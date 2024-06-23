Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 The Atypical Family 19,800,000 9 Bridgerton Season 1 19,900,000 8 Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial 21,900,000 7 Bridgerton Season 2 22,700,000 6 Bridgerton Season 3 25,300,000 5 Hierarchy 26,600,000 4 Sweet Tooth Season 3 34,300,000 3 Geek Girl 41,000,000 2 Eric 54,300,000 1 Raising Voices 65,100,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Editor's Note: Each season of Your Honor made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

9 'Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.

8 'Geek Girl'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Emily Carey, Emmanuel Imani, Liam Woodrum

Synopsis:

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

7 'Eric'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III

Synopsis:

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

6 'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn’t until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe.

5 'Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn'

Runtime: 59 Minutes | Genre: Stand-Up

Cast: Jo Koy

Synopsis:

In this unfiltered stand-up special, comedian Jo Koy takes on energy vampires, mumble rap, emoji flirting and the surprise of being called a zaddy.

4 'Sweet Tooth'

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar

Synopsis:

3 'Your Honor'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg

Synopsis:

A respected judge's life descends into a thorny web of lies and cover-ups after his son flees a fatal car accident.

2 'Perfect Match'

Episodes: 21 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

1 'Bridgerton'

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne

Synopsis:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

