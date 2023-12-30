The Big Picture Iconic Real Housewives fights have left a lasting impact on the franchise and reality TV, showcasing drama and strong personalities.

notable clashes include Bethenny vs. Luann, Taylor vs. Camille and D.D., and Kim vs. Lisa in RHOBH.

The most iconic fight goes to Teresa Giudice vs. Danielle Staub in RHONJ, where a table went flying.

The Real Housewives franchise has consistently delivered years of captivating entertainment, leaving viewers with its unforgettable and legendary conflicts that have become essential to reality TV history. Whether it's minor disagreements, intense drama, or heated arguments, the housewives always keep us engaged and eagerly awaiting the next episode. Nevertheless, no one could have anticipated the sheer magnitude of the iconic battles that unfolded before viewers' eyes. Let's dive into the vast universe of The Real Housewives and the top ten most iconic fights that have undeniably left a lasting impact on both the Housewives franchise and reality TV world.

These epic clashes have become defining moments in the franchise, forever etched in fans' memories. Each fight is unique in its own way, showcasing the housewives' diverse personalities and strong opinions. The drama knows no bounds, from explosive confrontations at glamorous parties to tense showdowns during group vacations. These battles have provided endless entertainment and sparked countless debates and discussions among fans, further solidifying the show's cultural significance.

10 Bethenny Slams Luann For Being an Absentee Friend

RHONY

Bethenny Frankel played a crucial role in helping Luann de Lesseps with her alcohol struggles. She passionately expressed her dedication to Luann: "I took weeks of my life for you!" Bethenny went above and beyond by securing a top-notch rehab facility for Luann free of charge. However, when Bethenny's boyfriend at the time, Dennis Shields, passed away, Luann failed to reach out to her. Luann's actions deeply hurt Bethenny, considering how much she had done for Luann during her own time of need.

The RHONY dinner fiasco in Miami shed light on the ongoing drama between Bethenny and Luann. Bethenny didn't hold back her emotions and exclaimed, "Life is not a cabaret. It is actually not a cabaret!" This incident showcased the intensity of their feud and the unresolved issues between them.

9 Camille Grammer Exposes Taylor Armstrong's Domestic Violence Struggles

RHOBH

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was an absolute rollercoaster of drama. The rumors surrounding Taylor Armstrong and her late husband, Russell Armstrong, were swirling relentlessly. Taylor had bravely shared her story of abuse with the other women privately, but it was Camille Grammar who brought it to the forefront during a tea party hosted by Lisa Vanderpump. The shock on Taylor's face was evident as Camille revealed the details of her abuse on camera, making it seem like the rumors were fabricated by the women themselves, casting doubt on their honesty.

The tension reached its peak at a party organized by newcomer Brandi Glanville in Malibu. The animosity between Taylor and Camille escalated, with Camille's best friend, D.D., confronting Taylor about her unanswered phone calls. This ignited a fiery argument, with Taylor passionately exclaiming, "You have no idea what you've done!" as she defiantly climbed onto a table, only to be restrained by Kyle Richards. Despite Camille's efforts to make amends, it was clear that Taylor was not yet ready to forgive. This unforgettable altercation has recently resurfaced on social media, captivating audiences once again since its original airing in 2011.

8 Kim Spills Tea About Lisa's Husband

RHOBH

The infamous dinner clash between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has forever changed the perception of Amsterdam in the reality TV world. Throughout the season, Lisa Rinna had consistently expressed concern about Kim's sobriety, which eventually reached Kim's ears as she made her way to Amsterdam. Without hesitation, Kim confronted Lisa, advising her to mind her own business. Despite Lisa's disregard for Kim's warning, Kim didn't hold back during dinner, subtly hinting at the existence of secrets in Lisa's husband's closet, Harry Hamlin. It became evident to viewers that anything related to Harry Hamlin was a sensitive topic for Lisa.

Nevertheless, Kim stood her ground and defended her sobriety, even as Lisa threw a glass, and her sister, Kyle Richards, fled the restaurant like in a scene from a drama film. This confrontation only made viewers admire Kim more, as she fearlessly defended her sobriety against anyone. Kim didn't care about going head-to-head with Lisa and Eileen Davidson; it was clear that this clash was bound to happen, given Lisa and Eileen's constant prodding about Kim's sobriety.

7 The Infamous Scary Island Incident that Catapulted RHONY

RHONY

Take a trip down memory lane to the early days of Real Housewives of New York, where the clash between Kelly Bensimon and Bethenny Frankel unfolded. The RHONY never failed to bring the drama during their vacations, this particular getaway was no exception. During this time, Bethenny was going through a whirlwind of emotions - newly engaged, pregnant, and grieving the loss of her father. The intensity of their fight was so immense that it spanned three full episodes. Throughout the trip, Kelly made it abundantly clear that she felt uneasy around Bethenny, even going as far as suggesting that the food Bethenny prepared might be poisoned.

When tensions reached their peak, Bethenny and Kelly engaged in a heated shouting match, resulting in Bethenny's now-famous line, "Go to sleep!" In a bizarre turn of events, Kelly randomly dropped names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Al Sharpton as her friends, all while claiming to avoid processed foods despite munching on gummy bears. To add to the chaos, Jill Zarin made an unexpected appearance after Kelly had left, further unsettling Bethenny and causing Alex McCord to break out in hives due to their ongoing feud with Jill at the time.

6 Reality TV Causes Estrangement Between the Richards Sisters

RHOBH

RHOBH burst onto the scene, bringing a whole new level of opulence and extravagance. However, it was the explosive limo fight between the Richards sisters during the season finale that truly left a lasting impression. In the heat of the moment, Kim accused Kyle of stealing and selling "her home," pushing Kyle to breaking point. It was evident that Kyle had gone above and beyond to support her sister, and this accusation struck a nerve. In a shocking turn of events, Kyle decides to reveal a long-held family secret – Kim's battle with substance abuse.

At that moment, viewers were left wondering if the accusation held any truth, as Kim vehemently denied it. Yet, as the seasons unfolded, it became painfully clear that the accusation was indeed true. Kim eventually sat down with Andy Cohen to address the substance abuse allegations, admitting her struggles and making the brave decision to seek treatment in rehab. This raw and emotional journey showcased the strength and resilience of the Richards sisters, leaving an indelible mark on the RHOBH legacy.

5 Monique and Candiace's Winery Brawl Creates Instant Division

RHOP

The unexpected clash between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels on The Real Housewives of Potomac took a peaceful winery trip and transformed it into a chaotic brawl. This intense altercation forced the production team to intervene and break up the fight. Although Candiace and Monique were once friends on the show, their relationship deteriorated over time, turning them into fierce enemies.

Any RHOP viewer can vouch for Candiace's exceptional skill with words, making arguing with her comparable to preparing for a battle. Monique seemed to underestimate the power of her former friend's verbal skills, leading to this tumultuous fight. Since she departed from the show, Monique has expressed remorse and apologized for her actions.

4 The Never-Ending Brother-in-Law Battle That Nearly Ruined The Garden State

RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members are known for their fiery tempers, and this includes both the ladies and the men. Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga have never been shy about expressing their true feelings towards each other. In the first episode of season three, when the Gorgas joined the show, viewers witnessed how deep the animosity between the two was. While the infamous fight at the christening is well-known, the physical altercation that occurred during a family healing retreat will go down in history as one of the most popular reality TV fights ever.

This intense brawl involved mysterious black hair gel smudges, Teresa rushing to call the police, Melissa Gorga attempting to break up the fight with Richie and Kathy Wakile, and the retreat instructors standing by with wide eyes. The ongoing battles between the Giudice and Gorga families had reached an all-time low, prompting them to seek resolution to the retreat. Ironically, it was at this very retreat, meant to mend their fractured relationships, that the iconic fight erupted. The shocked expressions on the instructors' faces indicated that they had no idea what they were getting into.

3 Porsha Williams Loses Her Peach

RHOA

Andy Cohen and the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta could never have predicted the explosive showdown that took place between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore during the season six reunion. The tension between these two had been simmering since they joined the show. It all started with a simple mix-up when Porsha accidentally referred to Kenya as "Miss America" instead of "Miss USA." Despite Porsha's immediate apology, Kenya held onto the grudge.

As the seasons went on, their feud escalated to new heights. Kenya took it a step further at the reunion by bringing props to taunt Porsha, pushing her to her breaking point. In seconds, the elegant evening gowns glided on the floor as they engaged in a physical altercation. Production had to intervene to separate them. After the dust settled, Porsha was asked to leave the reunion while Kenya continued with the other ladies. The aftermath of this clash left everyone stunned, and Porsha was demoted for two seasons to a friend role before earning her peach back.

2 A Slumber Party Brawl Turns Atlanta Upside Down

RHOA

The Porsha and Kenya fight on RHOA was definitely intense, but the epic slumber party fight took it to a whole new level. What was supposed to be a fun and flirty night turned into one of the most explosive brawls in housewives' history. NeNe Leakes hosted a lingerie party, expecting a night of enjoyment, but little did she know the deep-seated animosity that existed among the guests. Kenya's late arrival only added fuel to the fire, as NeNe was already displeased with her tardiness.

Things took a turn for the worse when Kenya was confronted about an accusation she had made against another couple, leading to a physical altercation between Apollo Nida and Kenya's friend. The room quickly became engulfed in heated anger, with the tension escalating like a domino effect. Following the Apollo fight, Kandi and her husband, Todd, almost came to blows with Cynthia Bailey's sister and husband, Peter Thomas. This brawl was truly a spectacle to watch when it aired and remains one of the most outrageous fights in Bravo history.

1 A Table Flip Makes Teresa Giudice a Star

RHONJ

The most iconic fight of all goes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey was graced with one of the most iconic fights in reality TV history, and it was none other than Teresa Giudice who stole the show. Season 1 of RHONJ showcased Teresa's larger-than-life personality, but it was during the finale episode that her true potential shone through. In a heated moment, former housewife Danielle Staub condescendingly tells Teresa to "Pay attention!", implying that Teresa lacks the intellect to comprehend the ongoing conversation. Little did Danielle know, she had just ignited a fire within Teresa.

Danielle was attempting to clarify the truth amidst allegations from Charles Kipps' book, Cop Without A Badge. However, Teresa did not take kindly to the insult hurled at her intelligence. In a split second, chaos ensued as the table went flying, leaving shattered glass and scattered food in its wake. That day, viewers learned a valuable lesson - underestimating Teresa's intelligence was a grave mistake.

All Housewives franchises are currently being streamed on Peacock US.

