The Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

As it turns out, Netflix subscribers don’t just watch The Office over and over again. This according to the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix feature that the streaming service launched in February, which reveals on a daily basis what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are.

It’s unclear exactly how Netflix measures this data—does watching the first 5 minutes of an episode count as a view, or do you have to watch the whole episode? But at the very least this gives us an idea of which shows are at least drawing the most attention from subscribers, as there’s a bevy of content to choose from.

But if you’re confused by some of the titles that are showing up, we’re here to help. Below we’ve assembled the current Top 10 TV shows on Netflix list, while also providing context as to what they’re about and who’s in them. So if you’re trying to decide if Love Is Blind is for you, this should give you some guidance.

Check out the Top 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix list below, and for a more curated and longer list check out our Best TV Shows on Netflix article.