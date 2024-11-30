Netflix continues to dominate streaming platforms with its diverse selections. While previous frontrunner Woman of the Hour maintains the top position, Netflix dominates the week with new releases like the Indonesian action-thriller The Shadow Strays and forest horror Don’t Move. Apart from the big N, streaming platforms like Max and Disney+ also came in clutch with their selections.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from the bone-chillingly festive The Nightmare Before Christmas to the lighthearted Inside Out 2, there’s a reason why audiences are tuning in to these trending movies.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from October 21 - October 27.

10 ‘The Shadow Strays’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 206,000,000

Image via Frontier Pictures

Directors: Timo Tjahjanto | Cast: Aurora Ribero, Hana Malasan, Taskya Namya

Codename 13, a 17-year-old assassin hardened by a life of shadows, is reeling from suspension after a botched mission in Japan leaves her questioning her purpose. Sent to Jakarta for a psychological reset, her world collides with Monji, an 11-year-old boy whose life is shattered when his mother falls victim to a vicious crime syndicate. Haunted by her own past and guilt over turning a blind eye to Monji’s plight, 13 is thrust into a violent reckoning when the boy is abducted by the ruthless trafficker Haga. With her conscience ignited throughout The Shadow Strays, 13 defies orders, her mentor Umbra, and the very organization that shaped her.

9 ‘Hocus Pocus’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 217,000,000

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Directors: Kenny Ortega | Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

In the heart of Salem, Halloween gets a little topsy-turvy in Hocus Pocus. The new boy in town, Max, is a skeptical teen who unintentionally lights the infamous Black Flame Candle, unknowingly resurrecting the Sanderson sisters - three hilariously sinister witches executed 300 years ago. With just one night to regain their immortality by stealing the life force of children, the sisters unleash their spells on the town, turning the festive night into a spooky battleground. Teaming up with his sharp-witter sister Danie, clever crush Allison, and a cursed, centuries-old talking cat, Max must outsmart the bumbling witches before dawn.

8 ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 436,000,000

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

Things have never been messier in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Reuniting for the screen once again, Smith and Lawrence are back in business as they investigate Miami’s chaotic streets. But this time, it’s personal. A scandal hits the Miami PD, dragging the late Captain Howard’s name through the dirt. When a sting operation spirals out of control, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett find themselves framed and on the run. With enemies at every turn and no one to trust, they must uncover who’s responsible for the deceit that’s been shrouding their fellow allies in the force.

7 ‘Trap’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 236,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: M. Night Shyamalan | Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan

At the sold-out Tanaka Arena, firefighter Cooper and his teenage daughter Riley eagerly join the roaring crowd for pop sensation Lady Raven’s packed concert. But what begins as a night of singing and bonding turns into a game of cat-and-mouse. The worst part: Riley has absolutely no idea that her father’s part of it. Trap unleashes Cooper’s alter ego as the murderous Butcher, a sadistic serial killer who hides in plain sight. But his deception falters when the concert turns out to be a trap. With the FBI swarming around the stadium perimeters, with all exits sealed and nowhere to run, Cooper has to play smart and slick to slip right under the police’s noses and the growing suspicion of his innocent daughter.

6 ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 244,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Directors: Henry Selick | Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix

Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, is over the same old scares in The Nightmare Before Christmas. After years of orchestrating spine-chilling frights, Jack is putting his usual tricks in the closet and opting for something merrier. When he stumbles into the snow-dusted Christmas Town, his bone-cold heart warms to the magic of tinsel and cheer. Determined to bring the holiday spirit back to Halloween Town, Jack trades spooky for sparkly and sets out to create his own version of Christmas. But the last thing his fellow ghouls and goblins want to do is embrace holly jolly joy.

5 ‘Inside Out 2’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 386,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Directors: Kelsey Mann | Cast: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale

Riley’s hitting middle school and her emotions are going overdrive in Inside Out 2. Being a teenager is a battlefield, and Riley’s going on the front lines with nothing but a crooked smile and good old social awkwardness. Thankfully, she’s not alone. Over at Riley HQ, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are already bracing themselves for the emotional rollercoaster. But when unexpected visitors like Anxiety, the overbearing micromanager, Ennui, the queen of “yawn”, and more arrive out of nowhere, HQ is shaken like a corporate restructuring gone wrong. If that’s bad enough, any changes to HQ directly impact Riley’s emotional well-being, letting teenage chaos run the show.

4 ‘Sing’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 410,000,000

Image via Universal

Directors: Garth Jennings | Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson

The wild and wonderfully off-key world of Sing is about to tune with joy. Buster Moon, a plucky, ever-optimistic koala, is desperate to save his crumbling theater. With his stage’s glory days long gone, Buster cooks up a bold plan: a singing competition to reignite the magic. But thanks to a slight typo, his modest talent show turns into an outstanding spectacle, boasting a whopping $100,000 prize. Attracting quirky singers like Meena, the elephant with a world-class voice but zero stage confidence; Mike, a street-smart mouse with talent to spare; and more to count, everyone’s eyeing their big break and earning their big bucks.

3 ‘Don't Move’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 452,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler | Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell

Grieving and ready to give up, Iris visits the cliff where her son tragically died, only to cross paths with Richard, a seemingly kind stranger. But her moment of solace turns to terror when Richard reveals his true intentions, injecting her with a paralytic agent designed to shut down her body in just 20 minutes. Desperate to survive, Iris outmaneuvers him in a high-stakes car crash, feeling into the dense wilderness as her muscles betray her one by one. When she finds refuge in the farmhouse of a kind old man, her reprieve is short-lived. True to its title, Iris doesn’t stop any time second to escape in Don’t Move - even when her body refuses to flinch.

2 ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 499,000,000

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Directors: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Stine | Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis

After years of epic showdowns, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is ready to swap kung fu kicks for spiritual wisdom as the new leader of the Valley of Peace. But there’s a tiny problem: he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior before stepping up, and spiritual leadership isn’t exactly his forte. Just as Po’s plate gets full, the devious shapeshifting sorceress Chameleon decides to revive Po’s defeated villains from the spirit realm. Armed with the Staff of Wisdom, Po must team up with Zhen, a sharp-tongued, nimble thief, to fight against this power-hungry force. Only the unlikeliest heroes can rise to the occasion in Kung Fu Panda 4.

1 ‘Woman Of The Hour’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 556,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Anna Kendrick | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale

Woman of the Hour unveils the shocking truth behind a 1970s dating show gone wrong. Based on the real-life story of Rodney Alcala, the infamous serial killer who appeared on The Dating Game, the film investigates the sinister double life of a man who, despite being a registered sex offender, charmed his way onto national television with his winning smile and smooth talker. Unbeknownst to the show’s unsuspecting contestants, Alcala’s facade concealed a dark, deadly agenda. Reflecting the unsettling realities of a time when women were often vulnerable to the subtle and overt aggression of a patriarchal society, the film is a haunting reminder of how danger can lurk in plain sight.

