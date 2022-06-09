Pete Davidson was part of the Saturday Night Live cast since 2014 when he was just 20. Recently departed in an emotional season 47 finale, Davidson was the first person born in the 1990s to join the cast, and one of the youngest members of SNL history. Davidson stars in many of SNL’s sketches, with many of them earning millions of views. He is perhaps most known for playing Chad, a deadpan recurring character whose catchphrase is simply “ok” or “I’m good”.

Davidson also does stand-up comedy and has starred in a few films, such as The Suicide Squad and the semi-autobiographical film, The King of Staten Island. He lost his father, a New York firefighter, who died in service in the 9/11 attacks. Despite losing his father and the struggles he faced growing up without a father, Davidson has proven that his trauma did not need to define his life.

Rap Roundtable

Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson pose as young, sleazy duo rappers who go by the names of Guaplord and $mokecheddathaassgetta whose main catchphrases are “skrrt” and “yeet”. They are in a rap roundtable with Questlove, who plays himself, and Queen Latifah (played by Punkie Johnson) on one side, representing the “old school” rap.

Timothee Chalamet and Pete Davidson sit on the opposite side, representing the new age of rap. Questlove, Queen Latifah, and the host, Nunya Business (Ego Nwodim), get increasingly annoyed at the two young rappers for their undeserved fame and their excessive use of the words “skrrt” and”yeet” which mean nothing to them.

Mafia Meeting

As the title suggests, a group of mobsters (Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Jon Rudnitsky, Pete Davidson) meets at a bar to discuss things. But as they start their discussion, a short man who goes by Jonathan Comets (Peter Dinklage) comes on and disrupts their conversation.

Comets wears a space-themed outfit and a platinum blonde bob wig and performs an original called “Space Pants”. He dances like a robot throughout the entirety of the song, in which he repeatedly says “Space Pants” monotonously. Gwen Stefani also makes a surprise appearance and dances with Peter Dinklage’s character.

Meet Cute

Steve (Pete Davidson) and Claire (Kristen Stewart) meet at a coffee shop. Their hands meet as the barista calls out a “soy coffee with latte milk” order. After they shyly introduce themselves to each other, Steve asks her out to dinner, to which she agrees. As she leaves, Steve loses his chance at having a date with his soulmate as he realizes that neither of them has agreed on a time and a place for their date.

Without knowing anything about Claire, his first attempt to find her was to look for her on Facebook with a search of “Claire brown hair”. Claire, on the other hand, is so over the moon that she doesn't realize the situation and pampers herself for the date. Claire appears to be waiting for Steve at a restaurant, but she gets stood up (because they didn't agree on anything!). Steve desperately shouts out “Claire” all over Manhattan until one final shout as he was stood right in front of her apartment. She looks down at her window and sees Steve. She invites him to come up to her apartment, to which he agrees, but as she closes her window Steve, once again, realizes that he hadn't asked for her apartment number and is immediately filled with regrets.

The Chosen One

As many SNL enthusiasts might know, Pete Davidson plays a recurring character, Chad, in many of his sketches. Chad usually ends up in the most unlikely situations without questioning it and is oblivious to everything. In this instance, he casually discovers a Narnia-like secret portal in his bedroom.

As he enters the bedroom, he is met by an elf (Mikey Day), a dwarf (Beck Bennett), a centaur (Kenan Thompson), and the Queen Chrysalis of Etheria (Cecily Strong). They tell Chad that they have long waited for this day to come - the day that someone from the outside world has come to save their world. Chad says “ok” to everything they ask him to do, including crossing a river and climbing a mountain but goes back to his room as soon as the Queen turns her head away from him. The elf goes to Chad’s room and asks him to return to their world, to which he agrees and says, “ok”.

Pool Boy

Chad (Pete Davidson) works as a pool boy for a married woman (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who has a hard time ending her affair with him. As she pours her heart out to Chad and tells him how she feels about their affair, he stays oblivious to the situation by repeatedly saying his signature word “ok” to everything she says. As she tells him she had no idea how difficult it would be to end the affair, Chad simply disappears and continues cleaning the pool with earphones in. When she finally decides to end it with Chad, she finds another young, attractive man in her backyard. Toby (Nick Jonas) turns up out of the blue and tells her that he is her new gardener. Unable to help herself, she makes her way to the young gardener in the hopes of getting together with him.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Pete Davidson shares his experience of sharing his first on-screen kiss with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. He admits feeling guilty that the Emmy-nominated actress/comedian had to kiss a 22-year-old boy with a face full of acne and rotten teeth.

Stu’s Letter to Santa (Stan Parody)

The sketch is a parody of Eminem and Dido’s “Stan”, where an obsessed fan, Stanley “Stan” Mitchell, claims to be Eminem’s biggest fan. In this instance, however, Stu (Pete Davidson) writes numerous fan letters to Santa Claus by rapping to Eminem’s “Stan” (but with the lyrics replaced). In the first letter he writes to Santa, Stu tells Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) that he’s Santa’s biggest fan and proceeds to ask for a PS5 for Christmas.

After not getting a letter or a PS5 from Santa, he writes two more letters showing his frustration, such as threatening to set Santa’s a** on fire and calling him “Mr.Holly-Jolly-Two-Faced-Son-of-a-B****”, wishing the worst on him. Santa and his elves are horrified after reading Stu’s raging letters. As a result, Santa decides to write a letter back to Stu with a simple “Dear Stu, I think you got the wrong address, bro. I’m not Santa Claus, bye-bye.” Kate McKinnon portrayed Dido, while Bowen Yang appeared as Sir Elton John in the sketch. The real question, though, is: What does Eminem think about the parody of his rap?

What’s Wrong with This Picture?

Game show host Elliot Pants (Kenan Thompson) plays a round of “What’s Wrong with This Picture?” with three new contestants (Paul Rudd, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant) on his show. The first round is a picture of a boy and a girl playing on a swing, where the missing thing from the picture is one of the swing's ropes. The three come up with ridiculous answers such as, “they’re siblings who know they shouldn’t have kissed” or that the missing thing is “love”.

Elliot Pants shows two more picture rounds, which they failed miserably. Paul Rudd, however, guesses the last picture correctly when shown a picture of a girl ice skating but with rollerblades.

Career Day

It’s Career Day in Mordecai (Pete Davidson)'s high school, which means students ask their parents to come to school to talk about their jobs. It so happens that Mordecai’s father (Adam Driver), has agreed to talk about his job as an oil baron. Mordecai’s father speaks with an old Hollywood/British-sounding accent and has hair that resembles Albert Einstein's.

As his father begins to speak, he doesn’t address many things about his occupation. Instead, he tells the students about how he survived in the oil business by crushing his enemies, namely H. R. Pickens. The class teacher decides to stop him as his speech gets increasingly loud, vile, and angry. Adam Driver did such an incredible performance that Pete Davidson broke character because he couldn’t stop laughing.

Cut for Time: Chad’s Journey

Chad (Pete Davidson) accidentally sets his whole house on fire after microwaving his food in a foil takeaway container. He dies and finds himself in the afterlife and walking above the clouds, where he meets an angel. The angel (Mikey Day) tells Chad that because he was taken away from Earth too soon, he will give Chad a chance to talk to his father (Adam Sandler), who died before Chad was born, before returning to Earth again. The angel encourages Chad to catch up with his father, but things don’t exactly go the way they’re supposed to.

Chad and his father share many similar traits; they are both oblivious to their surroundings and have a very carefree attitude towards life. While Chad chooses not to ask any questions, and the only question his father asked him was, “You got a big d***?” to which Chad agrees, and they share a handshake. Chad then returns to Earth and comes back to life.

Chad Horror Movie

This sketch is perhaps the perfect showcase of Chad’s character and the unawareness of his surroundings. An anonymous killer hides behind a mask and calls Chad while he's sitting in his living room. The killer speaks with an intentional stereotypical "killer voice", and tells Chad that he’s being watched to which Chad replies, “ok”. Unfazed by this, the killer threatens him again by telling him that there is a pizza waiting for him outside even though Chad didn’t order any. Unknown to Chad, the pizza delivery guy is bleeding out, but Chad doesn’t notice this and just takes the pizza.

Chad sits back on his couch, and while eating his pizza, the killer appears right in front of him - once again, Chad doesn’t feel threatened whatsoever. The killer reveals himself to be his former classmate, Ferguson Toddle (John Mulaney), who was bullied and traumatized by Chad’s actions. Ferguson takes a knife out to kill Chad, but as he does that, he slips on the pizza that slid down the coffee table and accidentally kills himself instead.

