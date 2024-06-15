Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Real Steel 6,900,000 9 Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura 7,100,000 8 Ice Age: Collision Course 7,700,000 7 Bade Minyan Chote Miyan 8,000,000 6 The Price of Nonna's Inheritance 8,300,000 5 Atlas 17,800,000 4 Hit Man 20,800,000 3 Color of Evil: Red 27,300,000 2 Godzilla Minus One 31,300,000 1 Under Paris 70,900,000

We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Directors:Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic |Runtime:1 hour 32 minutes |Genre:Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Synopsis:

Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

Watch on Netflix

9 A Million Ways to Die in the West

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Seth MacFarlane | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron, Liam NeesonSynopsis:

After backing out of a duel and getting dumped by his girlfriend, sheep farmer Albert slowly rebuilds his self-respect with the help of a married woman.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Divergent' (2014)

Director: Neil Burger | Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, Ashley Judd

Synopsis:

In a divided, war-torn world, Tris discovers her special abilities and bands with Four to resist a sinister plot against those like them.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Wonder' (2017)

Director: Stephen Chbosky | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay

Synopsis:

Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.

Watch on Netflix

6 '300: Rise of an Empire' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Noam Murro | Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey

Synopsis:

While King Leonidas and his 300 Spartans have their date with destiny at Thermopylae, another battle against the Persians is brewing, this time at sea. Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton), a Greek general, sees the threat posed by the God-King Xerxes of Persia. He knows that he must unite all of Greece if he is to stand any chance of repelling the Persian invasion. Even if he accomplishes his mission, Themistocles must still face Artemisia (Eva Green), the ruthless leader of the Persian armada.

Watch on Netflix

5 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: Chris Miller, Phil Lord | Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett

Synopsis:

Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an extraordinary being and the key to saving the world. He finds himself drafted into a fellowship of strangers who are on a mission to stop an evil tyrant's (Will Ferrell) plans to conquer the world. Unfortunately for Emmet, he is hopelessly -- and hilariously -- unprepared for such a task, but he'll give it his all nonetheless.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Home' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Tim Johnson | Runtime: 1 hour 34 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin

Synopsis:

After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except for a little girl named Tip (Rihanna), who's managed to hide from the aliens. When Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh (Jim Parsons), there's mutual distrust. However, Oh is not like his comrades; he craves friendship and fun. As their distrust fades, the pair set out together to find Tip's mother, but, unbeknown to them, the Gorg -- enemies of the Boov -- are en route.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Image via Toho

Director: Takashi Yamazaki | Runtime: 2 hours 5 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada

Synopsis:

Japan has barely recovered from the Second World War when a gigantic peril emerges off the coast of Tokyo. Koichi, a deserter traumatised by his first confrontation with Godzilla, sees this as an opportunity to redeem his conduct during the war.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Under Paris'

Image via Netflix

Director: Xavier Gens | Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant

Synopsis:

Japan has barely recovered from the Second World War when a gigantic peril emerges off the coast of Tokyo. Koichi, a deserter traumatised by his first confrontation with Godzilla, sees this as an opportunity to redeem his conduct during the war.

Watch on Netflix

1 Hit Man

Close

Director: Richard Linklater | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio

Synopsis:

Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.

Watch on Netflix