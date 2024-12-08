Netflix continues its domination during the week’s streaming wars, and there’s good reason why. With its recent offerings, the platform is serving up a variety of options that cater to viewers of different age groups. On the animated movies side, Netflix goes big with Despicable Me 4 and The Secret Life of Pets - some huge favorites amongst young children. Meanwhile, thrillers Don’t Move and Time Cut reign supreme, proving that it’s never too late for some post-Halloween scares.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary to keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from the heart-pounding Woman of the Hour to the tear-jerking Coco, there are plenty of movies to choose from on streaming.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from October 28 - November 3.

10 ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 244,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Directors: Henry Selick | Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix

Halloween Town’s restless Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has grown bored of bates, cobwebs, and the same old eerie routine in The Nightmare Before Christmas. When fate (and curiosity) lead him to the twinkling wonderland of Christmas Town, he’s utterly enchanted by its jingle bells and joyful spirit. Inspired to shake things up, Jack decides to swap out screams for sleigh bells and bring a dose of yuletide magic to his spooky home. But when skeletons try to don Santa hats, chaos is bound to follow - and not everyone in Halloween Town is down to exchange their frights for festive lights. Jack’s well-meaning plan soon turns into a holiday disaster. Looks like mixing naughty and nice is trickier than it seems.

9 ‘Trap’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 236,000,000

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: M. Night Shyamalan | Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan

At the sold-out Tanaka Arena, firefighter Cooper (Hartnett) and his teenage daughter Riley (Donoghue) are ready for some much-needed father-daughter bonding time at Lady Raven’s (Shyamalan) concert. But underneath the flashing lights and roaring fans, a murderer is hiding in plain sight. That bloodthirsty killer is none other than Cooper himself. Don’t be fooled by this hero in uniform; behind that fatherly smile is the Butcher, a merciless serial killer who shows no remorse for his doings. Of course, Riley has no idea about her dad’s double life. Just when Cooper thinks he can keep things a secret, his facade cracks when the concert turns into a trap. Barricaded by the police from all exits, Trap stays true to its title.

8 ‘Coco’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 288,000,000

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Directors: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina | Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt

To be remembered is to be loved. Coco follows a young Miguel (Gonzalez) and his burgeoning passion for music. Unfortunately, due to his family’s generations-old ban, the boy is not allowed to belt a single tune or strum a simple note. Although discouraged, Miguel is more than determined to follow his heart and achieve his dream: becoming an accomplished musician just like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. When a series of strange circumstances leads Miguel to the Land of the Dead, he befriends the mysterious Hector to learn more about his family’s no-music rule, and probably, himself.

7 ‘Woman Of The Hour’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 556,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Anna Kendrick | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale

Evil and charisma go hand-in-hand in Woman of the Hour. Based on the chilling true story of a 1970s dating show, the film follows the real case of Rodney Alcala (Zovatto), the notorious serial killer who shocked America by landing a spot on “The Dating Game”. Although he’s on police records for being a convicted sex offender, the studio folks apparently have no idea about it. If that’s not enough, the unsuspicious crowd also seems to be in love with his witty answers and toothy grin. But tonight’s contestant, Sheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick), has a gut feeling that he’s absolute trouble. A searing commentary on how patriarchal beliefs could lead to deadly outcomes, the film is an alarming reminder of the unfortunate reality women often face.

6 ‘Sing’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 410,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Garth Jennings | Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson

The offbeat, toe-tapping world of Sing cranks up the charm as Buster Moon (McConaughey), an ever-hopeful koala with big dreams and an empty wallet, scrambles to save his rundown theater. With the curtains threatening to close for good, Buster hatches a bold proposition: a singing competition to draw in the crowds. But when a tiny typo inflates the prize to a jaw-dropping $!00,000, his modest plan snowballs into the event of the century. Aspiring stars from all walks of life flock to the stage, including Meena, a shy elephant with a louder-than-life voice, and Mike, a slick-talking mouse with more bravado than sense.

5 ‘Martha’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 389,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: R.J. Cutler | Cast: Jed Alexander, Varda Appleton, Lewis Black

Get to know who the real Martha Stewart is from her own words. The hostess with the most, Martha is a celebration of the American icon’s 50 years on television. Before she became the face of The Martha Stewart Show, the presenter was once many things - a teenage model, and a Wall Street stockbroker, only to end up becoming the ultimate tastemaker for all things homely. Whether it’s teaching new recipes or folding a fitted sheet, Martha redefined the domestic notion that came with these activities and made them cool again. Some would argue she’s the original influencer. As Martha continues to be culturally relevant, the documentary is a look back on how she propelled through the industry.

4 ‘The Secret Life Of Pets’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 393,000,000

Image via Universal Studios

Directors: Chris Renaud | Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate

The Secret Life of Pets follows the cutest little furry friends when their beloved owners are out of the house. At the heart of this story is Mike (C.K.), a pampered Jack Russell Terrier who’s enjoying the finest things in life - until Duke (Stonestreet), a shaggy, oversized shelter dog, crashes the party. Duke has nothing but good intentions, but Mike isn’t fond of the idea of having to pay attention. But when a petty argument leads to them getting lost in the bustling city streets, the two must work together to return home. Along the way, they encounter colorful characters, from the unhinged bunny Snowball (Hart), and a rebellion of abandoned pets called the “Flushed Pets”.

3 ‘Time Cut’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 478,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Hannah Macpherson | Cast: Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks

High school senior Lucy (Bailey) has really done it this time. When she’s not busy hitting the books, she can be found tinkering on her inventions. But when Lucy stumbles upon an actual time machine, she accidentally activates it and is warped all the way back to 2003, exactly on the day before her sister died. Although Lucy has never met her before, her parents still grieve over her 20 years after her passing. Now presented with the chance to stop the murder from even happening, Lucy’s taking the risk in Time Cut - even if there’s the possibility that Lucy might never be born back in her old timeline.

2 ‘Despicable Me 4’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 502,000,000

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage | Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin

The family’s getting more cramped and crowded in Despicable Me 4. The lovable self-proclaimed evil-doer Gru (Carell) and his wife Lucy (Wiig) welcome a new chapter in their lives: parenthood. With Margo (Cosgrove), Edith (Gaier), and Agnes (Polan) already keeping them on their toes, the couple now has a new pin-sized troublemaker at home: Gru Jr. This mischievous mini-me is also showing signs that he’s inherited his dad’s knack for mayhem. But family life is anything but peaceful in this household. The town’s next new flashy villain Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell) and his partner-in-crime, the gorgeous yet devious Valentina (Vergara), are about to show what bad truly means.

1 ‘Don't Move’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 633,000,000

Image via Netflix

Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler | Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell

When Iris (Asbille) almost reaches her breaking point, visiting the cliff where her son tragically lost his life, her moment of grief is interrupted by Richard (Wittrock), a hiker who just so happens to be nearby. But her solace immediately turns to fear when the seemingly nice stranger reveals his true sinister intentions. He paralyzes her with an experimental drug that shuts down her body completely within 20 minutes. Wrangling her way out of his trap, she crashes Richard's car they're both in, leaving her in the forestry ditch with her body betraying her. With her body failing limb by limb, Don't Move moves as quick as the clock ticks.