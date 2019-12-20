0

Netflix is officially a bonafide force in original film production. The streaming service has been crushing it in series storytelling for years, but last year marked a definitive shift, seeing Netflix breakthrough to the prestige awards circuit with titles like Roma and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, while also helping to rekindle the rom-com genre with their originals, and doubling down on star power.

A year, later, the pendulum shifted even further and Netflix is poised to dominate come awards season, setting a new record with 17 Golden Globe nominations on the film side (34 total if you include the TV division)– the first year the streamer toppled Hollywood studios, earning more nominations than any other distributor. With films like Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Dolemite Is My Name riding on mass critical claim to serious awards heat, while more populist films like Always Be My Maybe and In the Tall Grass continue to cater to crowds across the audience spectrum.

Basically, Netflix had a very good year, which made this year’s Top 10 Netflix movies list particularly challenging. But we polled the Collider.com staff, voted for our favorites, and these are the winners. To be clear, this isn’t a list of movies that were shown on or distributed on Netflix this year, these are only the movies stamped with the “Netflix Original” label. So without further ado, here are the Top 10 Netflix Movies of 2019, ranked.