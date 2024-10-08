It’s never too early for spooky season! Despite being weeks away from Halloween, audiences pregame their way into the haunting mood with a Burton classic and a small-town supernatural flick. But it also seems like audiences aren’t quite done with the summer vibes. Whether it’s a Ryan Gosling action hit, an island paradise Disney movie, or a burning rom-com featuring an Oscar-winning actress, streaming platforms have been buzzing with lots of energetic choices all while slowly embracing the incoming chills of fall.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary so you can keep up with what’s trending. From beloved animated flicks to action comedies, there’s something for everyone.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from September 2 - September 8.

10 ‘Moana’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 204,000,000

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

In Moana, the island of Motunui has never been more beautiful. With crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches, it’s the paradise of the Pacific. But all that lush nature is at risk when the ancient heart of a spiritual entity is stolen. Originally belonging to the goddess Te Fiti, her heart powers all life. But when Maui, a cheeky demigod, steals the heart to grant humanity creation’s ultimate gift, chaos erupts. Te Fiti fades, the island withers, and Maui aces off with the fiery lava demon, Te Ka. Now a thousand years later, it’s up to Moana Waialiki (Cravalho), a fearless young wayfinder with a strong connection to the land’s mystical roots, to retrieve the heart.

9 ‘The Rundown’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 208,000,000

Directors: Peter Berg | Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Christopher Walken, Rosario Dawson, Ewen Bremner

Tough-as-nail bounty hunter Beck (Johnson) is no ordinary bounty hunter. Underneath his hardened exterior, the outsider dreams of living a simple life and running a restaurant. But his unorthodox profession doesn’t allow him to catch a break. In The Rundown, Beck is pulled into a wild mission: retrieve his mobster boss’s wayward son, Travis (Scott), from deep in the Amazon. Meanwhile, Travis doesn’t make things easy for Beck. There’s a reason why he’s deep in the South American rainforest - he’s on the hunt for the legendary gold idol, the Gat del Diablo. Then there’s also Cornelius Hatcher (Walken), the ruthless mining baron who controls the local town with an iron fist. The Amazon transforms into a treasure-hunting battleground, and Beck has whip-cracked his way to survival, and maybe some gold on the side.

8 ‘Migration’

Platform: Netflix| Minutes Watched: 260,000,000

Director: Benjamin Renner | Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina

Get ready for an early dose of Thanksgiving fun with Migration, the ultimate laugh-out-loud family film from the creators of Minions and Despicable Me. The Mallard duck family takes to the skies for an unforgettable road trip (more like an air trip). While dad Mack (Nanjiani) is perfectly happy in their cozy New England pond, adventurous mom Pam (Banks) is eager to show their kids, Dax and Gwen, the wonders of the world. They throw caution to the wind and join the flock, soaring from the beaches of Jamaica to the streets of New York City. Along the way, the Mallards discover that adventure, and family, can come in the most unexpected ways.

7 ‘The Union’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 265,000,000

Director: Julian Farino | Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw

Running into your ex is awkward enough, but when she’s part of a secret intelligence agency, things can get downright chaotic. All Mike (Wahlberg) wants is a chill, drama-free life, working his construction gig in New Jersey. That is, until Roxanne (Berry), his high school love and the one who got away, drops into his life, flipping everything upside down. Mike’s still got a soft spot for her, but this reunion isn’t about romance - it’s strictly business. Turns out, Roxanne works for “The Union”, a covert government agency that handles cases even the CIA avoids, and she needs his help. It’s a super-sized, car-chasing, European jet-setting rom-com of sorts in The Union.

6 ‘Beetlejuice’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 300,000,000

Directors: Tim Burton | Cast: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton

Don’t say his name three times! Spooky season is rolling into streaming nice and scary with Beetlejuice. The Burton classic follows Adam (Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Davis) as a typical suburban sweet couple. Just one exception - they’re dead. After a fatal car accident, they’re stuck haunting their beloved home. But when the obnoxious Deetz family invades their peaceful afterlife with loud art and bigger egos, the Maitlands try (and fail miserably) to scare them off. Things quickly spiral when Betelgeuse (Keaton) comes along, a chaotic, rotten-toothed “bio-exorcist” with zero boundaries and way too much energy. Betelgeuse’s “help” only causes more mayhem, turning the situation from haunting to downright disastrous. And the worst part: Betelgeuse is just getting started.

5 ‘The Fall Guy’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 333,000,000

Directors: David Leitch | Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke

In The Fall Guy, Colt Seavers (Gosling), a battle-worn stuntman fresh off a near-disastrous accident, is back in action - whether he likes it or not. His latest death-defying gig requires him to track down a missing movie star, uncover a messy conspiracy, and try to win back his ex - all while diving through glass and getting blown up for a living. Definitely no pressure for this seasoned trained professional, except that his career is practically on the line. As Colt tries to keep his employment, he’ll have to prove his worth and capability through every dangerous scene, performing the ultimate stunt whenever he possibly can. Forget the average Hollywood fight scene, Colt’s taking to extremes with every jump, fall, and punch.

4 ‘Aloha’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 385,000,000

Directors: Cameron Crowe | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, Bill Murray, John Krasinski, Danny McBride, Alec Baldwin

True to its title, Aloha follows military contractor Brian Gilcrest (Cooper) as he heads back to Hawaii, the past of his past triumphs - and heartaches. Tasked with a seemingly simple mission to oversee a blessing for his new space and facility, Brian’s return stirs up old feelings when he reconnects with his ex-girlfriend Tracy (McAdams), who’s now married to his best friend. But things get even more complicated when he unexpectedly falls for Allison Ng (Stone), a no-nonsense Air Force captain who’s assigned to keep him in line. Now, Brian must balance old flames, new loves, and high-stakes businesses as he tries to figure out the hidden agenda of his billionaire boss.

3 ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 486,000,000

Directors: Jeff Fowler | Cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey

The world’s famous blue hedgehog, Sonic, speeds by audiences in a blink of an eye in Sonic the Hedgehog. The devilish Sonic has a knack for trouble in this film adaptation, accidentally causing a massive power outage. But it’s not just public outrage he’s getting, he’s also caught the attention of the hilariously evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey). With Robotnik’s army of robots closing in, Sonic teams up with small-town cop Tom Wachowski (Marsden) for an action-packed road trip full of chaos, friendship, and heart. As the duo races to outsmart the mad scientist, they discover that saving the world from Robotnik’s domination requires more than just speed.

2 ‘The Deliverance’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 852,000,000

Directors: Lee Daniels | Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique

The Deliverance follows Latoya Ammons and her children, whose quiet life in Gary, Indiana turns into a nightmare when their home becomes a highway to hell - or so it seems. Strange, unexplainable events escalate, from violent outbursts to eerie levitations, convincing both the family and their community that something truly evil lurks within the house. Even the local police, child services, and church officials get drawn into the chaos as they witness spine-chilling incidents, like Latoya’s son walking backward up a wall. Based on true events, this supernatural thriller tests the family’s beliefs about what’s real and what’s out of this world.

1 ‘Rebel Ridge’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 1,108,000,000

Directors: Jeremy Saulnier | Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, James Cromwell

A former Marine’s simple mission to bail out his cousin turns sideways in Rebel Ridge. Instead of a quick trip to the police station, Terry Richmond (Pierre) is pulled into a brutal showdown with small-town corruption and crosses paths with a local police chief who refuses to play by the rules. With his back against the wall and no one to trust, the movie’s battle-hardened hero is forced to go full combat mode, fighting his way through non-stop deceit and violence to expose the town’s dirty little secrets. It’s one man against a broken institution that’s built on lies and crime.

