The streaming wars are currently dominated by Netflix, and it doesn’t come as a surprise. With eight of its films making it to the top ten list, the platform houses a popular selection of flicks ranging from the latest theatrical releases to hit classics. Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman of the Hour clinched the top spot of the week, while the campy video game alien invasion film Pixels won the public’s attention with its stacked star-studded cast.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary so you can keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from the beloved Disney sequel Inside Out 2 to the spine-chilling documentary The Menendez Brothers, there’s something for everyone.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from October 14 - October 20.

10 ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 222,000,000

Image Via Paramount

Directors: Robert Schwentke | Cast: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe

The third installment of the G.I. Joe movie series, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins brings the story of Snake Eyes (Golding) to life. From witnessing his father’s death as a young boy to being recruited into the clandestine Clan Arashikage, Snake Eyes has come a long way before he became the masked agent of the G. I. Joe organization. A lone wolf at heart, Snake Eyes found refuge in the ancient Japanese clan. In return, Snake Eyes is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But it takes more than skills and physical capabilities to call oneself a true ninja. At the end of the day, his honor and loyalty are tested as his dark past slowly reveals itself.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Release Date July 22, 2021 Director Robert Schwentke Cast Andrew Koji , Henry Golding , Haruka Abe , Úrsula Corberó , Samara Weaving , Takehiro Hira , Eri Ishida , Iko Uwais , Peter Mensah , Steven Allerick , Simon Chin , Samuel Finzi , Shota Kakibata , Nicholas Dohy , Dean Muhtadi , James Hiroyuki Liao , Kenji Tanigaki , Kento Matsunami , Sean Owen Roberts , Jason William Day , Kojun Notsu , Max Archibald , Gui DaSilva-Greene , Derrick DeVilliers , Neal Honda Runtime 121 minutes Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 ‘The Menendez Brothers’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 225,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Alejandro Hartmann | Cast: Erik Menendez, Lyle Menendez, Jose Menendez

One of the biggest crime stories of the decade, brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez shocked the nation after they were found guilty of murdering their parents in 1996. Due to the nature of their crime, which involved digging into their affluent past, allegations of sexual abuse, and the inconsistencies of the case, the Menendez brothers grew into a tabloid sensation, not only attracting public attention but also Hollywood. Over the years, the case has become the stuff of movies and television. But now, for the first time in almost 30 years, Lyle and Erik revisit the trials and tell their version of the story through their own words in The Menendez Brothers.

The Menendez Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, imprisoned for killing their parents, recount the crime and the dramatic trials in this documentary. Release Date October 7, 2024 Director Alejandro Hartmann Cast Lyle Menendez , Erik Menendez Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 ‘Lonely Planet’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 229,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Susannah Grant | Cast: Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers

Lonely Planet introduces audiences to the recently separated Katherine Loewe (Dern), a prolific writer who hasn’t had much success in her personal relationships. With her partner pressuring her to move out, Katherine flies all the way to Morocco in a desperate attempt to finish her book with a clear mind. But instead of peace and quiet, she finds herself in the middle of a writer’s retreat, where she meets Owen Brophy (Hemsworth), a finance manager who’s simply accompanying his talented yet unconfident writer girlfriend. Far away from the fast-paced hustle of his corporate job, Owen grows miserable - until he starts finding unexpected solace in Katherine. While audiences may grit their teeth over their love affair, one can’t help but be charmed by the beautiful Moroccan landscape in the film.

Lonely Planet A reclusive novelist attends a Moroccan writer's retreat to conquer her writer's block. There, she meets a young man, and what begins as a simple connection soon blossoms into a powerful, life-changing romance. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Susannah Grant Cast Laura Dern , Liam Hemsworth , Diana Silvers , Bellina Logan , Sami Fekkak , Gustav Dyekjær Giese , Rachida Brakni , Younès Boucif , Francesco Martino , Ben Youcef , Quintin Mims , Adriano Giannini , Shosha Goren , Heeba Shah , Jean-Erns Marie-Louise , Michelle Greenidge , Guo Tao , Muhammad Abdullah Arabi , Yahya Et Tonia , Naoufal Sabri Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Romance Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 244,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Directors: Henry Selick | Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix

Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, is in a serious rut in The Nightmare Before Christmas. After years of delivering spine-tingling scares and ghoulish delights, he’s burned out on all things creepy. When Jack stumbles into the sugar-coated wonderland of Christmas Town, he’s instantly bewitched. Fueled by excitement, Jack decides to sprinkle some yuletide cheer over Halloween Town. But it’s going to take a lot of work to convince ghosts, goblins, and a town that thrives on screams to embrace “merriness”. Soon, Jack’s holiday hijinks spiral into chaos. Between haunted toys causing mayhem and the sinister Oogie Boogie lurking in the shadows, Jack’s quest to play Santa stars threatens the real holiday.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

6 ‘Pixels’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 299,000,000

Image via Columbia Pictures

Directors: Chris Columbus | Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan

In 1982, NASA chuted a time capsule to outer space with the hopes of reaching far-away extraterrestrial beings. But when these celestial creatures find video feeds of classic arcade games in the capsule, they misinterpret them as a declaration of war. Soon enough, Earth is invaded by aliens, but not in the way humans would think. Instead of pathogens or parasitic life forms, these aliens attack humans with massive, technological recreations of icons from the games - think Donkey Kong, Tron, and Pac-Man all brought to life to crush innocent civilians to pixels. But fret not, the President of the United States knows how to fight fire with fire. Forming an Avengers-like team filled with former arcade champions, these unlikely heroes must put their skills, and thumbs, to the test in Pixels.

Pixels Release Date July 16, 2015 Director Chris Columbus Cast Michelle Monaghan , Adam Sandler , Kevin James Peter Dinklage , Josh Gad , Matthew Lintz Runtime 105 Main Genre Action

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 ‘Unhinged’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 325,000,000

Image via Solstice Studios

Directors: Derrick Borte | Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman

Crowe taps into his psychopathic tendencies in the road rage thriller Unhinged. Sharing a similar vein as Netflix’s Beef, the film introduces newly divorced mother Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who’s running late to meet her client and stuck in traffic. When Rachel honks at a stranger (Crowe) out of sheer anger, little does she realize that her impatience, and her refusal to apologize, make her the target of the bloody mayhem soon to come. What follows is a game of cat and mouse where not only Rachel’s life is compromised, but so is her entire family. Completely out of sight, the stranger terrorizes Rachel in broad daylight, teaching her through a series of deadly lessons on what it means to have “a bad day”.

Unhinged Release Date August 21, 2020 Director Derrick Borte Cast Russell Crowe , Caren Pistorius , Gabriel Bateman Jimmi Simpson , Austin P. McKenzie , Juliene Joyner , Stephen Louis Grush , Anne Leighton , Michael Papajohn , Lucy Faust , Devyn A. Tyler , Andrew Morgado , Samantha Beaulieu , Sylvia Grace Crim , Gretchen Koerner , Brett Smrz , Deven MacNair , Donna DuPlantier , Michael Randall , Gregory Hobson , Richard Burden , Tim Bell , Calvin Williams Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 ‘Inside Out 2’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 386,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Directors: Kelsey Mann | Cast: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale

Riley’s about to have the biggest coming-of-age story of her life in Inside Out 2. The sequel to hit Disney sensation, Riley is now stepping foot into middle school, embracing her teenage years in all her awkward, angst-filled glory. With new emotional obstacles in front of her, Riley HQ is working overtime. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been through a lot, but they’ve never quite seen anything like this before. But that’s not the most alarming part. When new emotions pop up in HQ without warning, the team is in for some corporate changes. From the overbearing micromanager Anxiety (Ayo Edebiri), to the ultimate “meh” mood Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), HQ has its work cut out for them.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

3 ‘Sing’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 410,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Garth Jennings | Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson

In the paw-some world of Sing, Buster Moon - a ridiculously optimistic, slightly scheming koala - is hanging onto his dilapidated theater by a thread. With the glory days of his stage fading fast, Buster hatches a Hail Mary plan: host a singing competition to drum up a crowd. Seems simple enough, but thanks to a tiny typo on the prize flyer, his modest contest suddenly boasts a jaw-dropping $100,000 reward. Soon, a bunch of hopeful singers knocks on his run-down theater. From Meena, a shy elephant with a voice that could move mountains, to Mike, a smooth-talking mouse with a sass that matches, every contestant brings their dreams and drama. As for Buster, he could only pray that this unlikely crowd could bring his place back to life.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 436,000,000

Image via Sony Pictures

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

The baddest duo in town is back, and this time, it’s personal. Bad Boys: Ride or Die sees the return of Smith and Lawrence to the franchise that made buddy cop chaos an art form. Picking up where the last movie left off, the much older Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back to crack jokes, bust bad guys, and dodge more bullets. But this time, the stakes are higher: corruption runs deep in the Miami PD, and the late Captain Howard’s name is being dragged through the mud. When a sting operation goes sideways, the movie’s favorite detective find themselves framed fugitives, forced to go rogue to clear their names and uncover the truth.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 ‘Woman Of The Hour’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 556,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Anna Kendrick | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale

A 1970s dating show becomes a murderer’s hunting ground in Woman Of The Hour. Based on the true accounts of real-life Rodney Alcala, the serial killer gained notoriety for blatantly appearing on “The Dating Game”, a show that introduces three new bachelors each week, hidden from the woman who gets to ask them questions before choosing her potential match. Despite being a registered sex offender, Rodney charmed audiences with his witty answers, hiding his bloody crimes in plain sight with his good looks and charismatic smile. Despite having a crime-based storyline, the film speaks volumes about how women often become the victim of aggression, both micro and macro, imbued in an era where men reveled in their superiority.

Woman of the Hour Based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, the "Dating Game Killer," this film explores the chilling events surrounding his appearance on the TV show The Dating Game while in the midst of his murder spree. Anna Kendrick stars as the unwitting contestant who chooses Alcala as her date. Release Date September 26, 2023 Director Anna Kendrick Cast Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Crime

WATCH ON NETFLIX