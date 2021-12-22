It’s no secret that the US makes some pretty decent films, but what about the rest of the world? Australians and their tragi-comedies, the horror and thrillers of Korea, and the melancholy drama from Europe; each area has something to offer. As one of the two editors at Collider from Europe, I have taken it upon myself to give some shoutouts to films from this year that hailed from outside the fifty States. Yes, for some you will need subtitles, but if that’s an issue for you, then grow up. Reading can be fun! And so are these films, so sit back and let us take you on a trip around the world!

10. Firebird

Having screened at the 2021 BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, Firebird follows two friends turned lovers while they are both serving in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War. Sergey (Tom Prior) wants to leave the force as soon as possible so he can move to the city to lead a life more cultured and progressive, and become an actor. Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii) is more tied to his roots as he is higher up in the force and deeply respected, and has a relationship with Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya).

The film follows their lives as they go their different paths but still seem to come back together again. What sets this film apart from many male queer films is that it doesn't disregard the feelings of the woman who gets caught in between. The film accounts for the emotions of every character making it more fleshed-out, emotive, and tragic. The dark and bleak background, although. a far stretch from the Italian suntrap in Call Me By Your Name, only helps to heighten the stakes of the relationship, making the character's futures more dubious. Firebird is one of the most memorable queer films I've seen as it tries to pair its romantic topics with the major politics of its setting, and strikes this balance with perfect precision, giving one of the best queer love stories this year.

9. Night in Paradise

If we know anything about world cinema, it’s that South Korea does thrillers like no other. In this Netflix fable, a respected gangster’s life is uprooted when his beloved sister and niece are killed by a rival gang. Tae-Goo (Uhm Tae-goo) is ordered to murder the don of the gang who are responsible and must then go into hiding on Jeju Island. Whilst hiding, he encounters a terminally ill young woman, Jae-yeon (Jeon Yeo-been) whose death sentence has inspired her to live life freely, juxtaposing Tae-Goo’s strict routine and decorum.

A thriller, a romance, and a gangster movie, Night in Paradise has something for everyone whilst still retaining all the originality and freshness that South Korea always delivers in their movies. Yes, at times, it’s similar to Tarantino and Scorsese’s films but from the wild setting of the Island to the unorthodox romance at its heart, it brings something new and unseen to a genre that is mostly made up of American movies.

8. Everything Went Fine

This drama-comedy from French cinema icon, François Ozon, centers around some pretty dark subject matter but is still one of the funniest films I’ve seen this year. It follows Emmanuelle (Sophie Marceau) who has to grapple with her father’s ailing health which is only made worse when he asks Emmanuelle and her sister, Andre, to facilitate his medically assisted suicide. Yes, this film could very much let its bleak and political topic consume it but yet, it’s very much about family, and the emotions; sadness, frustration, anger, etc. that it draws out of people. Sometimes this film is painfully sad but then it also feels like a Richard Curtis family comedy. Everything Went Fine aims to capture the entire spectrum of emotion that comes with situations like this, and it does so splendidly. One of the best from France this year.

7. My Brothers and I

This gem was screened at this year’s Cannes film festival in the Un Certain Regard category. The film follows four brothers trying to make ends meet with a dead father and a dying mother who they must support with the costs of her medication. The story does an excellent job at fleshing out each brother: The eldest, Abel (Dali Benssalah), takes on the strict but caring position of father and mother whilst middle loverboy, Mo (Sofian Khammes), only has time for meeting rich cougars at the local pool (truly one of the funniest scenes I’ve seen in cinema this year). But this film belongs to Nour (Maël Rouin Berrandou), the youngest who, through his love of Pavarotti and a local music teacher, Sarah (Judith Chemla), discovers his talent at singing during one fateful summer.

This is a special film about growing up, responsibility, and dreams. The dynamic between the four brothers is as authentic as it is palpable and the relationship between Nour and Sarah is the perfect recipe for a film about aspirations and the people who help you achieve them and remind you to keep going.

6. Women Do Cry

This by no means is the easiest watch but that shouldn’t stop anyone from seeing this gut-wrenching but beautiful portrait of the trials and tribulations of womanhood. With a cast lead by Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Women Do Cry manages to pack so many topics without making the audience feel inundated or the film crowded. Bakalova’s character, Sonja, suffers a slow mental breakdown upon learning that she is HIV positive, and is subsequently denied treatment due to archaic judgments from her doctor. Her aunt, Veronica, is struggling with the pressure of being a good mother and housewife to a controlling husband and is made to feel that she cannot be a feminist with this lifestyle.

This film will stay with you forever, particularly a central scene when Sonja descends into a full state of mental depair from the lack of care and slut-shaming she has received. It’s also a much-needed reminder for those of us from the Western side of the world that, although women’s rights in our countries aren’t perfect, women from countries such as Bulgaria are still being called “whores” and denied medical treatment for having a sexually-transmitted disease. It may seem like this film is all doom ad gloom but the cast and directors, Vesela Kazakova and Mina Mileva make sure that the relationships between the women of the film, only strengthened by their trauma, remain at the heart of this very special film.

5. Rose: A Love Story

This British horror film totally flips everything about the horror genre and presents exactly what it says: A love story. I went in expecting a depraved psychological horror about flesh-eating and blood-drinking but when I finished watching, all I could think was; “that actually was a better love story than Twilight”. Rose and Sam are a married couple who live in a secluded cabin where no natural light can get in somewhere in the mountains of the UK. The film is slow to give the game away, all we can tell early on is that Rose has a condition and must only feed on leeches full of Sam’s blood. They seem to lead a pretty idyllic life as she writes and he hunts and ensures that they are completely self-reliant. When a runaway teenager interrupts their routine, Rose and Sam’s love story takes a turn for the worse.

This truly is one of the sweetest romance stories because it’s not about “getting the girl” or running through an airport, it's about what love actually is; doing what you need to protect each other, and caring for each other in sickness and in health, literally. Director Jennifer Sheridan blends the lines of horror and romance so perfectly, you’d almost think Jane Austen has decided to try her hand in horror. An intimate, tense but overall sweet film that yes, has some gore and violence but it all comes back to a man’s love for his wife.

4. Where is Anne Frank

Oh, when I say I walked out of this film thinking I would never stop crying, I mean it. Everyone is familiar with Anne Frank and her story, but this film breathes something into it that we have never seen before. First of all, it’s animated and second of all, it doesn’t revolve around Anne but more so Kitty. Anne Frank humanized her diary and addressed it as Kitty, to make it feel as though she were talking to a friend. In Where is Anne Frank, Kitty is brought to life in current-day Amsterdam and must learn the truth about Anne, her family, and the Holocaust.

The film gives a current context to the holocaust effectively by offering a perspective of innocence. Kitty has no grasp of the ideologies of Nazism, anti-Semitism, or racism. She’s just a young girl trying to find her friend. The animation perfectly suits the eclectic urbanity of Amsterdam, with frosted over rivers and graffiti decorating the city. The film draws parallels to the circumstances the Frank family found themselves in and the current day, as Kitty tries to help families of refugees who are at threat of being deported. Never has a film brought the Holocaust into today's climate so seamlessly and honors the spirit and story of Anne Frank so honestly. An unmissable animated picture that can be enjoyed by every age making it perfect viewing for families this holiday season.

3. I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story

Ok, I am slightly cheating with this one as it’s a co-production between the United States and Australia, but that tiny technicality does not deserve to push this incredible and sweet documentary off my list! Australian director Jessica Leski focuses on four women of different nationalities and ages to speak about what they're most passionate about: Boybands. Turkish-American teenager, Elif, is known in the fandom as one of the most devoted One Direction fans. Susan, now in her 60s, recalls her screaming in the crowd as The Beatles first landed in Australia. One of the most interesting plotlines is Dara and how Take That helped her find her identity as a lesbian. She thought she was in love with Gary Barlow but actually, she wanted to be him and you can even see the resemblance in their looks.

People (mostly straight men) love to roll their eyes when it comes to boy bands and die-hard fans. Yes sometimes the horny fanfiction is scary but this documentary hones in on what it really is to be a fan. How musicians can help us find our grounding in the world or be our cheerleaders when the days are hard. As a proud One Directioner myself, I couldn’t have identified more with this doc, how loving boyband became an outlet in my teenage years, something to channel all the hormones and pent-up rage into. This documentary isn’t that political or probably not seen as “important”, but that doesn't take away from the fat that it's a powerful look into girlhood, womanhood, and how boy bands help bridge the gap between the two.

2. The 8th

Being Irish, I may be a little biased, but I honestly do feel that you don’t need to be from Ireland to enjoy this documentary. If you didn’t know, in 2018, Ireland took a step back from its long past of tight proximity to the Catholic Church and voted yes to safe and legal abortion through a referendum. This stunning documentary follows the road to how it got to this, looking back at political debates from the 70s to the death of Savita Halappanavar. Savita was a woman who died of sepsis in a Galway hospital after being denied an emergency abortion, and this tragedy played a large role in reawakening the conversation around abortion in Ireland. The film doesn’t only look at the heads of the organizations but the working women of Ireland, particularly the nail techs in Dublin’s Tropical Popical nail salon. This is what sets this film apart from your average documentary; showing how the everyday Irish person felt during these fateful months because these are the people who made this change happen. Fom the college students who never stopped campaigning to the older women who were brave enough to change a mindset that they had had for so long.

With progress in abortion laws sadly retracting in the US, this is an uplifting reminder of how a small country that was, for so long, locked in the antiquated Catholic mindset, came together to make one of the most monumental changes to their country’s laws to date.

1. The Souvenir Part II

My top spot goes undoubtedly to the second part of Joanna Hogg’s nostalgic portrait of artistry, coming of age, and grief. Screened in this year's Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight category, The Souvenir Part II picks up from the first film after film student, Julie (Honor Swinton-Byrne) is reeling from the loss of her boyfriend, Anthony (Tom Burke). The first film documented their whirlwind relationship that quickly descended into a toxic hellscape, with Anthony using her wealth to fund his drug addiction.

Hogg allows herself a totally different approach than the first film. She never insensitively ignores the feelings and sentiments of the first film but very much understands that the first was a film about a relationship whilst the second is a portrait of an artist as a young woman. Julie is making her final film for college and decides to recreate her relationship with Anthony through actors. Reliving the trauma and grief whilst struggling with insecurities about her abilities as a filmmaker, Julie is put to the test of what it means to make art. One of the most shattering illustrations of mourning and creativity and once again, Hogg, Swinton-Byrne, and Tilda Swinton land every punch, making this film even more gut-wrenching than its predecessor. An absolute unmissable watch from 2021.

