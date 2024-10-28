Rebel Ridge and Uglies may have continued to dominate streaming platforms in late October; however, the week’s rankings have seen a couple of surprising new entries. The mid-00s hard-hitting gangster crime film American Gangster, loosely inspired by the life of Frank Lucas, made a resurgence on Netflix. Audiences looking for trends outside the U.S. can tune in to the Korean crime action flick Officer Black Belt, which sits comfortably in the Top 5 rankings.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary so you can keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from the A24 film Civil War to the family-friendly Moana, there’s something for everyone.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from September 16 - September 22

10 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 152,000,000

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Motunui is a slice of paradise straight out of a Disney daydream - crystal-blue waters, sandy shores, and an island that’s literally been kissed by the gods themselves. But beneath all that beauty lies a ticking time bomb. Moana is set against the backdrop of an ancient legend. Long ago, Maui, the trickster demigod, swiped the heart of the life-giving entity, Te Fiti. Soon enough, the island starts dying. Just when the island’s inhabitants need Te Fiti the most, she disappears. Fast-forward a thousand years, and the fate of the island rests on Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), a sea-loving adventurer with a strong bond with her ancestors. It’s her mission to retrieve the heart and save her beloved home.

9 ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 158,000,000

Director: Doug Liman | Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

Inspired by Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s science fiction novel “All You Need Is Kill, Edge of Tomorrow throws Major William Cage (Cruise) into a hellish loop that’s as brutal as it is mind-bending. Earth is under siege by an unstoppable alien force, and Cage, a military guy with zero combat experience, finds himself in the middle of the bloody carnage. A suicide mission from the start. Sure enough, Cage is killed within minutes. But he’s not stuck in the afterlife for too long. Cage wakes up to the same situation again, only to die again and again. Stuck in a time loop, Cage is forced to relive his final moments on the battlefield, each time getting a little sharper and stronger. With each loop, Cage might just stand a chance against these aliens.

8 ‘American Gangster’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 162,000,000

Director: Ridley Scott | Cast: Russell Crowe, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cuba Gooding Jr., Josh Brolin

Set in the gritty late 1960s, American Gangster follows humble driver, bouncer, and hard-hitting collector Frank Lucas, who experiences the shock of his life when he witnesses the death of his boss and mentor, Bump Johnson. Following his unfortunate passing, the Harlem district finds itself in shambles without its number one heroin importer. Not wanting to sit on the sidelines, Frank takes up his former superior’s position, but this time, he’s doing things his way. From sourcing his drugs directly from Southeast Asia to creating new import routes, Frank rises through the ranks and quickly makes a name for himself on the streets. Just as he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor, the incorruptible detective Richie Roberts, appointed to lead the Federal Investigation Force of Narcotics, is hot on Frank’s tail.

7 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 179,000,000

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Calling all Nintendo lovers - The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings all your hours chasing mushrooms and stomping on Goombas to life. Iconic plumbing brothers Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day) couldn’t be any more different. Mario’s the fearless go-getter, while Luigi’s the guy who’d rather think twice before jumping into danger. But when they get sucked into a magical Warp Pipe, they land in the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom. Along the way, they meet some familiar faces, like the ever-brave Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy) and the fiery Bowser (Black). Packed with nostalgia, be prepared to ride through the world audiences have grown up with. This is just the beginning - a sequel is currently underway!

6 ‘Civil War’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 181,000,000

Director: Alex Garland | Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman

America is crumbling in Civil War, and war photographer Lee Smith (Dunst) is caught in the middle of the country’s full-scale collapse. In an alternate version of the U.S., one that is torn between a tyrannical government and relentless rebel forces, Washington D.C. is on the verge of being overrun. Smith embarks on what might be the most critical journalistic move of her career: broadcasting the president’s message to the world before everything falls apart. Together with her partner Joel (Moura), hardened journalist Sammy (Sam Henderson), and rookie Jessie (Spaeny), they pass by decimated cities and witness unspeakable atrocities, all while dealing with their deteriorating sense of purpose and haunted by the weight of the past.

5 ‘Officer Black Belt’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 187,000,000

Director: Jason Kim | Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Kim Sung-kyun

Jeong-do (Woo-bin) lives a very simple yet joyful life. By day, he helps out at his father’s fried chicken restaurant as a delivery guy. When he’s not working, Jeong-do can be found online gaming with his buddies. But he’s no ordinary human - Jeong-do is a ninth-degree martial artist. With third-degree black belts in tae kwon do, judo, and kendo, Jeong-do finally puts his special skills to good use when he is recruited by the local police department as a martial arts officer. Under his new post, Jeong-do helps officers keep an eye out on ex-convicts, most of whom have a history of sex crimes, and confronts anyone who refuses to abide by the rules after their release. Despite its light-hearted mood and fictional setting, Officer Black Belt shines a spotlight on South Korea's serious problem with sexual violence, which continues to be rampant over the years.

4 ‘His Three Daughters’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 200,000,000

Director: Azazel Jacobs | Cast: Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen

A bittersweet tale about growing up, His Three Daughters explores the reality of an elderly patriarch as he is accompanied by his three grown daughters during his final days. Unfortunately, as his children got older, the more estranged they became from one another. Like any other sibling, his daughters couldn’t be any more different. Katie is a Brooklyn mother with over-controlling tendencies, which causes her relationship with her own daughter to sour. Christina is a much more relaxed and free-spirited mother. Meanwhile, Rachel, the designated stoner, has never left her father’s apartment all these years. As the three of them finally come together in one close-knit New York apartment, these sisters attempt to repair broken bridges, all while tending to their ailing father with death in the background.

3 ‘The Garfield Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 417,000,000

Director: Mark Dindal | Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult

It’s the origin story of everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving cat, Garfield (Pratt). The Garfield Movie starts off with Garfield as a sweet little kitten left alone on a rainy night. Not long after, he stumbles across Jon Arbuckle (Hoult) savoring pizza all by himself at a restaurant. Jon can’t resist the drenched kitten’s charm and brings him home, only to realize Garfield’s appetite is as big as his personality. Years later, Garfield has grown into a massive house cat and lives large with his loyal (and often exasperated) pal Odie. But things get wild when Garfield’s scruffy, long-lost dad, Vic (Jackson), struts back into his life, roping Garfield and Odie into a daring heist.

2 ‘Uglies’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 607,000,000

Director: McG | Cast: Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, Laverne Cox

Over a decade in the making, Uglies is set in a sleek, futuristic world where society demands that every sixteen-year-old undergo surgery to become “Pretty” - an operation promising flawless looks and a ticket into their glittering, perfect world. Like most teens, Tally Youngblood (King), dreams of the day she’ll finally fit in. But when she stumbles upon the dark reality behind this transformation, her excitement turns to doubt. Tally soon joins a band of rebels who live beyond society’s grasp, celebrating their raw, unfiltered selves and rejecting the pressure to conform. But with the government breathing down their necks, Tally will need to decide what she truly wants for herself and be brave against the consequences of her choices.

1 ‘Rebel Ridge’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 608,000,000

Directors: Jeremy Saulnier | Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, James Cromwell

In Rebel Ridge, Terry Richmon (Pierre) agrees to do a simple favor for his cousin, but he’s blindsided by a world of trouble. This former Marine expects a quick stop at the local police station - until he’s caught in the grip of small-town corruption that runs deeper than he ever imagined. The police chief himself is as crooked as they come, breaking laws as easily as he’s supposed to enforce them. With the whole system gunning for him, Terry channels every bit of his military training, taking on dirty cops, double-crossing officials, and anyone who dares stand in his way.

