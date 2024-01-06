The Big Picture The top 10 reality TV shows in 2023 were dominated by cable networks Bravo, TLC, and Discovery Channel.

Mainstream networks like NBC, ABC, and CBS didn't make the list because their shows were classified as variety shows, not reality TV.

Shows like Below Deck Mediterranean and The Real Housewives of New Jersey had high ratings due to their dramatic storylines.

In the U.S., Nielsen is the primary source of TV ratings. So, arguably, this is the most accurate Top 10 list of reality shows watched in 2023. Based on the highest average weekly viewership, most of the entries are expected, but some you might find surprising. Among the shows on the list, 8 of the 10 spots are produced by reality TV giants, Bravo and TLC. Six were shows produced by Bravo and two of the entries were made by TLC. However, neither of these cable networks was listed in the top two. The first and second spots were shows made by Discovery Channel.

Three big cable networks took up all the top 10 spots, putting the mainstream networks out in the cold. However, there is a reason for this. According to Nielsen’s data collection, shows like NBC’s America’s Got Talent, ABC’s The Golden Bachelor, and CBS’s Big Brother are classified as either participation variety shows or general variety shows. Therefore, all fall outside reality TV shows and are not included in the list. So, counting down from ten to one, let's now reveal the top 10 reality TV shows of 2023.

10 Project Runway

Bravo

Image via Bravo

In 10th place was Project Runway. Season 20 of this long-running series premiered in June 2023, and was an All-Star season featuring 14 designers from the previous nineteen seasons. These former show winners generated a lot of interest among the viewers and the ratings soared. Each week on Project Runway, the designers are given a design task to complete in 24 to 48 hours on a very small budget. The episode features a runway show of the week’s designs. The judges then ask the designers questions about the designs, and at the end of each show a designer is eliminated. Mentoring the contestants is fashion designer Christian Siriano. The panel of judges includes Marie Claire Magazine’s Fashion Director Nina Garcia, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, and writer/editor Elaine Welteroth. The All-Star coveted winner went to Bishme Cromartie, claiming the $250,000 prize, a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and a feature in Elle magazine. Project Runway All Stars, season 20 is available for streaming on Peacock.

9 Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo

Image via Bravo

Season eight of Below Deck Mediterranean premiered in September 2023 and was the ninth most popular reality show in 2023. The series follows the lives of Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew members who work and reside aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht during a charter season in Italy. Each episode features various interactions between the changing passengers and deck crew. From outrageous requests to after-hours antics, the cameras catch it all. This season, which is still ongoing, has been filled with drama. Bully boy second stew Kyle Viljoen got a warning from the captain for his bad behavior. Third stew Natalya Scudder and Bosun Luka Brunton shared a kiss, which annoys stew Jessika Asai so much she seeks out deckhand Max Salvador. As the two embrace, third stew Lily Davison spots the pair canoodling and asks, “What the f---?” “Sorry, Lil. He’s a good kisser," Jessika replies. For the fans watching these antics, it was pure entertainment and the numbers surged. Below Deck Mediterranean, season 8 airs on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock

8 The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Bravo

Image via Bravo

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended where it started with catfighting, backbiting, and the family feud between siblings Theresa and Joe. The drama started early with Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, declaring she and Joe would not be attending Teresa’s wedding. Teresa would later suggest Melissa was responsible for putting her in jail. Later, during the end-of-season reunion show, host Andy Cohen asked Theresa if she had told Joe he could “do better” than his current wife, Melissa. Joe responded saying it was Theresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, who said it. This led to an enraged Teresa storming off the set cursing out expletives on her way out. The reason why RHONJ takes the top 8 spot is its high drama, radiating from one person: Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is available for streaming on Peacock.

7 90 Day Fiancé

TLC

Image by Annamaria Ward

90 Day Fiancé chronicles relationships that involve one partner living abroad who needs a K-1 visa to travel to the United States and marry their American fiancé. Now in its 10th season, and having spawned more than 20 spinoffs, the show still leads the way in the franchise. In 2023 the show popularit took it to seventh place in the top 10 reality list. Season 10 follows seven couples, including American Sam, a 30-year-old man, who fell in love with Citra, a 26-year-old woman from Indonesia. Sam explains “We’ve kissed and all that, but in Muslim culture, you can't have sex ‘til marriage,” To make sure of this, Citra’s police officer's dad is coming to America with her. Another couple, Peruvian Analí and American Clayton, met through a language-learning app and then in person a handful of times. Anali has now joined Clayton in Kentucky in his one-bedroom apartment, which has no couch or table, but several pets. Clayton’s mother, Violet, who is a hoarder, also lives there, or rather, she lives and sleeps in their small walk-in closet in his apartment. 90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed online, MAX, and DIscovery+.

6 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Image via Bravo

In sixth place came The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, airing to the largest audience of any Real Housewives series seen since 2020. The much-anticipated season came on the back of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton coming to blows after a cast trip to Aspen. Later, both announced they would be leaving the show. Further drama gripped the fans with Erika Jayne's court cases against her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, who has been charged with wire fraud and embezzlement. Also, Kyle Richards's split from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, and Dorit’s home invasion all contributed to this season's viewing figures. This current season 13 is still airing with further drama between Sutton and Kyle, the spreading rumors. With Erika Jayne apologizing for gossiping about Dorit Kemsley’s marriage, and Garcelle Beauvais navigating her relationship with Erika and her drama with Denise Richards, RHOBH toxic atmosphere is a ratings winner. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock, as well as all previous seasons.

5 1000-lb Sisters

TLC

Image via TLC

Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters was pure drama and viewers were watching in huge numbers in 2023. This reality show focuses on the lives of sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton as they attempt to lose weight and get weight loss surgery. But viewers were also gripped by the love story of Tammy, who met Caleb Willingham at the weight-loss facility. Tammy and Caleb's whirlwind romance soon leads to them getting married at the facility. However, they would break up only after five months of marriage. More tragedy was to follow. Caleb died a few months later after he was found unresponsive at his rehab facility. Sister Amy is facing heartache too, seemingly happily married with 2 children; but her husband, Michael, filed for divorce. Amy also filed a domestic violence claim against Michael in February, but the charges were later dropped. 1000-ib Sisters airs every Tuesday on TLC at 9PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed online via Max and Discovery+.

4 Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Image via Bravo

Vanderpump Rules, which focuses on Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant staff, had a huge spike in ratings during season 10 to grab the fourth spot. This was all down to one reason: Scandoval. After news broke that Tom Sandoval was having a secret affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, behind the back of his current girlfriend of nine years and fellow cast member Ariana Madix, the viewing figures almost doubled from the previous season. Madix ended her relationship with Sandoval and friendship with Raquel upon the discovery. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the drama, with the post-series reunion shows proving to be even more popular, it turned Ariana Madix into a household name and a star in her own right. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock. Vanderpump Rules

3 Below Deck

Bravo

Image via Bravo TV

In third place was season 10 of Below Deck, which saw high ratings for this high-seas drama in 2023. When Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily stepped in for the sick show veteran and fan favorite Captain Lee Rosbach, tension soon rose. Stew Camille Lamb was fired by Sandy after she was drinking on the job and partying. Sandy later fired stew Alissa Humber over her attitude and for her sunbathing instead of helping her crewmate. All this annoyed the absent Lee, who felt he should have been informed, resulting in Lee and Sandy engaging in a social media war of words. Then in the midseason trailer, it was revealed Captain Lee Rosbach would be returning to the show. This got viewers wondering what this would mean for the current crew and Captain Sandy Yawn. All led to skyrocketing ratings with anticipation of further conflicts. Season 10 of Below Deck Down Under is available for streaming on Peacock US.

2 Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing

Discovery

Image via Discovery

Discovery premiered Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing on May 7, 2023. In its first season, it became the second highest-rated reality series in the US in 2023, with an average of 1.87 million viewers each week following its debut season. This spin-off series follows twelve all-stars from the original Naked and Afraid series as they bare all in South Africa’s punishing Oribi Gorge. Pushed to the limits of primitive survival, contestants must hunt for food, water, fire, and shelter, all without clothes. Unlike the original Naked and Afraid, these contestants are not working together to survive but competing against each other to be the last one standing. Leading to fierce competition, sabotage, and even bullying. In Naked and Afraid there is no cash prize, just satisfaction in surviving to the end. In this spin-off, there can only be one winner, and the prize is $100,000. All this extra drama has added huge audiences to the show. Season one of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing is available for streaming on Discovery+

1 Gold Rush

Discovery

Image via Discovery+

Gold Rush, is the most-watched reality show in the US in the past 12 months. The show had an average of 1.93 million weekly viewers, earning the top spot among reality series according to Nielsen’s data for 2023. Season 13 and 14 of the hit show aired in 2023, on the Discovery Channel, and proved to be captivating for viewers. The show follows the mining crews of Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, Fred Lewis, and the Clayton Brothers, as they dig the ground and wash the rocks in the hope of unearthing profitable chunks of gold. The success of Gold Rush is mostly accredited to its cast, which drives the storyline. The stars of the show are all very engaging, and viewers have found real connections with the miners, rooting for one crew to strike lucky over the other crew. Most of the gold mining is carried out in the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, as well as in the U.S. state of Alaska. In season 13 of Gold Rush, Parker Schnabel's crew dug up over 8000 ounces of gold in the season. That's over 16 million dollars. Season 13 and 14 of Gold Rush are available for streaming on Discovery+