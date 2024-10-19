The streaming wars might be tighter than ever. While horror heavy hitters like Beetlejuice and The Deliverance continue to stake their claim on streaming in the spirit of the spooky season, the week has also seen a couple of surprising choices cementing their spot in the rankings. Although Netflix’s Uglies hasn’t had the best reviews from critics, it’s earned a massive audience reception over the week. Old releases such as the alien action flick Edge of Tomorrow also make a resurgence, pushing Tom Cruise’s name into the top streaming rankings.

Check out the top 10 most streamed movies in the US. Each pick comes with a quick summary so you can keep up with what’s trending. From movies based on real-life accounts to nostalgic flicks based on beloved video games, there’s something for everyone.

Read more about the best movies available on streaming:

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from September 9 - September 15

10 ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 177,000,000

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

For anyone who’s grown up playing the classic Nintendo games, this movie is for you. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a fun flick that takes you on a nostalgic ride with plumbing brothers Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day). The Brooklyn boys can’t get any more different. Aside from the obvious respective preference for the colors red and green, Mario is the brave one, while Luigi is the more cautious type. Their lives get turned upside down when they’re sucked into a Warp Pipe and land in the whimsical Mushroom Kingdom. In this new land, the two encounter other familiar faces along the way, like the lovable yet adventurous Princess Peace (Taylor-Joy) and the fearsome Bowser (Black). Don’t miss out on this charming throwback - word on the street is that a sequel to the movie is already underway!

9 ‘Black Mass’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 180,000,000

Director: Scott Cooper | Cast: Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons, Kevin Bacon

Get into the underbelly of the criminal underworld in Black Mass. Based on real-life accounts, James “Whitey” Bulger (Depp) is a notorious crime lord who ruled South Boston in the 1970s. When FBI agent John Connolly (Edgerton) convinces Bulger to become an informant, the plan seems perfect - Bulger provides inside intel on the Italian Mafia, and in return, the FBI turns a blind eye to his own illegal operations. But this dangerous partnership quickly spirals out of control, allowing Bulger to build a ruthless criminal empire with unchecked power. Alliances soon become tales of betrayal, and Bulger is raised as one of America’s most feared criminals.

8 ‘The Fall Guy’

Platform: Peacock | Minutes Watched: 187,000,000

Directors: David Leitch | Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke

Seasoned stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) takes the gig of his lifetime in The Fall Guy. Fresh off from a near-fatal accident, Colt doesn’t let any slight inconvenience get in the way of his career. He’s thrown right back into the chaos of Hollywood with a wild assignment: track down a missing movie star, uncover a hidden conspiracy, and maybe even win back his ex. Sounds easy, unless you factor in the explosions he has to dodge and the cuts he’ll probably get from jumping into glass. But to Colt, it’s just another day in the office. And with his career on the line, Colt’s about to show his bosses he still has what it takes. Whether it’s soaring through the air, taking a brutal fall, or throwing a knockout punch, he’s doing it all.

7 ‘Civil War’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 199,000,000

Director: Alex Garland | Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman

America is on the brink of collapse, and it’s up to war photographer Lee Smith (Dunst) to broadcast the president’s message before the rebels overrun the White House. Civil War is set in an alternate version of the country; one that is torn apart by brutal conflict between an authoritarian government and rebel factions. In a last-ditch effort to get to Washington, D.C. before the government falls, Smith is joined by her partner Joel (Moura ), veteran journalist Sammy (Henderson), and rookie Jessie (Spaeny). With everyone carrying their own personal and professional baggage, the team travels through devastated cities and witnesses unspeakable war crimes. Not only do they have to confront the horrors of the battlefield, but also their own crumbling sense of purpose.

6 ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 212,000,000

Directors: Jeff Fowler | Cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey

Keep your eyes open, or you might miss the world’s famous blue hedgehog in the blink of an eye. A homage to the SEGA video franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog brings out the iconic speedster as he zips around your screen. When the cheeky anthropomorphic creature accidentally triggers a massive blackout, not only does he upset a couple of townsfolk, but he also catches the eye of the wickedly hilarious villain Dr. Robotnik (Carrey). With Robotnik’s army of quirky robots hot on his shiny red heels, Sonic joins forces with small-town cop Tom Wachowski (Marsden) for an unforgettable road trip. As they race against time to outsmart the diabolical scientists, they quickly learn that saving the world is both smart and speed. If this movie’s not enough, wait until the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie finally releases this December.

5 ‘The Deliverance’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 216,000,000

Directors: Lee Daniels | Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique

Inspired by true events, The Deliverance follows a family whose peaceful existence gets disrupted by supernatural forces. A struggling single mother of three, all Ebony Jackson (Day) ever wants is a quiet life in small-town Indiana. But it seems like everywhere Ebony goes, troubles cling to her. Apart from paying for her mother’s cancer treatments, Ebony must deal with a criminal past and he history of alcohol abuse. But the family has other demons to face in their new home. Strange and terrifying happenings begin to occur - everything from violent outbursts to spine-tingling levitations - leading both the family and their neighbors to believe that something sinister is lurking in the shadows.

4 ‘Beetlejuice’

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 240,000,000

Directors: Tim Burton | Cast: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton

Whatever you do, don’t say his name three times. Everyone’s beloved zany trickster kicks off a spooky season in Beetlejuice. This Burton gem follows Adam (Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Bavis), an adorably normal couple living in a quaint little town - well, except for the fact that they’re dead. After a tragic car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their home in a twisted purgatory of sorts. Their afterlife receives a rude awakening when the Deetz family moves in, bringing in their loud personalities. The Maitlands attempt to scare these intruders away by bringing in Betelgeuse (Keaton), a wild, mischievous “bio-exorcist” with a mouth full of long-running sentences and no sense of personal space. Of course, his so-called “help” isn’t of any assistance, and just when you think it can’t get worse, Betelgeuse is only getting warmed up.

3 ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 413,000,000

Director: Doug Liman | Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

Inspired by Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s science fiction novel “All You Need Is Kill, Edge of Tomorrow follows Major William Cage (Cruise) into a nightmare that’s as deadly as it is repetitive. When an alliance species launches an all-out assault on Earth, Cage is tossed into what everyone expects to be a suicide mission - and sure enough, he’s killed almost instantly. But instead of dying, he’s put into a relentless time loop. He’s forced to relive his final moments over and over again. But each reset sharpens his combat skills, possibly giving him a chance to turn the tide against the unstoppable alien threat.

2 ‘Uglies’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 562,000,000

Director: McG | Cast: Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, Laverne Cox

A film that’s been in the making for over a decade, Uglies delivers a message that still rings true to this day. Set in a futuristic society, citizens are urged to undergo surgery at sixteen to become “Pretty” to fit into their polished world. Like most teens her age, Tally Youngblood (King) can’t wait for her turn, convinced that being “Pretty” is the key to a better life. However, after discovering the dark truth about the procedure, Tally begins to question the surgery and escapes to a rebellious group that celebrates individuality and rejects the idea of perfection. Punchy and not afraid to jab at the ideas of beauty, identity, and the pressure to fit in, the film is a reminder that the key to happiness is staying true to ourselves.

1 ‘Rebel Ridge’

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 1,280,000,000

Directors: Jeremy Saulnier | Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, James Cromwell

What starts as a quick favor for a cousin turns into an all-out war for Terry Richmon (Pierre) in Rebel Ridge. This former Marine initially expects a routine stop at the police station, but instead, he quickly finds himself knee-deep in the muck of small-town corruption. The local police chief isn’t any good either, and much prefers playing outside the law. With everyone out to get him, Terry leans on his military instincts to fight against dirty cops, corrupt officials, and anyone who has betrayed him. It’s Terry versus an entire crooked system, but for this mean machine, no enemy is too big for him.

