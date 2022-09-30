Netflix has so much original content that it can take longer to browse the options and select a title than to actually watch something. Once in a while, however, millions and millions of people around the world watch the same show at the same time, creating a cultural touchstone of sorts.

Netflix ranks the popularity of its shows according to the numbers of hours watched within the first 28 days of their release. While some shows may prove successful over time, these series proved massively popular as soon as they were available.

'The Witcher' Season 1: 541,010,000 hours

Image via Netflix

The Witcher explores the medieval-inspired legends of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Geralt, a witcher, is meant to battle wild beasts and monsters. Linked by destiny, Geralt serves as Ciri’s protector, keeping her powerful magic from being used for evil, and hence, the world safe.

Based on stories written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the first season, which premiered in December 2019, drew from short stories The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny which precede the main Witcher Saga, itself consisting of six novels and fifteen short stories. The books have sold over 15 million copies worldwide and an even more successful video game franchise has garnered sales in excess of 50 million copies. This meant Netflix had a large built-in fanbase willing to parse a complex timeline in exchange for dark humor, horror-fantasy, blood, gore, impressive fight choreography, and even a shirtless bathtub scene.

'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 1: 560,780,000 hours

When a high school becomes ground zero in a zombie outbreak, the trapped students must battle for survival or become one of the infected. Zombies and half-zombies (halfbies) may exhibit breaking bones, superhuman strength, rapid healing, and of course cravings for sweet, sweet human flesh.

Debuting in January 2022, All Of Us Are Dead capitalized on the zombie trend and benefited from the massive popularity of South Korean horror, mixing it with a sweet coming-of-age story and grounding performances by a terrific ensemble cast. This one’s already been renewed for a second season.

'Lucifer' Season 5: 569,480,000 hours

Based on a DC Comics character in Neil Gaiman’s series, The Sandman, the Lucifer series revolves around Lucifer Morningstar who gets tired of reigning in Hell and decides to visit The City of Angels to learn about humanity instead.

The penultimate season of Lucifer drew viewers in droves. Fans loved how this police procedural was enhanced by interesting characters, a unique twist of humor, and an impressive performance by Tom Ellis in the title role. This satisfying season offered shocking twists and awesome action, which kept viewers binging.

'Stranger Things' 3: 582,100,000 hours

Image Via Netflix

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror drama series by the Duffer Brothers. In the third season, Hawkins residents were enjoying their new mall and looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, a Soviet lab under the mall was working on opening a gateway to the Upside Down, and the Mind Flayer used mind control on Billy, which meant the gang had no choice but to battle him to save the town.

Stranger Things has attracted record viewership since its debut. It is praised for its atmosphere, soundtrack, and clever homages to 80s films. The young actors routinely impress fans with their talent and chemistry, and their many on-screen and off-screen romances give the show plenty of buzz.

'Money Heist' 4: 619,010,000 hours

Image via Netflix

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama that captured viewers’ attention with its elaborately planned heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. When one of the robbers, Rio, is captured by police, the Professor gets the gang back together to assault the Bank of Spain, forcing Europol to hand over Rio in exchange for gold and state secrets. In part 4, the gang struggles to save Nairobi from a gunshot wound, the balance of power is upset when Tokyo stages a coup d'état over Palermo, and the Professor releases footage of Rio and Lisbon being unlawfully detained and tortured. But the heist ultimately dangles by a thread as a rogue cop finds the Professor’s hideout and holds him at gunpoint.

Money Heist is undeniably addictive, with each episode revealing hidden motives and secret plots. The narrator is unreliable, and the series’ penchant for flashbacks and time-jumps gives the show a tricky complexity that demands to be binged. The robbers present near-perfect anti-heroes but the show’s subversive elements suggest that perhaps capitalism itself is the true villain.

'Bridgerton' Season 1: 625,490,000 hours

Image via Netflix

Set in the lush historical Regency era, this series featured the eight beautiful Bridgerton siblings taking on friends and rivals in their quest for love. Eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) has just been presented to society and has been singled out by Queen Charlotte as the catch of the season. Her protective brother Anthony, however, drives most suitors away, leaving her to fake a relationship with rakish Simon (Regé-Jean Page) to keep Anthony’s choice off her back. Meanwhile, a salacious gossip column has everyone up in arms, but its author is a well-kept secret.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, Shondaland’s first scripted show for Netflix about the London’s ton’s social season was destined to be well-received by viewers. If period romances are normally a bit on the conservative side, Bridgerton defied expectations, leaning towards the soapy and the steamy. Set in an alternate history where London was racially integrated and people of color were members of the ton, the casting was exceptional. So, too, were sumptuous costumes and a soundtrack consisting of orchestral covers of contemporary pop songs, including Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, and Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams. Perhaps most importantly, Bridgerton put the female gaze front and center, with a swoon-worthy Duke giving new life to Page’s career.

'Bridgerton' Season 2: 656,260,000 hours

While the first season of Bridgerton took viewers by surprise, its second season was highly anticipated, with fans binging heavily from the start. This season focused on eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he searched for a wife he didn’t particularly want, and his younger sister Eloise (Claudie Jessie) who was more interested in unmasking mystery gossip monger Lady Whistledown than making her social debut.

The second season of Bridgerton felt a little less risqué but more emotionally mature. The chemistry between Bailey and Simone Ashley crackled. Though less physical, the Anthony-Kate courtship struck erotic gold with sizzling sexual tension. The costume design continued its excellence with the perfect wet white shirt for Bailey and an incredible color palette for each of the families. The soundtrack once again featured pop standards turned orchestral, including Robyn’s "Dancing On My Own," Harry Styles’ "Sign of the Times," and Miley Cyrus’ "Wrecking Ball." Season two proved so popular that seasons three and four are already in the works.

'Money Heist' 5: 792, 230, 000 hours

Image via Netflix

Part Five of Money Heist sees the Professor teaming up with the same rogue ex-cop who was holding him hostage earlier. This season’s trick involves not only stealing the gold and getting the gang to safety but getting the police to believe the opposite is happening so the country’s economy won’t destabilize. It’s a tall order, but viewers have come to expect big things from this show, and Money Heist tends to deliver.

The show’s continued success is in part due to its strong Spanish identity, setting it apart from the typical American crime series. It pairs methodical planning with the impulsivity of friendship and love. Allegiances are constantly changing, and ethics and morals are in flux. Ultimately it is viewers who decide who is good or bad. The fifth and final chapter proved to be such a hit that a Korean adaptation, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, was greenlit and a spin-off called Berlin is planned for 2023.

'Stranger Things 4': 1,352,090,000 hours

Image via Netflix

Three distinct plot lines kept viewers on their toes during Stranger Things’ fourth season. Teenagers were dying mysteriously in Hawkins, with Eddie Munson the prime suspect. Dustin, Max, Lucas, Erica, Nancy, Steve and Robin helped exonerate Eddie by tracking the actual perpetrator to the Upside Down, where Vecna proved a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Mike visited Eleven, Will, and Jonathan in California. Eleven tried to regain her powers in a secret facility while the boys search frantically for her. And poor Hopper was alive but held in a Soviet prison camp, forced to battle a Demogorgon until Joyce could bust him out.

Leaning into its roots in the horror genre, the Duffers presented fans with a triptych structure that resulted in Stranger Things' longest-running season yet, providing answers to many of the show’s central mysteries. Season four was darker and more mature than its previous counterparts, and its central villain, played by Jamie Campbell Bower in prosthetics rather than a CGI rendered monster, was its scariest yet, as compelling as he is complicated. Music by Kate Bush and Metallica made the season particularly memorable, as well as one epic performance by newcomer Joseph Quinn.

'Squid Game' Season 1: 1, 650, 450, 000 hours

An eccentric billionaire cultivates a unique gambling experience for high-end clients in Squid Game, the show that took the world by storm. Hundreds of desperate, down-on-their-luck people are rounded up and forced to play a series of children’s games. While the wealthy clients place their bets, the players compete for a pot worth over $35 million USD and ultimately, their lives.

Released in September 2021, the entire world seemed to watch Squid Game together, making this the first Netflix series to rack up more than a billion viewing hours in its first month of streaming. Sleek production design that’s equal parts whimsical and creepy helped set a unique tone for an unforgettable series. Squid Game highlighted the divide between the rich and poor in South Korea and explored its class structures while putting capitalism on blast. The series’ immense popularity proved that tension and horror are universally engaging. Between its unwavering brutality and incisive social commentary, Squid Game fascinated, disturbed, and hooked viewers all over the world, reaching number one in 94 countries.

