragic past forced her to leave the field. Reluctantly teaming up with her old friend Javi, Kate comes face-to-face with an unprecedented storm season. But the real twist is Tyler Owens (Powell), a reckless social media storm-chasing celebrity with his rowdy ragtag crew, the Tornado Wranglers. As Kate and Tyler clash with each other, they have to put their differences aside to save the citizens of Oklahoma.

8 10 Twisters An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller

3 ‘Hot Frosty’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 439,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Jerry Ciccoritti | Cast: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Chrishell Stause

Miracles come true in Hot Frosty. Widow Cathy (Chabert) is shocked to discover that the snowman she carves comes to life, thanks to a mystical scarf. Still grieving her husband’s loss, Cathy is stunned by her new companion, Jack, a charming, innocent snowman learning the beauty of human life for the first time. As they bond, Jack’s playful wonder helps Cathy in her healing journey, ultimately opening her heart to love. But Jack’s days are numbered - after all, he’s just a snowman. And what happens to snow when the winter season starts to fade? It melts.

Hot Frosty Release Date November 13, 2024 Director Jerry Ciccoritti Cast Craig Robinson , Lacey Chabert , Dustin Milligan Joe Lo Truglio , Katy Mixon , Lauren Holly , Chrishell Stause , Sherry Miller , Allan Royal , Dan Lett , Sarah Desouza-Coelho , Sophia Webster , Matthew Stefiuk , Bobby Daniels Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Holiday Expand

2 ‘Focus’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 458,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa | Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro

In Focus, Nicky Spurgeon (Smith), a seasoned con man, teaches a rookie grifter, Jess (Robbie), the tricks of the trade. What begins as a professional partnership blooms into something much more personal. Sparks fly, but Nicky knows better than to not get his feelings involved. Severing all ties with Jess, little does he expect to see his mentee three years later in the middle of a high-stakes con. Ironically, Jess now works for the man Nicky is trying to deceive. Cleverly cunning and slick, it’s a conniving reunion unlike any other.

