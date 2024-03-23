While it's always fun to browse the "Top 10" lists on individual streaming services, it's the Nielsen numbers that really count. Each week, the site releases audience data, insights, and analytics for the most watched television shows and movies across network television and streaming platforms, giving a definitive list of the most popular projects. Nielsen numbers have been incredibly influential in recent years, as certain series moving into this new kind of syndication have led to a renaissance in their popularity, as well as caused some canceled shows to be renewed due to the number of people watching them on a weekly basis.

This week, Nielsen's numbers point mostly to drama series, with a couple of comedies and one very popular children's show in the mix. For all the details about what was hot on streaming and where you can find the shows, check out the list below.

Editor's Note: The Nielsen streaming data is delayed by four weeks, so this week's list reflects the top 10 from February 11-18, 2024.

10 'Griselda' (2024)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 461,000,000

Sophia Vergara proves there's much more to her career than Modern Family as she tackles the role of Griselda Blanco in the Netflix mini-series Griselda. Blanco was a Colombian drug lord in Miami, Florida, who became infamous for her ruthless business acumen. Co-starring Alberto Guerra, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Martín Rodríguez, the series was praised for its writing, acting performances, and score by Carlos Rafael Rivera (The Queen's Gambit). The mini-series is available to stream on Netflix.

9 'Royal Pains' (2009-2016)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 617,000,000

Royal Pains follows Doctor Hank Lawson after he is wrongfully accused of a patient's death. Moving to the Hamptons, Hank becomes a concierge doctor for some very wealthy and sometimes famous clients. The series, which ran on the USA network for eight successful seasons, starred Mark Feuerstein (In Her Shoes) in its lead role, alongside Paulo Costanzo (40 Days and 40 Nights) and Reshma Shetty (Blindspot). All eight seasons of Royal Pains are available to stream on Netflix and Prime.

8 'Monk' (2002-2009)

Platform: Peacock, Netflix | Minutes Watched: 637,000,000

The renaissance of the popular crime comedy Monk may be due in part to streaming service Peacock's 2023 release of a full-length Monk adventure, Mr. Monk's Last Case, although the series has been a hit since its premiere all the way back in 2002. Starring Tony Shalhoub as the notoriously tidy detective who solves crimes through his unique perspective of the world, Monk was nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards, winning a Primetime Emmy for Shalhoub's performance. All eight seasons of Monk are available to stream on Netflix, Prime, and Peacock.

7 'Suits' (2011-2019)

Platforms: Netflix, Peacock | Minutes Watched: 682,000,000

The USA Network drama Suits proved the importance of reported viewing numbers, as it soared to popularity upon its release to streaming and became the most streamed show of 2023. Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle, the series tells the story of Mike Ross (Adams) as he goes to work for Harvey Specter (Macht), one of Manhattan's greatest lawyers. Seasons one through eight of Suits are available to stream on Netflix, with seasons one through nine are available on Peacock.

6 'NCIS' (2003-)

Platforms: Netflix, Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 767,000,000

Twenty-one seasons in, and NCIS is still going strong. A military police procedural, the series follows a team of special agents from Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) as they solve crimes connected to the Nacy and Marine Corps. Due to the popularity of NCIS, the show has had multiple spin-offs over the years, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Sydney. Seasons 1 through Season 15 are available to stream on Netflix, while all twenty-one seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

5 'True Detective' (2014-)

Platform: Max | Minutes Watched: 773,000,000

True Detective is an anthology crime series that follows a new case and new characters in each of its seasons. The show has had a slew of big-name lead actors, including Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar), Colin Farrell (In Bruges), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Vince Vaughn (The Internship), Rachel McAdams (The Notebook), and Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers). In its fourth and most recent season, True Detective has Academy Award-winner Jodi Foster (Silence of the Lambs) at the helm, alongside Kali Reis. All seasons of the series are available to stream on Max.

4 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Platforms: Hulu, Netflix | Minutes Watched: 831,000,000

The long-running show Grey's Anatomy aired its first episode in 2005 and has been going strong for almost two decades. Now in its twentieth season, the medical drama still has three of its lead actors in Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Ellen Pompeo. Following the doctors of the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of powerful moments over the years, making its mark as an ever-expanding network staple.

3 'Love Is Blind' (2020-)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 907,000,000

Reality dating show Love Is Blind is having its most successful season yet, with Season 6's group of contestants taking the small screen, and the internet, by storm. The premise is simple, but the results are quite complicated: singles meet each other in "pods" and get engaged without ever seeing each other face-to-face, then live together for just a few weeks before they walk down the aisle. There's no shortage of drama once the couples leave their secluded lives in the pods and enter the real world filled with work, family, and meeting the contestants they dated but didn't pick. All six seasons of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.

2 'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Platform: Netflix, Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 1,004,000,000

Young Sheldon might be currently airing its final season on CBS, but the series' popularity on Max and Netflix shows that its success is far from over. Starring Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, the series is a spin-off of the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory, where Jim Parsons played an older version of Sheldon. Through Young Sheldon's six seasons, we're treated not just to the boy genius, but to his family, comprised of George (Lance Barber), Mary (Zoe Perry), Georgie (Montana Jordan), Missy (Raegan Revord), and Meemaw (Annie Potts). Seasons 1 through 6 of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Netflix, while Season 7 is available on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon

1 'Bluey' (2018-)

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 1,173,000,000

Children's series Bluey is a worldwide phenomenon. Starring Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog Bluey, the series follows Bluey and her family in their day-to-day lives. Since its premiere in 2018, the series has been a hit with kids and adults alike, with many parents posting online about how they keep watching the shows even when their tots have gone to sleep. All three seasons of Bluey are available on Disney+.

