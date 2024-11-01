Spooky season definitely arrived earlier than expected. As audiences officially enter into the month of Halloween, streamers are tuning in to stream so much much-needed horror inspiration. From the creepy clown Pennywise in It Chapter Two, to the adorkable Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, everyone’s embracing their inner scary. Plus, the new Salem’s Lot movie, which was supposed to be released in late 2022, finally rose from the coffin and flew its way to Max.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary so you can keep up with what’s trending. With a variety of selections, ranging from family-friendly picks like Sing to the heart-pounding The Platform 2, there’s something for everyone.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from September 30 - October 6.

10 ‘The Mechanic’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 193,000,000

Directors: Simon West | Cast: Jason Statham, Ben Foster, Donald Sutherland, Tony Goldwyn

Arthur Bishop (Statham) is the ultimate “mechanic” - an assassin who makes sure that each hit looks like a tragic accident. But when his mentor and only friend, Harry (Sutherland), ends up on the wrong end of a job, Bishop’s laser-sharp detachment shatters. Now fueled by revenge, he finds himself mentoring Harry’s son, Steve (Foster), a reckless hothead with a taste for vengeance.

Stuck with a deadly partnership, the two couldn’t be any more different. Bishop’s meticulous planning clashes with Steve’s unpredictable rage. As the pair hunts those responsible, the lines between mentor and mentee blur. Even the most precise of mechanics can find himself with a target on his back.

9 ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 198,000,000

Directors: Henry Selick | Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix

Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, is restless in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Year after year spooks and scares have left him craving something jolly. When he stumbles upon Christmas Town, bursting with lights, cheer, and way too much snow, Jack is hooked. He decides to bring the Christmas spirit home and give Halloween Town a holly-jolly makeover.

But explaining “merriness” to a town full of goblins and ghosts is easier said than done. Before long, Halloween Town’s version of “jolly” turns a little more nightmare than nice. Jack’s well-meaning but misguided attempts to play Santa risk running Christmas for everyone. From enchanted toys gone rogue and a sinister Oogie Boogie on the loose, Jack must learn there’s no place like home.

8 ‘The Platform 2’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 206,000,000

Directors: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Cast: Hovik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit

The nightmarish Pit is back and hungrier than ever in The Platform 2. This time in the sequel, the Vertical Self-Management Center has imposed new, sick rules: inmates can only eat the one dish they chose upon entering, a “fairness” rule that doesn’t sit well with many. Anyone daring enough to break the rules will experience brutal consequences.

As floors shuffle and desperation mounts, a new inmate sparks a fiery rebellion, challenging the cruel hierarchy in a desperate fight for real equity. Led by a mysterious enforcer who thrives on oppression, the prisoners descend into chaos, testing the limits of humanity - and just how far each person will go to survive.

7 ‘It Chapter Two’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 244,000,000

Directors: Andy Muschietti | Cast: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan

27 years have passed, but the trauma lingers in IT Chapter Two. The Losers Club is scattered across the country, each member haunted by shadowy memories of that fateful summer in Derry, Maine. But when a sinister phone call comes from their old friend Mike, the adults are dragged back to the town - and nightmare - they thought they’d escaped.

Pennywise, the monstrous, shape-shifting clown, has returned, stronger and hungrier than ever, feeding off fear and terrorizing Derry’s new generation. As the Losers reunite, they must confront their deepest fears, reclaim their courage, and end Pennywise’s horrific reign once and for all.

6 ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 249,000,000

Directors: Dan Abrams | Cast: Joy Behar, Mike Blakely, Joyce Brawley

Jailbreak: Love on the Run is a documentary following Vicky White, a respected corrections officer in Alabama who lived by the rules - until she met Casey, a much younger inmate with a dangerous past. Known for her compassion and dedication at work, Vicky stunned her colleagues by risking it all to help him escape.

Suddenly, her impending retirement becomes a manhunt that’s become the talk of national news outlets. What starts as an ordinary day on the job becomes a scandalous tale of forbidden love, deception, and a daring jailbreak.

5 ‘Escape Plan’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 259,000,000

Directors: Mikael Håfström | Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Vinnie Jones

In Escape Plan, Ray Breslin is the best in the business at breaking out of prisons - a master of security whose job is to find flaws in so-called “escape-proof facilities. But when a mysterious CIA agent offers him $5 million to test a top-secret, high-security fortress known only as “The Tomb”, Ray soon realizes he’s not just testing the system, he’s trapped in it.

Double-crossed and locked in with the world’s worst criminals, Ray faces a sadistic warden and ruthless guards determined to keep him inside forever. But he’s not alone: Emil Rottmayer, a cunning fellow inmate, becomes an unlikely ally. Together, they hatch a daring plan to escape the unbreakable prison and expose the traitor who set Ray up.

4 ‘The Garfield Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 323,000,000

Director: Mark Dindal | Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult

The Garfield Movie shows how everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving orange furball got his start. When a tiny, rain-soaked kitten with a big personality wanders the dirty alleyways and crosses a busy street, little does it realize that it’s about to meet its future owner. Jon Arbuckle (Hoult), is about to munch on a pizza at a local eater when fate (and a serious case of kitty eyes) arrives on his window.

One look at Garfield, and Jon’s a goner, eventually taking the drenched kitten home. Fast-forward a few years: Garfield’s not just a house cat - he’s king of the caste. With a larger-than-life personality and an even bigger appetite, he’s living the sweet life with his trusty dog buddy Odie. But when Garfield’s scrappy, long-lost dad, Vic (Jackson), shows up with a scheme, the duo’s comfy life spirals into a fur-flying heist.

3 ‘Salem's Lot’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 327,000,000

Directors: Gary Dauberman | Cast: Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey

When writer Ben Mears (Pullman) heads back to his sleepy hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot, he’s hoping for a little inspiration - maybe even a spark for his next bestseller. But instead of nostalgia, he’s met with an eerie silence and a darkness seeping through every creak and shadow.

A vampire has taken up residence, transforming the quaint town into a haunted hunting ground where familiar faces turn to fangs overnight. Determined to root out the evil infecting his home, Ben assembles a ragtag group of townsfolk - each with a score to settle - to wage war against the ancient creature. As dawn inches closer in Salem’s Lot, their lives - and souls - are on the line.

2 ‘Sing’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 347,000,000

Directors: Garth Jennings | Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson

In the bustling animal metropolis of Sing, Buster Moon, an eternally optimistic - and slightly desperate - koala, is clinging to the last thread of his once-glorious theater. Determined to revive his failing stage, he cooks up a wild idea: a singing competition to bring in the crowds. But thanks to a flyer mix-up, the prize is mistakenly set at a whopping $100,000, turning Buster’s modest event into the talk of the town.

Soon, an eclectic cast of dreamers - from a shy elephant with a powerhouse voice to a hustling street musician mouse - flock to his doors, hoping to change their lives. As tensions rise and passions soar, Buster and his contestants discover that the power of music and a little courage might just save more than a theater.

1 ‘Inside Out 2’

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 908,000,000

Directors: Kelsey Mann | Cast: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale

Riley and her emotions are back in Inside Out 2. Nobody said growing up is easy, and Riley definitely knows what it feels like. Officially entering middle school, Riley’s teenage years are in full swing. It’s not just her who’s freaking about her new changes - emotional HQ is about to face its biggest crisis yet. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, have been through a lot, but they’ve never dealt with with new emotions in the building.

Out of nowhere, Anxiety pops up in HQ, a.k.a. The overbearing newcomer who swoops in to keep Riley “safe” by micromanaging her every move, and totally wrecking her social life in the process. As if Anxiety isn’t enough, HQ unwillingly welcomes an entourage of less-than-favorable emotions: Envy (Edebiri), Embarrassment (Hauser), and Ennui (Exarchopoulos). Get ready for some hard-hitting teen angst - HQ is clearly in for some high-octane hormonal mayhem.

