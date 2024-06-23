Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide
|
Number
|
Title
|
Hours Watched
|
10
|
Real Steel
|
6,900,000
|
9
|
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura
|
7,100,000
|
8
|
Ice Age: Collision Course
|
7,700,000
|
7
|
Bade Minyan Chote Miyan
|
8,000,000
|
6
|
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance
|
8,300,000
|
5
|
Atlas
|
17,800,000
|
4
|
Hit Man
|
20,800,000
|
3
|
Color of Evil: Red
|
27,300,000
|
2
|
Godzilla Minus One
|
31,300,000
|
1
|
Under Paris
|
70,900,000
We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.
10 'Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors' (2024)
Director: James Tovell | Runtime: 1 hour 17 minutes | Genre: Documentary
Synopsis:
Fifty years on since the remarkable discovery of the Terracotta Warriors — a 8,000-strong army of pottery soldiers created to guard the mausoleum of China’s first Emperor — what new secrets can be unearthed from this unique archaeological site? From the makers of SECRETS OF THE SAQQARA TOMB, this feature documentary explores Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s extraordinary tomb.
9 'The Lego Movie' (2014)
Directors: Chris Miller, Phil Lord | Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett
Synopsis:
Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an extraordinary being and the key to saving the world. He finds himself drafted into a fellowship of strangers who are on a mission to stop an evil tyrant's (Will Ferrell) plans to conquer the world. Unfortunately for Emmet, he is hopelessly -- and hilariously -- unprepared for such a task, but he'll give it his all nonetheless.
8 'Shrek' (2001)
Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy
Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
Synopsis:
On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.
7 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)
Director: Jon M. Chu | Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute | Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh
Synopsis:
Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised to learn that Nick's family is extremely wealthy and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse -- Nick's disapproving mother.
6 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2024)
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black
Synopsis:
Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.
5 'How to Rob a Bank' (2024)
Director: Seth Porges | Runtime: 1 hour 28 minutes | Genre: Documentary
Synopsis:
It’s 1990s Seattle and the world’s best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heis
4 'Home' (2015)
Director: Tim Johnson | Runtime: 1 hour 34 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin
Synopsis:
After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except for a little girl named Tip (Rihanna), who's managed to hide from the aliens. When Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh (Jim Parsons), there's mutual distrust. However, Oh is not like his comrades; he craves friendship and fun. As their distrust fades, the pair set out together to find Tip's mother, but, unbeknown to them, the Gorg -- enemies of the Boov -- are en route.
3 'Wonder' (2017)
Director: Stephen Chbosky | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Drama
Cast: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay
Synopsis:
Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.
2 'Under Paris'
Director: Xavier Gens | Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes | Genre: Thriller
Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant
Synopsis:
Japan has barely recovered from the Second World War when a gigantic peril emerges off the coast of Tokyo. Koichi, a deserter traumatised by his first confrontation with Godzilla, sees this as an opportunity to redeem his conduct during the war.
1 Hit Man
Director: Richard Linklater | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Comedy
Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio
Synopsis:
Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.