The holiday spirit is finally upon us! It’s officially the season of winter wonderlands, hot chocolates, and kisses under the mistletoe. Streaming platforms join in on the festive mood, with Netflix putting up an array of Christmas-themed selections, including Meet Me Next Christmas and Hot Frosty. Peacock’s got its offering, with Dr. Seuss' The Grinch to get things merry. But for those who think that it’s a little too early for candy canes and stockings, there are plenty of other trending movies to check out as well.
Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from the adorkable Despicable Me 4 to the buddy adventure The Lost City, there are plenty of movies to choose from on streaming.
Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from November 11-17.
10 ‘Rob Peace’
Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 241,000,000
Directors: Chiwetel Ejiofor | Cast: Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor
It’s a battle between loyalty and ambition in Rob Peace. Rob (Will) is a Yale graduate with a promising future, but even the shiniest of academic accolades couldn’t steer him away from the shadows of his imprisoned father Raised by his resilient mother (Blige), Rob risks everything - his education, his freedom, his soul - turning to drug dealing to free his father (Ejiofor). Based on Jeff Hobbs’s New York Times bestseller, the film is a testament to family bonds and to what extent are we willing to sacrifice for the people we love.
Rob Peace
The story of an inner-city Newark kid who attends Yale yet ultimately succumbs to harsh economic realities and the demons of his past.
- Release Date
- January 22, 2024
- Director
- Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Cast
- Chiwetel Ejiofor , Michael Kelly , Mare Winningham , Camila Cabello
- Runtime
- 119 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
9 ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’
Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 289,000,000
Directors: Rusty Cundieff | Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Mitch Grassi
Get into the romantic holiday spirit with Meet Me Next Christmas. This serendipitous tale of meet-cutes starts with Layla’s (Milian) quest for a fairytale love. It all begins with a magical airport encounter with James (Ellis), followed by a pact to reunite at a Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. But when the concert sells out, Layla races through the whirlwind of New York City’s holiday madness, guided by the irresistibly charming Teddy (Grassi), an adventurous concierge. As sparks fly, Layla will need to decide who she wants to be with this festive season.
- Release Date
- November 6, 2024
- Director
- Rusty Cundieff
- Cast
- christina milian , Devale Ellis , Kofi Siriboe , Kalen Allen , Mitch Grassi , Scott Hoying , Kirstin Maldonado , Kevin Olusola , Matthew Sallee , Priyanka
- Runtime
- 105 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Holiday
8 ‘Despicable Me 4’
Platform: Peacock| Minutes Watched: 294,000,000
Directors: Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage | Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin
The family’s getting more cramped and crowded in Despicable Me 4. The lovable self-proclaimed evil-doer Gru (Carell) and his wife Lucy (Wiig) welcome a new chapter in their lives: parenthood. With Margo (Cosgrove), Edith (Gaier), and Agnes (Polan) already keeping them on their toes, the couple now has a new pin-sized troublemaker at home: Gru Jr. This mischievous mini-me is also showing signs that he’s inherited his dad’s knack for mayhem. But family life is anything but peaceful in this household. The town’s next new flashy villain Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell) and his partner-in-crime, the gorgeous yet devious Valentina (Vergara), are about to show what bad truly means.
Gru and his family are back, welcoming a new member, Gru Jr., who causes chaos at home. Facing a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, and his partner Valentina, Gru and his family go on the run.
- Release Date
- July 3, 2024
- Director
- Chris Renaud , Patrick Delage
- Cast
- Steve Carell , Kristen Wiig , Miranda Cosgrove , Steve Coogan , Pierre Coffin , Joey King
- Runtime
- 95 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
7 ‘Dr. Seuss' The Grinch’
Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 298,000,000
Directors: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier | Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones
A modern spin to the Christmas classic, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch follows the infamous green grouch as he hatches a devious plan to swipe Christmas away from the cheery Whos of Whoville. Living in a gadget-filled cave on Mt. Crumpet with his loyal dog Max, the Grinch is fed up with the Whohs’ ever-growing holiday festivities. When they vow to make Christmas three times bigger, he disguises himself as Santa, wrangles an awkward reindeer, and sets off to steal every decoration, gift, and crumb. Unbeknownst to him, the spirited young girl Cindy-Lou (Seely) plots to trap Santa and get him to help her overworked mom.
The Grinch
- Release Date
- November 9, 2018
- Director
- Yarrow Cheney , Scott Mosier
- Cast
- Benedict Cumberbatch , Pharrell Williams , Kenan Thompson , Cameron Seely , Rashida Jones , Angela Lansbury , Bobby Moynihan
- Runtime
- 90 Minutes
6 ‘Moana’
Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 311,000,000
Director: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House
Take a journey to the Polynesian islands with Moana. Featuring the classic Disney charm audiences love and a strong leading lady, the film follows the adventurous teen Moana Waialiki (Cravalho) as she sets out on a mission to save her island. As the chief’s daughter in a family of skilled navigators, Moana has always felt a deep connection to the ocean. Trouble brews when the island suffers from a lack of fish and crops, leading Moana to discover that the powerful demigod Maui (Johnson) is responsible for stealing the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. Determined to right this wrong, Moana sets sail on an epic voyage across the Pacific to restore her island and fulfill her destiny. Fans are also in for another treat - the sequel to Moana has officially hit theaters.
In ancient Polynesia, a young girl chosen by the ocean embarks on a daring voyage to save her island from a devastating curse. Alongside the demigod Maui, she navigates treacherous waters, battles mythological creatures, and discovers her true destiny as a master wayfinder.
- Release Date
- October 13, 2016
- Director
- John Musker
- Cast
- Dwayne Johnson , Auli'i Cravalho , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger , Alan Tudyk , Louise Bush , Oscar Kightley , Troy Polamalu , Puanani Cravalho , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Christopher Jackson
- Runtime
- 107 minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
5 ‘The Lost City’
Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 362,000,000
Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee | Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe
In The Lost City, reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) finds herself living in the kind of adventure she only writes about. Kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), Loretta is forced to hunt for a legendary treasure from her latest book. Meanwhile, her overly enthusiastic cover model Alan (Tatum), bumbles his way into a rescue mission, proving that he’s more than just a pretty face. Trekking through a lush and potentially dangerous jungle, the unlikely duo must survive a foreign land and overcome surprising mercenaries.
Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.
- Release Date
- March 25, 2022
- Director
- Aaron Nee , Adam Nee
- Cast
- Sandra Bullock , Channing Tatum , Daniel Radcliffe , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Brad Pitt
- Runtime
- 112 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
4 ‘Twisters’
Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 428,000,000
Directors: Lee Isaac Chung | Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos
A modern reimagining of the disaster movie classic, Twisters introduces retired storm chaser Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones), who is pulled back into Tornado Alley after a tragic past forced her to leave the field. Reluctantly teaming up with her old friend Javi, Kate comes face-to-face with an unprecedented storm season. But the real twist is Tyler Owens (Powell), a reckless social media storm-chasing celebrity with his rowdy ragtag crew, the Tornado Wranglers. As Kate and Tyler clash with each other, they have to put their differences aside to save the citizens of Oklahoma.
An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.
- Release Date
- July 19, 2024
- Director
- Lee Isaac Chung
- Cast
- Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell , Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack
- Runtime
- 117 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Thriller
3 ‘Hot Frosty’
Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 439,000,000
Directors: Jerry Ciccoritti | Cast: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Chrishell Stause
Miracles come true in Hot Frosty. Widow Cathy (Chabert) is shocked to discover that the snowman she carves comes to life, thanks to a mystical scarf. Still grieving her husband’s loss, Cathy is stunned by her new companion, Jack, a charming, innocent snowman learning the beauty of human life for the first time. As they bond, Jack’s playful wonder helps Cathy in her healing journey, ultimately opening her heart to love. But Jack’s days are numbered - after all, he’s just a snowman. And what happens to snow when the winter season starts to fade? It melts.
- Release Date
- November 13, 2024
- Director
- Jerry Ciccoritti
- Cast
- Lacey Chabert , Dustin Milligan , Craig Robinson , Joe Lo Truglio , Katy Mixon , Lauren Holly , Chrishell Stause , Sherry Miller , Allan Royal , Dan Lett , Sarah Desouza-Coelho , Sophia Webster , Matthew Stefiuk , Bobby Daniels
- Runtime
- 92 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Holiday
2 ‘Focus’
Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 458,000,000
Directors: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa | Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro
In Focus, Nicky Spurgeon (Smith), a seasoned con man, teaches a rookie grifter, Jess (Robbie), the tricks of the trade. What begins as a professional partnership blooms into something much more personal. Sparks fly, but Nicky knows better than to not get his feelings involved. Severing all ties with Jess, little does he expect to see his mentee three years later in the middle of a high-stakes con. Ironically, Jess now works for the man Nicky is trying to deceive. Cleverly cunning and slick, it’s a conniving reunion unlike any other.
- Release Date
- February 27, 2015
- Director
- Glenn Ficarra , John Requa
- Cast
- Robert Taylor , BD Wong , Margot Robbie , Gerald McRaney , Will Smith , Adrian Martinez , Rodrigo Santoro
- Runtime
- 105minutes