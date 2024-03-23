Seeking the finest films to enjoy this month? Your search ends here with our up-to-date list. With recent theatrical releases, originals, and fan favorites making their way to streaming platforms, everyone’s rushing to their screens to catch these films. Pinpointing the latest trending movies can be challenging in a sea of streaming options. But fear not. We’ve done the legwork for you. These are the most streamed films according to Nielsen, complete with direct links to their streaming platforms for hassle-free viewing.

The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this list reflects the top 10 from February 11-18, 2024.

10 Seraphim Falls (2006)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 216,000,000

Close

Director: David Von Ancken | Cast: Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Wincott

It’s 1868, just a few years following the American Civil War. In the rugged expanses of the Ruby Mountains of Nevada, the Wild West gets even wilder as Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan headline a thrilling saga of pursuit and vengeance. Seraphim follows Colonel Morsman Carver (Neeson), a former Confederate officer, who embarks on a relentless quest to track down and eliminate Gideon (Brosnan). The film leaves no second to waste from the get-go. The film opens with Gideon alone in the snowy mountains as bullets pierce the air, propelling a dangerous game of cat and mouse that stretches itself into the wilderness. An exploration of vengeance and resilience, audiences are pulled into a thrilling world where the line between hunter and hunted becomes blurred.

9 Orion And The Dark (2024)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 250,000,000

Close

Director: Sean Charmatz | Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Colin Hanks

Being a kid in elementary school is tough, especially when you're Orion (Jacob Tremblay). On the surface, he looks like any other student - shy, easily flustered, and it just so happens that he’s one big ball of anxiety. From bees to dogs, and even irrational fears like gutter clowns or tumbling down cliffs, Orion’s list of phobias seems endless. But his greatest terror is the darkness itself. So when the literal embodiment of the Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) comes to life one fateful night, Orion’s fear escalates to a whole new level. But before he could even panic, he’s whisked away on a whirlwind adventure. With stunning animation and a touching storyline, Orion And The Dark sends a poignant message even adults can relate to: there cannot be light without darkness.

8 American Assassin (2017)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 274,000,000

Close

Director: Michael Cuesta | Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan

Based on Vince Flynn's 2010 novel, American Assassin is a fresh take on the classic CIA plot. For Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien), revenge has always been part of his agenda. Moments after Mitch proposes to his girlfriend Katrina Harper (Charlotte Vega) in Ibiza, Spain, a terrorist cell lands on the beach, gun firing everyone including Mitch’s fiancee. Consumed by grief, Mitch channels his pain by tracking down those who murdered the love of his life. His skills catch the attention of CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan), who recruits him for a clandestine black operations unit. Under the tutelage of the hardened former U.S. Navy S.E.A.L., Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), Mitch enters the shadowy world of counterterrorism.

7 Moana (2016)

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 288,000,000

Close

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements | Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Embark on a journey across the crystal clears of the Pacific, as Moana unfolds against the stunning backdrop of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Here, we meet our courageous heroine, Moana Waialiki (Auliʻi Cravalho), whose island thrives on its rich traditions. At the heart of Motunui’s beliefs lies the goddess Te Fiti, whose source of power lies in a sacred heart stone. But when the shape-shifting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) steals the stone to give humanity the power of creation, Te Fiti begins to crumble, and Maui falls pretty to the wrath of the volcanic demon Te Ka. A millennium later, Moana, heir to a lineage of skilled navigators, is chosen to restore harmony by returning the heart to its rightful place.

6 Dune (2021)

Platforms: Hulu, Max | Minutes Watched: 333,000,000

Close

Director: Denis Villeneuve | Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista

A visually stunning adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel, Dune is set in a distant future where humanity relies on the desert planet Arrakis for its valuable spice. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is a young nobleman whose family assumes control of Arrakis, putting themselves in a complex web of political intrigue and betrayal. Paul’s journey intertwines with the Fremen, the planet’s indigenous people, as he discovers his own destiny and unlocks hidden powers. As malevolent forces converge in a struggle for control over Arrakis’ coveted spice, the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their deepest fears will outlast them.

5 The Marvels (2023)

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 337,000,000